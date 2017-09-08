What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were lower Friday as caution sweeps through the markets as investors brace themselves for Hurricane Irma, which is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend. Economists have already cautioned that the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey could weigh on third-quarter GDP growth and fears are mounting that Irma could further worsen that toll. In Canada, futures on Bay Street are down slightly as traders weigh the latest reading on the country's employment picture.

"Stock markets in Europe are a bit subdued this morning as investors are bracing themselves for Hurricane Irma in the U.S.," David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note. "

"As concerns grow for how much disruption and destruction will be caused on the back of the hurricane, investors are losing their appetite for risk, and buying safe haven assets like gold. An earthquake in Mexico is also adding to dealers woes."

In Canada, the key morning event will be Statscan's release of the August labour force survey. Statistics Canada says the economy generated 22,200 new jobs last month, while the unemployment rate ticked lower to 6.2 per cent. The agency said an increase of 110,000 part-time jobs was offset by a loss of 88,000 full-time jobs. Economists had been expecting an increase in hiring in the range of 5,000 jobs to 24,000.

On the corporate front, TransCanada Corp. said it is looking to halt a federal review of its $15.7-billion Energy East pipeline, raising the spectre that the project could be scrapped. In a statement, TransCanada said it needs time to conduct a "careful review" of how changes to the federal review of the proposed pipeline will affect the cost, schedule and viability of Energy East and a related natural gas pipeline in Southern Ontario.

South of the border, Equifax Inc. shares were down more than 13 per cent in premarket trading after the credit-monitoring company said that it was the victim of a cybersecurity breach affecting roughly 143 million U.S. customers. Information accessed in the breach includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some drivers' licence numbers.

Overseas, European markets were lower as the euro continued to climb on comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi. On Thursday, Mr. Draghi said "a substantial degree" of monetary policy was still necessary because of persistent low inflationary pressures. He also said the ECB could decide by this fall on the timetable for tapering its massive stimulus program.

In early trading, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 17.42 points at 7,379.56. Germany's DAX was just below break even and France's CAC 40 was off 0.20 per cent.

In Asia, markets finished the week mostly lower, held back by a weaker than expected reading on China's August trade figures.

Japan's Nikkei fell 121.70 points to 19,274.82. The Shanghai composite index edged 0.06 per cent lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng bucked the trend, finishing 0.53 per cent higher.

Commodities

Crude prices were mixed as traders braced for the second massive storm to hit the United States in two weeks. Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida on the weekend after leaving a path f destruction in the Caribbean. In early going, Brent crude managed its highest level since April after fairly choppy trading in the predawn hours. West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, was south of the break-even mark. The day's range on WTI so far is $48.73 (U.S.) a barrel to $49.26. Low refining activity continues to weigh on WTI after Hurricane Harvey knocked about a quarter of U.S. refineries and 8 per cent of U.S. oil production offline in its immediate wake. Analysts say it will take weeks for the U.S. industry to return to full capacity.

"Most refineries are restarting and we expect a near-full recovery by month-end," U.S. investment bank Jefferies said.

As Irma approaches, Reuters notes that port and refinery closures along the Gulf coast and rough sea conditions in the Caribbean are affecting shipping.

Hurricane Irma hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Friday, heading for Cuba and the Bahamas. It was predicted to reach Florida by Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Irma was a Category 5 hurricane, with wind speeds of 260-295 kilometres per hour. On Irma's heels, Hurricane Jose is heading for the Caribbean Leeward islands, which have just been devastated by Irma, with wind speeds of 195 km/h, Reuters said in a Friday morning update on the storms.

In other commodities, gold hit its highest level in a year as the U.S. dollar weakened. Early in the session, spot gold notched its best level since August 2016. Gold futures for December delivery were also higher.

Silver prices also gained, managing its best level since April early in the trading day. London copper prices were lower and looked set to close the week flat on a weaker-than-expected reading on Chinese manufacturing growth.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar continued its impressive run, making a play for 83 cents (U.S.) in the predawn hours as traders continued to speculate on the course of further interest-rate hikes by the Bank of Canada. The range for the day so far is 82.42 cents (U.S.) to 82.89 cents after closing Thursday at 82.32 cents. The dollar, however, lost a bit of altitude after Statscan reported that the economy generated 22,200 new jobs last month, nudging the jobless rate down t 6.2 per cent. While the headline number was within the range of expectations - and marked the ninth month of job gains - the details weren't quite as encouraging. The report said the economy shed about 88,000 full-time jobs in the month, offset by an increase of about 110,000 part-time positions.

"The composition of this month's gains left a lot to be desired, with all of the gains coming in self-employed (rather than paid jobs) and part time (which rose 110K if you can believe that, with full time dropping 66K)," CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld said. "As well, many of the higher paid sectors like manufacturing and resources showed declines, although finance and construction did register increases."

Early on, the U.S. dollar was lower against a basket of world currencies as traders remained risk averse as Irma loomed off the U.S. coast and nervousness around tensions on the Korean Peninsula persist. Early Friday, the U.S. dollar index fell to its weakest level since early 2015 and was on track for its biggest weekly loss in more than three months.

The U.S. dollar has been further hampered by rising doubt about whether the Federal Reserve will further raise interest rates this year. Early in the week, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank needs to pay close attention to underlying inflation before hiking rates again. The markets are now pricing in a one-in-five chance of a U.S. rate hike by year's end, down from one-in-three two weeks ago.

A near 1.8-per-cent drop in the (U.S.) dollar index is the currency's worst performance since late June – which shows no sign of moderating any time soon," Scotiabank's Shaun Osborne and Eric Theret said in the bank's daily FX note. "USD moves are verging on the extreme but the technical undertone remains strongly bearish and we think risks are clearly tilted towards broadly lower USD levels, rather than a rebound, in the next few weeks."

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.028 per cent as investors awaited remarks from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker later in the day. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.65 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay signalled on Friday it had no intention of selling German department store chain Kaufhof, after people familiar with the matter said Austrian real estate company Signa Holding was considering a bid. "We stand 100 per cent behind Galeria Kaufhof," a German spokesman for Hudson's Bay said. "We have no interest in doing business with Signa."

The mayors of several Canadian cities say they want to compete for an irresistible economic prize: The right to become the home of Amazon.com Inc.'s so-called second headquarters, a massive complex the company says comes with up to 50,000 jobs and more than $5-billion (U.S.) in investment over the next 15 years. The Seattle-based online retailing giant announced on Thursday that it was soliciting bids from cities across North America to house what it calls its "HQ2." However, the odds of a Canadian city winning are low, some say, hampered by a shortage of skilled workers and less attractive government subsidies. Companies here also complain that money spent luring a foreign multinational could be better spent supporting smaller Canadian firms and startups. Amazon was off 0.35 per cent in premarket trading.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is laying the groundwork for the possible sale of one of the world's only dedicated palladium companies even as prices for the metal used in car pollution control devices soar, Bloomberg reports. Canada's largest alternative asset manager is the majority owner of North American Palladium Ltd., whose main asset is a mine near Thunder Bay, Ontario with reserves of 21 million metric tons. Brookfield's involvement began in 2013 when the company almost collapsed amid a poorly conceived expansion. What began as a $130-million loan became a 92 percent equity stake after the company's situation deteriorated further and it failed to find a buyer. Since then, North American Palladium has redesigned the asset and managed to post its first quarterly profit in six years as prices of the precious metal rallied.

The publisher of Britain's Daily Mirror is in talks to buy rival titles the Daily Express and Daily Star, raising the prospect of a fresh round of painful restructuring in the embattled newspaper industry. A deal would bring together tabloids from the opposite ends of the political spectrum as the industry struggles to cope with declining sales, with readers and advertisers shifting online. Trinity Mirror, which has over 260 national and regional titles including the left-leaning Daily Mirror, had been in talks to take a stake in a new company that would include the titles of billionaire publisher Richard Desmond.

Kroger Co., the biggest U.S. supermarket company, reported a 7.8 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as it discounted aggressively to fend off competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and other retailers. Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $353-million or 39 cents per share in the second quarter ended August 12, from $383-million or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. Sales climbed 3.9 per cent to $27.60-billion. Kroger shares were down 7 per cent in premarket trading.

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Thursday the company's earnings per share for this year will roughly be in line with a year ago. Mr. Iger also said Disney's streaming service would exclusively feature movies from blockbuster franchise "Star Wars" and Marvel films such as "Avengers" and "Iron Man." Disney earned $5.72 per share in fiscal 2016. Analysts are expecting the company to earn $5.88 this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It shares were off 0.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Cowen downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to "underperform" from "market perform," saying it expects the restaurant chain's sales recovery will be slower than investors expect. Chipotle shares were down 3.6 per cent in premarket trading.

American Outdoor Brands Corp. reported sharply lower quarterly earnings and revenue, and also cut its fiscal 2018 guidance as it expected lower than anticipated shipment in its firearms business. Its shares dropped 18.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

Statscan says the economy added 22,200 new jobs last month, all part-time positions. The jobless rate slipped to 6.2 per cent.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg