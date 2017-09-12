Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed higher Tuesday as Irma passed and jitters over the situation on the Korean Peninsula eased. On Bay Street, futures signalled a slightly higher start to the day even as crude prices moved lower and gold eased.

Overnight, world stocks touched record highs as investor sentiment brightened. The VIX index - often referred to as the fear index - sold off, suggesting concerns that have plagued world markets in recent days are finally abating.

"Equity markets in Europe are still enjoying a positive run as the feel good factor from the U.S. last night was replicated in Asia, and that has now spilled over to this part of the world," David Madden, CMC markets analyst, said in an early note. "It appears the clean-up cost of Irma will be well below what the markets were pencilling in, and that propelled the S&P 500 to a record close last night."

On Bay Street, Home Capital shares will be back on the radar as shareholders vote on whether to allow Warren Buffett's firm, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., should be allowed to increase its stake in Home Capital by buying another 24 million shares. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. is recommending investors vote against the move and one significant share holder, Taylor Asset Management, supports that view. Home Capital stock got a boost when Mr. Buffett threw the beleaguered lender a lifeline earlier this year, but since then the company's share price has lost momentum.

Elsewhere, Reuters reports this morning that Britain is pressing Boeing Co. to drop its trade challenge against Canada's Bombardier and has urged a negotiated settlement to help protect jobs in Northern Ireland. British Prime Minister Theresa May also raised the issue in a call earlier this month with U.S. president Donald Trump, the report says.

On Wall Street, Apple fans are awaiting the company's latest product announcement. A series of leaks have already suggested the company will announce a pricey anniversary edition of its flagship iPhone. The new phone is said to carry a price tag starting around $1,000. Apple shares were up about 1 per cent in premarket trading. In addition to moving Apple's stock, the announcement could have implications for semiconductor shares because of its impact on the global supply chain.

Overseas, European markets were mostly higher. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hit a one-month high in early trading as reports suggested losses from Irma may not be as high as first feared.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was just south of break even in early going as home builders weighed on the index and higher inflation lifted the pound. France's CAC 40 rose 0.57 per cent. Germany's DAX advanced 0.62 per cent.

In Asia, stocks followed Wall Street higher overnight. The MSCI International index, which excludes Japan, managed its highest level in a decade. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.18 per cent as the U.S. dollar held gains over the yen. Exports like Honda and Nintendo finished the day higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.06 per cent. The Shanghai composite index rose 0.11 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were in the red early on with the lingering impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey continuing to cast a shadow over the market. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were lower. WTI's day range so far is $47.73 (U.S.) a barrel to $48.14. The range on Brent is $53.42 to $53.86.

On Tuesday, U.S. refineries, including the nation's biggest Motiva Enterprices, have started to come back into service after being knocked offline by Hurricane Harvey two weeks earlier. However, Irma's onset last week continued to wreak havoc, leaving more than 7 million homes and businesses without power. Reuters says six refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast are currently restarting.

Later Tuesday, the markets will get inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute. A report from the U.S. Energy Department's Energy Information Administration is due later in the week.

A Reuters poll forecasts a rise in U.S. crude stocks last week while refined product stockpiles are seen falling.

Six analysts polled ahead of inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated, on average, that crude stocks likely rose 2.3 million barrels last week.

Elsewhere, gold hit a week low in early going as stocks rose and the demand for safe-haven holdings eased. In trading Tuesday, spot gold hit its weakest level since Sept. 1. On Monday, it saw its biggest one-day drop in two months. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also lower Tuesday.

"The North Korea story has had (an impact) on the price of gold, but these geopolitical events tend to be quite limited in time," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah told Reuters. "The market accommodates surprisingly quickly when things calm down."

"It was the weakness of the dollar that was really driving gold, and the tensions with North Korea," he said. "The rate at which the dollar can still depreciate is slowing down."

Silver prices were also lower. Copper rebounded on bargain hunting and a strong weekend reading on China's producer price index.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading at the bottom end of its day range of 82.45 cents (U.S.) to $82.76 cents as the U.S. dollar steadied on world markets.

For the loonie, there is little in the way of economic news due through the week to offer much direction, although Scotiabank, in its daily FX note, noted that "a daily close above resistance at $1.2166 will be required to corroborate the bullish study divergence that has formed, setting the stage for a corrective bounce towards 1.2414."

The greenback, meanwhile, was steadying against a basket of world currencies, after falling to its lowest point in more than two years at the end of last week. The index notched gains Monday as yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose by its biggest daily gain in months. Yields were higher again Tuesday.

"(The U.S. dollar) is consolidating yesterday's gains," Scotiabank said in Tuesday's note.

Currency markets have now priced in just one more U.S. interest rate hike by the end of 2018. Weeks earlier, the outlook had been for a hike by the end of this year. Reuters notes that a Morgan Stanley note suggests only 7 per cent of traders are bullish on about the U.S. dollar's outlook.

In Europe, the euro was higher against the greenback early on.

In early going, the yield on the 10-year U.S. note was higher at 2.157 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.761 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

DowDuPont, which was formed when chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont merged, is making changes to its initial plans of splitting the company into three units, the company said on Tuesday. Under the new plan the company will shift its water, automotive systems, pharma and food and some other businesses from the material science division to the specialty products division, the company said. The restructuring will move about $8-billion in annual revenues to the specialty products division. Dow Chemical and DuPont successfully completed their planned $130-billion merger to form DowDuPont earlier this month.

Enbridge Inc. has run into a serious setback with its proposed $7.5-billion Line 3 expansion as Minnesota's Department of Commerce concluded the company has not established a need for the project as required under state rules, The Globe's Shawn McCarthy reports The Commerce Department provided testimony Monday to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which must issue a certificate of need before Enbridge can expand the pipeline through the state. Enbridge proposes to boost the capacity of its main export pipeline by 375,000 barrels per day, with the ability to expand it further in the future. The company – which received federal government approval last November for the Canadian portion – began construction on Line 3 in Alberta and Saskatchewan this summer.

Anbang Insurance Group, one of China's most aggressive buyers of overseas assets, said on Wednesday its chairman was temporarily unable to fulfill his duties, just over a week after denying reports he had been barred from leaving the country. The brief statement, citing only unspecified personal reasons for moving Wu Xiaohui aside, came hours after Chinese magazine Caijing reported the chairman had been taken away for investigation. The article, citing unnamed sources, was removed shortly after it was posted online. Anbang said Wu's duties would be managed by other senior executives, and that its business was operating normally. No other details were provided.

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, is reshuffling some of its top regional executives and placing new leadership at the head of its lucrative alternatives business, according to a memo on Tuesday. Mark McCombe, who has already taken over managing people who used to report directly to Chief Executive Larry Fink and President Rob Kapito, is dropping his role as head of BlackRock's alternative investing business line to focus exclusively on leading the Americas region, according to the memo, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Britain's media secretary will make a statement in parliament later on Tuesday about Rupert Murdoch's bid to buy the rest of pay-TV group Sky, the leader of the house said on Twitter. Minister Karen Bradley has been weighing whether to refer Twenty-First Century Fox's bid for Sky for a wide-ranging investigation to assess the impact a takeover would have on the broader provision of news.

Economic News

British inflation hit its joint highest in more than five years in August as households paid more for fuel and clothing, complicating the Bank of England's job this week of explaining why it is not raising interest rates. The fall in the value of the pound since last year's Brexit vote helped drive the biggest rise in clothing prices since the consumer price index was launched in 1997, up by 4.6 per cent in annual terms, and rising global oil costs also hit. Consumer prices overall increased by 2.9 per cent compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said, up from 2.6 per cent in July and above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a rise of 2.8 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for July is released.

With files from Reuters