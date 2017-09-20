Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were treading water Wednesday ahead of the afternoon policy announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve. On Bay Street, futures were modestly positive as both oil and gold traded higher ahead of the North American open.

On Wall Street, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all hovered around break even early on as investors looked ahead to the 2 p.m. (ET) announcement, which will be followed by a news conference. No move is expected on rates. Many traders expect to see a signal from the central bank that it's ready to start cutting its $4.5-trillion in bonds and mortgage-backed securities. Others, however, are more interested in the central bank's outlook.

"Details on balance sheet reduction will be of interest, but crucially the committee will extend its rate outlook in 2020, and this could give us a good sense of the end-point for the interest rate in this current tightening cycle," Chris Beauchamp, IG's chief market analyst, said in a note. "This, more than details on the slow wind-down of QE, will be the real talking point in the days ahead."

In corporate news, FedEx shares were lower in premarket after the company said after Tuesday's close that a June cyberattack on its Dutch unit cut $300-million from its quarterly profit. The company also lowered its full-year forecast. In the most recent quarter, excluding one-time items, FedEx, often considered a bellwether for the U.S. economy, reported earnings per share of $2.51. Analysts had expected earnings of $3.09. Quarterly profit was also hurt by the devastating effect of Hurricane Harvey, which brought massive flooding to parts of Texas.

Adobe shares were also down in premarket trading after it reported better-than-expected revenue in the latest quarter but also said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in line with forecasts. The software maker said it expected an adjusted profit of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.95-billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.95- billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overseas, world stocks were mixed ahead of the Fed. The MSCI's World index edged higher, touching another record. In Europe, Britain's FTSE edged up 0.6 per cent in early going. France's CAC 40 was up 0.11 per cent and Germany's DAX was off 0.07 per cent.

Asian stocks were little changed. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.05 per cent to 20,310.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.27 per cent and the Shanghai composite index finished up 0.28 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were higher after Iraq's oil minister said OPEC is considering extending supply cuts. Early on, West Texas Intermediate added more than 1 per cent to top $50 (U.S.) a barrel. Benchmark Brent crude was also higher. Reuters notes that, at this point, crude prices are on course for a 15.5 per cent increase this quarter, which would make it the strongest third-quarter performance since 2004.

Prices got a lift after Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaib told an energy conference that OPEC producers were considering several options to combat the global crude overhang, including extending current production caps. Cartel members have already agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day through to March. He said some producers now think cuts should be extended three or four months, while others want to see it pushed to the end of 2018.

Later Wednesday morning, markets will also get the latest U.S. inventory figures from the Energy Information Agency. LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya says the market is looking for oil stocks to have increased by 2.8 million barrels last week.

"A slower rise in inventories could limit the downside potential," she said.

Elsewhere, gold prices were higher as the U.S. dollar weakened ahead of the Fed decision. U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that the U.S. would "totally destroy" North Korea if pushed also weighed on the greenback and worked in favour of safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was higher early on after touching its lowest level in more than two weeks during Monday's session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also up.

Silver was also higher. London copper was higher as traders suggested that signs of a cooling property market in China wasn't derailing the broader economy.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading above the mid 81-cent (U.S.) mark bolstered by higher oil prices and a weaker greenback. The loonie's day range so far is 81.31 cents to 81.73 cents. At last check, the currency was in the top half of that range. The Canadian dollar finished Monday's session at 81.45 cents.

With no big Canadian economic news on the docket, markets will be looking ahead to the afternoon Fed decision for direction. The U.S. dollar was down a bit early on. Traders are expected to see the Fed announce plans to begin cutting its balance sheet. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against world currencies, was lower at last check and trading roughly in the middle of the day range of 91.603 to 91.883.

"Despite the likely announcement of the Fed's balance sheet normalization, we don't expect today's FOMC meeting to have a positive impact on USD," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"If anything, risks to the dollar are skewed to the downside given balance sheet normalization was already well telegraphed and should be conducted in a very gradual manner; a likely shift lower in the distribution of dots (within the dotted forecast diagram) given the growing division among FOMC members, and the rising dovish camp."

In G10 currencies, the New Zealand dollar was the biggest mover, climbing to its highest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly two months. The gains came after a new poll showed a wide lead for the country's ruling National Party ahead of a weekend general election.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were higher. The yield on the 10-year note was lower at 2.223 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.80 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

The union representing Bombardier's production workers says employees at the company's aerospace plant in Toronto will walk out Wednesday — a move meant to pressure Boeing to drop a trade complaint against Bombardier. Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a statement that the rally is intended to give workers a voice during the ongoing dispute between the two companies. He said Bombardier workers "are well aware that Boeing has no case, and that workers will end up paying the price as corporations fight this out." Boeing has filed a trade complaint accusing Bombardier of selling its C-Series passenger jets to a U.S. airline at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel agreed on Wednesday to merge their European steel operations in a preliminary deal that would create the continent's No.2 steel maker after ArcelorMittal. The deal will not involve any cash, Tata Steel said, adding that both groups would contribute debt and liabilities to achieve an equal shareholding and remain long-term investors. The companies say they need to consolidate to address overcapacity in the European steel market, which faces cheap imports from China and elsewhere, subdued demand for construction and inefficient legacy plants.

Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France. The stronger first-half performance, maintenance of full-year earnings guidance and the group's assertion that its five year restructuring plan was on track sent its shares as much as 8 per cent higher. Prior to Wednesday's update the stock had fallen 15 percent over the last year on concerns over the scale of the restructuring and the company's ability to deliver on it.

Japan's embattled Toshiba Corp has chosen a group led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital to buy its prized memory chip unit, three people with knowledge of the talks said on Wednesday, a last-minute dramatic twist to a highly contentious auction, Reuters reports. But it's unclear whether the decision by Toshiba's board will mean the sale will now proceed smoothly, as rival suitor Western Digital Corp has initiated legal action, arguing no deal can be done without its consent due to its position as Toshiba's joint venture chip partner. The Bain-led offer for the world's No. 2 producer of NAND semiconductors is worth some $22 billion, sources have said.

Economic News

British retail sales volumes rose 1 per cent in August, double the gain economists had been expecting. The surprise gain is seen further bolstering the chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates when it meets again.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for August are announced. The Street is projecting an annualized rate rise of 0.4 per cent.



(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.



(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed meeting announcement and forecast are released with a press conference with Chair Janet Yellen scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

With files from Reuters