What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday after Hurricane Irma weakened overnight and North Korea did not conduct a missile test over the weekend for its 69th anniversary, with financial stocks and Tahoe Resources leading the rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 74.41 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 15,059.73 shortly after the open.

Materials was the lone decliner among the index's 10 key sectors.



Tahoe was up 41.3 per cent to $8.04 in early trading after the Guatemalan Supreme Court issued a decision that reinstates the Escobal mining license at its Guatemalan subsidiary, Minera San Rafael (MSR).

World shares returned to a record high on Monday, on relief that hurricane Irma looked to be losing strength in the United States and that North Korea's anniversary celebrations at the weekend passed without any new missile test.

MSCI All Country World Index, which tracks roughly 2,400 stocks in 47 countries, climbed to its latest peak as Europe's insurers rose more than 2 per cent on hopes Irma's damage would not prove as costly as feared.

Relief over Irma's weakness and no additional news from North Korea led Wall Street sharply higher on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.28 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 21,955.07. The S&P 500 gained 15.36 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 2,476.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 53.37 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 6,413.56

Irma caused a number of deaths and knocked out electricity to 3 million homes and businesses on its way up the Florida coast. But as the start of U.S. trading neared, it had weakened to a tropical storm and was expected to slow to a tropical depression by Tuesday.

The relief over North Korea and a weaker yen had also given Tokyo its best session since June in Asia, as investors began to lose their appetite for safer assets like gold and U.S. Treasuries.

Winning a reprieve from risk aversion, the dollar registered its biggest gains in the currency markets in 10 days. It added 0.5 percent against its perceived safe-haven counterpart, the Japanese yen, and regained ground against the high-flying euro as a top ECB policymaker cautioned against the single currency's recent rise.

"The fact the worst-case scenario for Hurricane Irma hasn't happened and that North Korea managed to get though its national day without sticking two fingers up at the rest of the world has helped ratchet the tensions down," said CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson. "So I think we are going to see the S&P and the Dow gap higher on the open."

Early Monday, auto makers Hyundai Motor Co. and sister car maker Kia Motors Corp. said they planned to temporarily shut down U.S. plants to avoid damage from Irma. In a statement, Hyundai Motor said it would suspend operation of its Alabama plant for two days - between Monday and Wednesday - while Kia Motors will stop operation of its Georgia plant for one day.

On Bay Street, Amaya shares could get some attention when the online gaming company goes before the Ontario Securities Commission. The regulator is investigating allegations of insider trading. Elsewhere, Alamos Gold Inc. has signed a friendly deal to acquire Richmont Mines Inc. in an all-stock offer valued at about $770-million (U.S.). Under the agreement, Richmont shareholders will receive 1.385 Alamos shares for each Richmont share they hold. Alamos shares fell 13 per cent while Richmont gained 5.5 per cent.

Elsewhere in the corporate front, anticipation is building ahead of Apple's new product launch, set for Tuesday. The markets are expecting the tech giant to announce - among other things - an anniversary edition of it's iPhone. Weekend reports suggest the new product could be called the iPhone X, with a reported price tag of $1,000.

Overseas, European markets were higher, with insurers leading the gains on projections that the losses from Irma would be lower than expected. In Britain, the FTSE 100 was up 0.22 per cent. France's CAC 40 rose 1.18 per cent and Germany's DAX advanced 1.21 per cent.

In Asia, markets finished higher as investors weighed news out of China's central bank. Reports said the bank planned to scrap reserve requirements for financial institutions setting foreign exchange forward yuan positions.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.41 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.04 per cent and the Shanghai composite index gained 0.37 per cent.

Crude prices were lower early on with West Texas Intermediate giving back early gains and benchmark Brent remained mired in the red. Concerns over Irma's impact continued to weigh on prices, although weekend statements suggesting an extension of OPEC's production cuts helped underpin markets.

Over the weekend, Irma knocked out power to millions of homes and businesses in Florida. Early Monday, Irma was downgraded to a Category 1 storm, although it continued to wreak havoc for Florida residents.

"We believe that Irma will have a negative impact on oil demand but not on oil production or processing," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Also, Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih met his Venezuelan and Kazakh counterparts at the weekend to discuss an extension of the deal by at least three months, the Saudi energy ministry said. The current OPEC production caps are set to run to March.

In other commodities, gold prices slipped as the flight to safe haven investments slowed. Gold had touched its highest level in more than a year on Friday driven by concerns over a possible North Korean missile test and the potential for catastrophic storm damage in the United States.

"All of this has seen safe haven assets come off their highs, with gold having previously rallied to a level not seen since August last year," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. "While the yellow metal did actually end lower on Friday after having rallied well earlier in the session and has opened lower today, it remains at elevated levels which is perhaps representative of the lingering unease and expectation that confidence could evaporate quite quickly once again."

Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for December delivery were both lower early Monday. Silver prices were also lower.

The Canadian dollar pushed higher overnight even as its U.S. counterpart bounced against world currencies as risk appetite returned to the markets. Through the predawn hours, the loonie managed steady gains, holding above the mid 82-cent (U.S.) mark at last check. The day's range at this point is 82.22 cents to 82.63 cents. The Canadian dollar surged last week after the Bank of Canada surprised markets by hiking interest rates by a quarter percentage point. The move was the second increase this summer.

"While the rate hike was a surprise (most expected October), the lack of dovishness in the statement, leaving the door wide open for further hikes, really powered the loonie's strength," BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes said. "Until the data sour and BoC rate hike odds fade a bit, it's tough to see the loonie pulling back. Don't be surprised if we have a run at $1.20 Canadian (83.3 cents U.S.)."

By the start of trading in North America, the loonie had given back some of the early gains and was trading closer to the lower end of the day's range.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, edged higher early on, although Reuters notes that short bets against the greenback remain at their highest since early 2013 on fading hopes that the Federal Reserve will embark on an aggressive path of rate hikes. Futures markets are now pricing in just one increase by the end of this year.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was higher early Monday after hitting a two-and-a-half-year low on Friday.

Ms. Ozkardeskaya said in a note that the U.S. dollar gained against all of its G10 counterparts out of the gate on Monday, with the exception of the Canadian dollar. As trading progressed, however, the greenback's performance turned more mixed against its G10 counterparts.

Elsewhere, the euro tumbled towards the day's lows and bond yields eased after ECB board member Benoit Coeure cautioned that a stubbornly high euro could pull down inflation. The euro fell immediately after his remarks but later regained some lost territory.

In bonds, U.S. debt prices were lower. The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.094 per cent, while the yield on the 30-year note was higher at 2.708.

In Europe, Germany's 10-year bond pulled back from recent two-and-a-half-year lows over concerns about the ECB and it's expected plan to begin tapering its massive bond buying program.

Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp. said on Monday it would suspend investment at its Greek mines and development projects, blaming regulatory hurdles for halting one of the biggest investments in Greece since it sank into a debt crisis. Citing delays in permits from the Greek government, Eldorado said no additional investment would be made into the Olympias and Skouries projects and the Stratoni mine in Greece. It will place them on care and maintenance from Sept. 22. The Skouries mine on the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece, a landscape of pristine beaches and lush forests, has long been a particular flashpoint with the authorities and a test of Greece's resolve to push ahead with foreign investments.

Centerra Gold Inc. has reached a settlement in its long-running dispute with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic. The company's Kumtor gold mine has been the focus of a number of fights between Centerra and the central Asian country. The agreement will lift restrictions the ability of Centerra's Kyrgyz subsidiary Kumtor Gold Co. to transfer cash to Centerra and allow the free movement of its employees. Under the deal, Kumtor Gold has agreed to make a one-time payment of US$50 million and annual payments of US$2.7 million to a new, government-administered nature development fund.

Alamos Gold. said Monday it will buy Richmont Mines Inc. for about $770-million (U.S.). Under the terms of the deal, all of the Richmont's common shares will be exchanged on the basis of 1.385 Alamos common shares for each Richmont share. The exchange ratio implies a value of $14.20 (Canadian) per Richmont common share.

Citigroup Inc. third-quarter total markets revenue is running about 15 percent less than a year earlier when volatility was boosted by reactions to the Brexit vote and U.S. elections, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Monday at an investor conference. Gerspach's outlook was similar to the 12 percent decline anticipated by Barclays analyst, and conference host, Jason Goldberg, in a preview for the event being held through Wednesday.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. named Lundbeck Chief Executive Kare Schultz as its new CEO and president on Monday, as it struggles with heavy debts and fierce competition for its generic drugs in the United States. Israel-based Teva's shares, which plunged after the company issued poor second-quarter results last month, rose 8 percent in early trade in Tel Aviv. Lundbeck's shares fell 12 per cent. Schultz will succeed Yitzhak Peterburg, who will continue as Teva's interim CEO until Schultz takes over.

British energy company BP on Monday filed for an initial public offering of its U.S. pipeline assets. BP Midstream Partners LP, the master limited partnership (MLP) formed by BP's U.S. pipeline unit, said in a regulatory filing it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BPMP". An MLP is a tax-advantaged structure often used by pipeline and other capital intensive companies. They do not pay corporate income tax on distributions, or earnings, to partners. The offering comes nearly two months after BP laid out plans to spin off some of its U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast pipeline assets in an IPO to raise cash. The IPO revives a plan first broached internally about five years ago before slumping crude oil prices caused BP to put the idea on hold, a source told Reuters in July.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp., a U.S. based chicken processor, said on Monday it bought poultry supplier Moy Park from Brazil's JBS SA in a deal valued at about $1-billion. JBS is rushing to sell assets worth $1.8-billion to help its holding company, J&F Investimentos SA, pay a big fine after becoming embroiled in sweeping graft probes that ensnared Brazilian politicians and executives.

Bristol-Myers Squibb said it saw positive results in research involving its immunotherapy drug Opdivo, according to researchers. Bristol's shares rose 0.7 per cent in premarket trading.

Hard disk maker Seagate Technology was cut to "hold" from "buy" by analysts at Jefferies due to rising competition.

Bloomberg reported that credit reporting agency Equifax is unlikely to be able to cover the costs of its massive data breach through insurance. Equifax shares were down 0.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in August increased compared with July, the Canadian Press reports. The agency says housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 223,232 units for August, up from 221,974 in July.

"The Canadian housing market refuses to be tamed," National Bank senior economist Krishen Rangasamy said in a note. "The solid labour market and still-low interest rates (despite the Bank of Canada's recent hikes) are fueling demand and developers are reacting accordingly. But such levels of starts as seen in the last two months are above demographic needs (estimated to be around 190,000) and hence are not sustainable."

