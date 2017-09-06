Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures turned higher Wednesday after the previous session's sell-off as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea kept traders on edge. In Canada, Bay Street futures were lower as all eyes turned to the Bank of Canada and the chance that the central bank could hike borrowing costs for the second time this year.

Weekend missile tests by North Korea continue to cast a shadow over trading, with the Dow notching its worst day since Aug. 17 during Tuesday's trading day. European markets were back in the red again Wednesday, continuing the pattern.

"Investors aren't running scared, but they are a touch on the nervous side, and while the situation keeps rumbling on, dealers could be reluctant to start a fresh round of buying," David Madden, markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

In this country, the Bank of Canada makes its next policy announcement at 10 a.m. EST. The central bank raised interest rates for the first time in seven years in July and, with a recent round of better-than-expected economic reports, some economists are now expecting another increase this morning. However, the call is far from unanimous. The markets have priced in about a 40-per-cent chance of an increase, up from last week when Statistics Canada surprised the markets with a report showing a robust 4.5-per-cent annual increase in GDP in the second quarter. The debate at the moment is whether the bank should hike rates now and then signal a period of calm through the rest of the year, or pave the way today for an increase in October in an effort to keep the rising loonie in check. This morning's announcement also comes just days before Statscan releases its figures on August hiring. Wednesday's rate announcement comes in the form of a policy statement alone. There is not press conference or monetary policy report scheduled.

RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said in a note that, while last week's GDP report suggests a limited amount of slack in the economy, consumer price inflation remains modest and gives the central bank flexibility to remain cautious about withdrawing stimulus.

"While an interest rate hike as soon as the September policy decision cannot be ruled out, we expect the Bank of Canada will ultimately remain wary about raising rates too quickly and look for the next 25 basis point hike to be implemented in October instead," he said.

On the corporate front, Hudson's Bay shares could come under pressure. After the close, HBC reported a wider second-quarter loss amid stagnant sales. For the quarter, the retailer - which is already under pressure from a U.S. activist investor to shore up operations - posted a loss of $1.10 a share, compared with a loss in the year-earlier period of 78 cents.

Overseas, shares in Asia finished the day lower on simmering tensions on the Korean Peninsula. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei hit a four-month low, finishing Wednesday's session down 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.46 per cent and the Shanghai composite index was down 0.05 per cent.

In Europe, the trading day also started in the red. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 42.08 points at 7,330.41 in early trading. France's CAC 40 slipped 0.26 per cent and Germany's DAX was off 0.11 per cent. Both the DAX and the CAC 40, however, managed to reverse early losses and turned positive as the trading day continued.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher as U.S. Gulf Coast refineries came back online after being slammed by Hurricane Harvey, although traders kept a wary eye on the next big approaching storm. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were higher in early going as posting steady gains overnight. The day's range for WTI so far is $48.52 (U.S.) to $49.02.

Harvey knocked out refineries more than a week ago. As of Tuesday, about 3.8 million barrels a day of refining capacity - or 20 per cent of the U.S. total - was shut, according to Reuters. That compares to 4.2 million barrels at the height of the storm.

However, focus is shifting to Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm which is now heading toward the Caribbean and Florida. Traders fear further disruptions could result.

"Hurricane Irma, which has become the most powerful hurricane on record in Atlantic history, may threaten Florida by the end of the week," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "Natural gas futures are down. The WTI crude loses momentum after Tuesday's positive attempt above $49/barrel. Downside risks prevail."

Around 250,000 barrels of daily refining capacity in the Dominican Republic and Cuba lies in the immediate path of Irma, Thomson Reuters Eikon data shows.

Later Wednesday, figures from the American Petroleum Institute should give a more comprehensive picture of Harvey's impact. The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its inventory numbers on Thursday.

In other commodities, gold was holding near one-year highs after the U.S. dollar took a hit on comments from Federal Reserve officials suggesting further rate hikes could be delayed. Spot gold prices were essentially flat early Wednesday but have risen about 8 per cent so far this quarter and 16 per cent for the year. U.S. gold futures were modestly higher.

Silver prices were also higher. London copper prices were down slightly from their highest levels in three years on profit taking.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading down slightly in early going but still holding within a fairly narrow range ahead of the Bank of Canada rate decision. The day's range for the loonie so far is 80.65 cents (U.S.) to 80.87 cents, with the most recent activity taking place near the lower end of that spectrum. While some economists suggest recent strong economic activity could push the central bank to act today, most suggest the Bank of Canada will wait until its October meeting to push borrowing costs up for the second time this year. The loonie touched a two-year high of 81.06 cents on Tuesday, partly because of pressure on the U.S. dollar following suggestions from Fed officials that rate increases in that country could be delayed.

"Markets are expecting another rate move of 25 basis points in the coming weeks given the strength of recent data in terms of GDP and jobs growth," Michael Hewson, CMC Markets U.K.'s chief market analyst, said.

"Some have speculated it might happen today, and given the data there is no reason to suppose it won't, however it is more likely that the move could well come next month after central bank officials have had time to assess the effects of the previous rate move which took place in July. As such a move today would be a surprise."

Ahead of the announcement, currency markets will also get a reading on international trade. The Street expects a trade gap of $3.9-billion, rising from a $3.6-billion deficit in June. The markets are also expecting to seek a wider trade gap in the United States.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar was flat against a basket of currencies and lower against the yen on the combined impact of recent Fed comments and concerns over North Korea.

On Tuesday, the Fed's Lael Brainard said inflation was "well short" of the central bank's 2-per-cent target and the Fed should be cautious about raising interest rates. The comments helped push 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit their lowest level since November.

The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.077 per cent, while the yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.692 per cent.

In Europe, the yield on German's 10 year bond fell to its lowest level in about a week on a combination of North Korean tensions, weak German data and concerns about the impact of Hurricane Irma on the U.S. economy.

Stocks set to see action

Air Transat has launched an airlift to get all its travellers out of the Dominican Republic ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma. The Montreal-based airline said late Tuesday it was sending 10 aircraft to the Caribbean nation – seven to Punta Cana, two to Puerto Plata and one to Samana. Air Transat said all aircraft were expected to arrive in the Dominican Republic by Wednesday morning and that passengers should be back in Canada by afternoon or early evening. The holiday travel airline did not say how many of its travellers would board the flights back to Canada.

Hudson's Bay Co.'s loss widened in its second quarter amid stagnant sales as the retailer raced to streamline operations and consider options to strengthen the returns from its real estate assets, The Globe's Marina Strauss reports. Toronto-based HBC, which also owns Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and Galeria Kaufhof (in Europe), reported late Tuesday a second-quarter loss of $201-million or $1.10 a share compared with a loss of $142-million or 78 cents a year earlier. Sales inched up to $3.29-billion from $3.25-billion. HBC has been feeling the heat from U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is urging the department store retailer to consider a host of strategies to revive weak results, including going private, monetizing its real estate holdings – valued at about $10-billion – and divesting its European business.

The European Union's top court is sending back a case on a one-billion euro fine against chip maker Intel Corp. for further legal examination. Wednesday's ruling had been eagerly awaited for its implications on the powers of the antitrust office of the EU. In 2009, the EU fined Intel Corp. a record 1.06 billion euros, saying the world's biggest computer chip maker used illegal sales tactics to shut out smaller rival AMD. The European Commission says Intel broke EU competition law by exploiting its dominant position with a deliberate strategy to keep AMD out of the market that limited customer choice. The European Court of Justice sent the case back to the lower General Court so it can examine more arguments from Intel.

Figures Facebook Inc. gives advertisers about its potential reach differ from U.S. census data, an investment analyst said on Tuesday, renewing questions about how tech companies verify the value of their digital marketing space. Facebook, Alphabet Inc.'s Google and other Internet companies have faced persistent scrutiny from advertisers about how many people watch ads online and how to measure their views. Facebook's ad-buying website tells advertisers that the world's largest social network has a potential reach of 41 million 18 to 24 year olds in the United States, whereas U.S. census data shows that last year there were 31 million people living in the country between these ages, Brian Wieser, a Pivotal Research Group senior analyst, said in a note.

Sharpie and Rubbermaid bin maker Newell Brands Inc. cut its adjusted profit forecast for 2017 as Hurricane Harvey hit its resin suppliers and pushed up the company's costs to find other suppliers. Newell said nearly all of its resin suppliers with facilities in Texas and Louisiana had declared force majeure and shut many plants for more than a week, with some still not opened. The company said it now expects a full-year adjusted profit of $2.95 to $3.05 per share, down from its previous forecast of $3.00 to $3.20.

Travel website operator Trivago cut its full-year outlook due to slower-than-expected revenue growth. Its shares fell 20 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

Home prices continued their multi-month slide in the Toronto area in August, driven by falling demand for detached houses even as condominium prices climbed, the Globe's Janet McFarland reports. The average home in the Greater Toronto Area sold for $732,292 in August, a 20.5-per-cent drop from the market's peak in April, when prices for all types of homes averaged $920,791, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board. Compared to a year ago, the average price for a home in the GTA is up just 3 per cent, which means a four-month drop in prices since April has eroded almost all of the gains the Toronto market recorded late last year and earlier this year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's international merchandise trade balance for July is announced. The Street expects a deficit of $3.9-billion, rising from a $3.6-billion deficit in June.



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. trade balance for July is unveiled. A deficit of $44.6-billion is projecting by the Street, rising from a $43.6-billion deficit in June.



(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada rate decision is revealed. The Street expects the BoC to to leave the overnight rate unchanged at 0.75 per cent.



(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed releases Beige Book.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg