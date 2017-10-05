What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures moved slightly higher ahead of Thursday's open suggesting a positive start as investors begin looking ahead to earnings and weigh key trade figures. In Canada, futures on Bay Street were also mostly flat as oil prices steadied. The energy sector will also be in the spotlight after TransCanada announced it will pull the plug on its controversial Energy East pipeline project.

"Futures point to a muted open for U.S. stocks (after) another record close for the major equity benchmarks," Jasper Lawler, LCG's head of research, said in an early not. "With only a few days until the big names starting reporting Q3 results, there has been no sign of a pre-earnings season jitters."

On Thursday, markets will get a taste of earnings season when retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. reports its latest results. Analysts are expecting earnings of about $2.02 in the most recent quarter, up from $1.77 a year earlier. With Amazon's takeover of Whole Foods, the sector has come under increase scrutiny and investors will likely be looking for signals that other retailers are looking for ways to better compete.

On Bay Street, TransCanada said it has decided not to go ahead with its proposed $15.7-billion Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects.

"We will continue to focus on our $24-billion near-term capital program which is expected to generate growth in earnings and cash flow to support an expected annual dividend growth rate at the upper end of an eight to 10 per cent range through 2020," TransCanada CEO Russ Girling said in a statement. TransCanada expects to take a $1-billion after-tax charge in the fourth quarter as a result of the decision.

Calgary-based TransCanada had previously asked the National Energy Board to suspend its review of the proposed west-toeast pipeline to give the company time to assess new rules issued by the board, which would require an assessment of all greenhouse gas emissions related to the production and consumptions of crude used to fill the pipeline.

After the close of trading, the U.S. government will announce its decision on anti-dumping duties on Bombardier's C Series jets. Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department hit the plane maker with a 218-per cent preliminary duty.

Outside the corporate sphere, trade figures for both Canada and the United States were reported. Statistics Canada said the country's trade deficit widened to $3.4-billion in August, from $3-billion in July. Exports fell 1 per cent, despite increases in six of 11 sections. Imports were unchanged.

"This weak handoff for the third quarter suggests that net trade is likely to detract from overall growth during the quarter," TD economist Dina Ignjatovic said. "Even with this disappointing report, economic activity remains on track to expand by a solid 2.2 per cent in Q3."

In the U.S., the trade deficit fell 2.7 per cent to $42.4-billion. July's trade deficit was revised slightly down to $43.6-billion from the previously reported $43.7-billion.

Overseas, world stocks were off record highs with a key measure of global stocks treading water. European markets were mixed as political tensions remain high in Spain. In Britain, the FTSE 100 was up a modest 0.14 per cent in early going. France's CAC 40 was off 0.06 per cent and Germany's DAX slid 0.21 per cent.

Trading in Asia was muted with markets in China, South Korea and Hong Kong close for public holidays. Japan's Nikkei finished the day mostly flat at 20,628.56, giving up most of the day's early gains.

Commodities

Oil prices edged higher early on growing expectations that OPEC production cuts will be extended beyond March offsetting concerns about a jump in U.S. oil exports. In early going, West Texas Intermediate was trading just above $50 (U.S.) a barrel. The day's range on WTI so far is $49.85 to $50.28. Benchmark Brent was trading above $56 a barrel.

Crude prices had traded down in the previous session after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude exports rose to a record 1.98 million barrels last week. However, the figures also showed a share drop in U.S. crude inventories, offering traders some solace.

"Crude oil markets have steadied at the lows after the Energy Information Administration reported that crude stockpiles shrank by 6 million barrels last week, much more the 300,000 decline expected," Mr. Lawler said. "Tighter supplies in the U.S. will go some way to relieve concerns over poor compliance and higher production form OPEC. Whether Brent can hold above $55 per barrel could hinge on next month's OPEC meeting."

Comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin helped bolster sentiment early Thursday. He said this week that current production caps in place for OPEC and other producers could be extended to the end of next year. Reuters also reported Thursday that Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow would support new countries joining the agreement to restrict oil supply. That statement came as Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Moscow.

"Putin and Salman will most likely reach, but not announce, an agreement to extend the OPEC/non-OPEC production deal, though with a commitment to taper the cuts," said Eurasia Group.

OPEC producers have pledged to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day through to March.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher. Gold has pulled back about 6 per cent after topping out at a year high of $1,357.54 an ounce early last month.

Spot gold and gold futures were both higher early Thursday. Traders cite renewed buying interest as investors bet that recent declines have run their course.

Silver was also higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar fell after Statscan reported a widening trade gap in August. The loonie had been in positive territory ahead of the release quickly dropped after the agency said the trade deficit for the month grew to $3.4-billion from July's $3-billion. The day's range on the loonie is now 79.79 cents (U.S.) to 80.24 cents, with the dollar sitting at the low end of that scale at last check.

"After a rough two months, it got uglier for Canadian exports in August," CIBC economist Nick Exarhos said. "The widening in the trade deficit to $3.4-billion was almost a billion wider than the street was looking for, and came as a result of an almost 2-per-cent decline in export volumes."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade gap declined 2.7 per cent to $42.4-billion. July's trade deficit was revised slightly down to $43.6-billion from the previously reported $43.7-billion.

In addition to Thursday's trade numbers, markets will be looking ahead to the release Friday of employment figures in both countries. In Canada, economists expect to see a gain of about 10,000 new jobs last month. That should keep the unemployment rate unchanged at 6.2 per cent. In the U.S., a gain of 80,000 new positions is expected. The jobless rate is seen holding at 4.4 per cent.

Mr. Lawler notes that the U.S. dollar has been giving back a little ground as investors wager who will be the next in line to serve as chair of the Federal Reserve.

"The limp reaction to a series of strong economic data shows signs of weakness in the dollar rally," he said. "(U.S. President Donald) Trump's shortlist includes Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Fed governor Jerome Powell and former Governor Kevin Warsh."

At various points during the day, the markets will hear from Mr. Powell, San Francisco Fed President John Williams, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Kansas City Fed President Esther George.

In other currencies, the euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar to hold just off the six-week low seen earlier this week. The markets are awaiting the minutes from the latest meeting by the European Central Bank. The ECB had suggested it was keeping watch on the euro's gains, so investors will be looking looking for further elaboration on that subject.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were higher. The yield on the 10-year note was lower at 2.319 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.862 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Constellation Brands Inc. reported a 39.2-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, citing higher margins as its breweries ran at full capacity during the summer season, as well as support for revenues from a weaker dollar. Net income attributable to the company rose to $500-million, or $2.48 per class A share in the second quarter ended August 31, from $358.9-million, or $1.75 per class A share, a year earlier. The Victor, New York-based company said its net sales rose to $2.08-billion from $2.02-billion.

Car parts maker Magna International said it will invest elsewhere in Europe if Slovenia does not soon approve the first phase of a planned $1.4-billion (U.S.) production site. The world's third biggest car parts maker submitted its plan to build a site in Slovenia, which will create around 6,000 jobs, to the government months ago. The first phase comprises building a paint shop that would create 400 jobs. However, it involves the purchase of land in northeast Slovenia, which has not yet been completed. State secretary at the Ministry of Economy Ales Cantarutti said on Thursday that there was a "60:40 per cent chance that we will succeed" in approving the project.

Amazon.com Inc. is opening a bar. For 10 days, the Web retailer is going to sell beer, wine, sake and cocktails in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district to promote alcoholic products sold on its website in Japan. While Amazon has opened physical bookstores, bought Whole Foods and is testing a food market without cash registers at its Seattle headquarters, this is the first time the e-commerce giant will operate an actual bar. It's part of a bigger push by Amazon to boost its physical presence to promote the array of merchandise sold on its website, and branch into new markets.

Hilton Worldwide plans to spend $50-million over the next five years to renovate and rebrand 29 hotels in Africa, it said on Thursday, joining other chains keen to tap growing business and international travel on the continent. One property will open in the Kenyan capital Nairobi by the end of this year and another in the Rwandan capital Kigali in 2018, it said in a statement. There was 11 per cent growth in Sub-Saharan African tourism in the past year, according to data from the U.N. World Tourism Organisation.

More reading: Why pot stocks in Canada are suddenly hot again

More reading: World's biggest fund managers say Bank of Canada will hold off rate hikes until 2018

Economic News

Statistics Canada said the country's trade deficit widened to $3.4-billion in August, from $3-billion in July. Exports fell 1 per cent, despite increases in six of 11 sections.

Imports were unchanged. In the U.S., the trade deficit fell 2.7 per cent to $42.4 billion. July's trade deficit was revised slightly down to $43.6 billion from the previously reported $43.7 billion.

Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits dropped 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 260,000 for the week ended Sept. 30, the Labor Department said.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for August are unveiled. The consensus is a rise of 0.9 per cent month over month.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg