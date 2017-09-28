What every Canadian Investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were lower Thursday as investors weigh U.S. President Donald Trump's massive overhaul of the tax system. On Bay Street, futures turned higher as oil rose and investors weighed BlackBerry's better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Thursday afternoon, Mr. Trump unveiled a tax plan that pledged to cut corporate tax rates, reduce taxes for small businesses and cut the top tax rate for individuals. The plan drew criticism in some quarters on concerns that it favours high earners and doesn't address the U.S. deficit.

Michael Hewson, CMC's chief market strategist, notes that new tax plan would reduce corporate tax to 20 per cent from 35 per cent. More importantly as far as companies are concerned, he said, there was a feeling that most of the benefits of the tax changes, including the ability to write off capital expenditure for five years, would be particularly beneficial for smaller companies, which perhaps helps explain why the US Russell 2000 outperformed its larger cap peers, surging 2 per cent also closing at a new record high.

"It is important to remember though that we have been here before but we do finally seem to be closer to some form of tax plan than we were at the beginning of the year," he said in a morning note.

"There is certainly potential for a lot to go wrong between now and the end of the year, given the unpredictability of the President, but investors are now once again starting to price back in some of what was being priced in at the beginning of the year."

On Bay Street, BlackBerry earnings will be front and centre early on. Before the open, the company posted revenue of $249-million, ahead of the $220-million markets had been expecting. BlackBerry also posted a second-quarter profit of $19-million. The shares were higher up more than 8 per cent in premarket trading.

Bombardier stock could also be back in play amid the ongoing trade row with Boeing. The U.S. Department of Commerce hit Bombardier earlier this week with a massive 220 per cent preliminary duty on its C Series aircraft. On Thursday, Britian's opposition Labour Party said the dispute should be referred to the World Trade Organization. Britain has said the U.S. decision puts more than 4,000 Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland at risk.

Netflix stock could also be in the spotlight after The Globe and Mail reported that the company will spend a minimum of $500-million over five years on production and distribution of Canadian movies and TV shows. The agreement, to be announced later Thursday, forms the centrepiece of Ottawa's new cultural policy.

Overseas, European stocks were mixed. Britiain's FTSE 100 slid 0.2 per cent. Swedish retailer H&M was among the day's losers with shares falling 5 per cent after a 20 per cent drop in quarterly pre-tax profits. France's CAC 40 advanced 0.31 per cent and Germany's DAX rose 0.31 per cent.

In Asia, shares also finished the day mixed. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.47 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.80 per cent. The Shanghai composite index fell 0.15 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were higher in early going after a vote in favour of independence in Iraq's Kurdistan region raised tensions in the area. West Texas Intermediate was approaching $53 (U.S.) a barrel in early going, with a day range so far of $51.86 to $52.86. Brent crude topped $58 a barrel on a day range of $57.44 to $58.59. Brent hit a two year high above $59 a barrel earlier this week after the referendum resulted in threats by Turkey to shut the region's oil pipeline.

Iraqi Kurdistan voted overwhelmingly earlier this week in favour of independence, prompting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to say he could use military force to prevent the formation of an independent Kurdish state and might close the oil tap. A Reuters report Thursday, citig the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, said that Turkey vowed only to deal only with the Iraqi government on crude oil exports, "restricting oil export" operations to Baghdad.

Market sentiment was further bolstered Wednesday by a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories. The U.S. Energy Department said crude stocks fell by 1.8 million barrels last week. Forecasts had called for a 3.4 million-barrel increase.

In other commodities, gold prices fell to their lowest level in six weeks as the U.S. dollar gained and bond yields rose on Mr. Trump's tax plan.

Spot gold retraced some early losses after falling to its lowest level since mid-August. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down slightly.

Silver prices were up slightly. London copper prices were also higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was holding just above 80 cents (U.S.) in early going as the U.S. dollar consolidated gains. The loonie traded within a fairly narrow band overnight with a day range so far of 79.88 cents to 80.21 cents. A day earlier, the loonie dropped more than half a U.S. cent after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, in his first public remarks since the central bank raised rates earlier this month, said there is no "predetermined" path for rates for this point.

"Monetary policy will be particularly data dependant," he said in a speech in St. John's. The markets read this go-slow approach as dampening expectations that rates - which have risen twice this year - could again go higher as early as next month.

"Yesterday's speech from the BoC Governor showed little urgency to tighten again, and stressed the data dependent nature of the policy," BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes said in a note. "The odds of another hike by December have fallen to about 70 per cent from nearly 90 per cent before Wednesday's speech."

Mr. Poloz's comments also came as the Federal Reserve struck a more hawkish pose, suggesting that factors tempering inflation are probably temporary. The markets are now pricing a 70-per-cent chance of a U.S. rate hike by the end of the year. That expectation - along with details of Mr. Trump's tax proposal - helped boost the U.S. dollar on world currency markets.

The dollar was mostly flat against a basket of world currencies in early going but remains on track for its best weekly performance this year. The greenback has risen 2.5 per cent since hitting a 2 1/2-year low in mid-September.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower. The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.335 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.886 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

DHX Media Ltd. says its "Teletubbies" programming for pre-school children has underperformed in the United States, contributing to disappointing financial results for fiscal 2017 — especially in its fourth quarter, according to The Canadian Press. Revenue for the three-months ended June 30 was down 16.3 per cent from a year earlier, falling to $87.6 million, while its fourth-quarter loss ballooned to $18.3 million. The Halifax-based company says it has initiated a cost-reduction program and realigned the management team. The shares were down sharply in early trading.

Conagra Brands Inc., which makes Reddi-Wip whipped cream and Chef Boyardee pasta, reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it earned higher margins after limiting discounts. The company's sales also edged past analysts' expectations, as it introduced products with fewer artificial ingredients to attract customers moving away from packaged foods and toward fresh foods that are seen as healthier. To boost profits, Conagra has been selling off underperforming brands and raising prices on popular products such as Banquet's frozen meals, which were previously sold at $1. Net income attributable to the Conagra fell to $152.5-million or 37 cents per share in the first quarter ended Aug. 27, from $186.2-million or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. It shares rose 2 per cent in premarket trading.

Lloyd's of London expects net losses of $4.5-billion from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which analysts said would eat into the insurer's capital and hit its profitability. Although losses from natural catastrophes have been low in recent years, including in the first half, that is set to change in the second half of the year, Lloyd's chief executive Inga Beale said following Thursday's results. "There was limited major claim activity in the first half. There's a very different second half emerging – it's not only the hurricanes but we've got the Mexican earthquakes, floods in Asia, typhoons in Asia," Beale told Reuters. "The hurricane season is still in play, earthquakes can happen at any time," Beale said as Lloyd's reported a 16 per cent profit fall in the first half of 2017.

Fashion retailer H&M reported a 20-per-cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as summer discounts hurt margins, while sales slowed towards the end of this month. The world's second-biggest fashion retailer after Zara owner Inditex has been struggling to keep up with rapid changes to its retail market as competition intensifies and young shoppers move online. Pretax profit for the three months to Aug. 31 fell 20 percent to 5.02 billion Swedish crowns ($614-million). Analysts had expected a fall of 21 per cent, according to a Reuters poll. H&M shares were down 5.3 per cent in Sweden.

Cereal maker Kellogg Co. said Steven Cahillane, the chief executive of nutritional supplements maker Nature's Bounty, will replace John Bryant as its CEO, effective Oct. 2. Bryant will retire as executive chairman of Kellogg's board on March 15 after which Cahillane will become chairman, the company said. Its shares edged up 0.22 per cent in premarket trading.

Fox-backed video streaming firm Roku Inc. raised about $219 million in an initial public offering that was priced at the higher end of its expected price range, the company said. The offering of 15.7 million shares follows disappointing launches of Snap Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. earlier this year, and was priced at $14, valuing Roku at $1.32 billion ahead of its debut later on Thursday.

Jaguar Land Rover will stop sourcing petrol engines from Ford's plant in Bridgend, Wales, after ending its current contract earlier than expected in 2020, creating uncertainty over around 750 jobs. "We have informed our unions that Jaguar Land Rover intends to end our petrol engine supply arrangement slightly earlier than expected in late 2020," Ford said in a statement. "Given our long-established and successful relationship in the delivery of world-class engines, this is disappointing news for the Ford Bridgend Engine Plant." Ford shares were still up 0.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Drug store operator Rite Aid Corp. reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a challenging reimbursement rate environment, while it posted a profit only due to a fee it got for a failed merger attempt with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The company's shares were down 10. 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Spice maker McCormick & Co. reported adjust quarterly profit of $1.12 per share, seven cents above estimates. Its revenue also beat forecasts and it raised its full-year earnings forecast. The shares rose 2.7 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

U.S. second-quarter economic growth was revised higher to 3.1 per cent, from earlier estimates of 3-per-cent growth. The latest reading marks the fastest pace of growth in more than two years, although economists say a third-quarter slowdown is likely on the temporary impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. In the first quarter, the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 1.2 per cent.

"The underlying economy remains strong as evidenced by a still-solid labour market and an apparent uptick in business investment spending," National Bank senior economist Krishen Rangasamy said. "That explains why, the Fed continues to have a tightening bias despite the lack of inflation."

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 272,000 for the week ended Sept. 23, the U.S. Labor Department says. Figures for the previous week were revised to show 1,000 more applications received than first reported.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press