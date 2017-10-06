What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were lower Friday after a a key report showed employment declined last month as dire weather took a toll on the economy. In Canada, futures were also lower after Statistics Canada said the economy added 10,000 new jobs last month, although all were in the public sector. "Overall, the 10,000 pace is about what we would expect as a trend if GDP growth is tailing off to the 2-per-cent range in the second half of the year, enough of a slowdown to keep the Bank of Canada on hold until 2018," CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld said of the Canadian report.

In the U.S., hiring fell by 33,000 positions as hurricanes Harvey and Irma put people out of work and delayed hiring decisions. It marked the first time in seven years that employment fell in the United States. In Friday's report, the U.S. Labor Department cited the impact of dire weather which slammed parts of Texas and Florida for the latest figures. Economists had been expecting to see a gain of about 90,000 new jobs.

"Looking through some of the noise on job creation, wages were up a robust 0.5," CIBC economist Royce Mendes said in a note. "The (Bureau of Labor Statistics) says that some of that could be attributable to the hurricanes, but part of the strength in the year-over-year figure was due to an upward revision for August where hurricanes shouldn't have affected the number.

"Overall, the hurricanes impacts will make it difficult for markets to find a clear message, but the strong wage data should tip the scales towards a stronger dollar and higher yields."

U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell a touch on the report but still favoured a December interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

He said the expected gain in September is likely to be matched by a similar rise in the labour force, keeping the nation's jobless rate unchanged at 6.2 per cent.

In corporate news, traders will again be waiting for the U.S. Commerce Department's decision on anti-dumping duties against Canada's Bombardier Inc. The announcement had been expected to come late Thursday but was delayed. Bombardier is expected to face more export duties in the ruling, which comes a week after being hit by preliminary countervailing duties totalling 119 per cent in the sale of C Series jets to Delta Air Lines.

In premarket trading, shares of Costco were lower after the retailer edged profit forecasts in results released after the bell on Thursday but posted a fall in gross margins. That element of the report fuelled concerns that rising price wars in the grocery sector are spreading in the face of online giant Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods.

Overseas, world stocks were lower for the first time in eight days with nervousness about Catalonia's move to separate from Spain weighing in Europe. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was lower early on, with most sectors trading underwater. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.21 per cent. France's CAC 40 was off 0.13 per cent and Germany's DAX advanced 0.11 per cent.

Asia shares, meanwhile, followed Wall Street higher - the S&P managed its sixth consecutive record close on Thursday - with Japan's Nikkei finishing up 62.15 points at 20,690.71. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.28 per cent. Markets in China and South Korea were still shut for a public holiday.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower as more weather-related concerns returned to the sector. In early going, Brent crude was in the red, setting the stage for the global benchmark to finish the week down about 1 per cent, ending a five-week run. The string of consecutive weekly gains is the longest in more than a year. West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, was also trading lower in early going and looked set to finish out the week down about 2 per cent. The day's range on WTI so far is $50.34 (U.S.) to $50.82. At last check, WTI was trading near the low end of that spread.

Heading into the weekend, traders are once again concerned about the potential impact of dire weather as tropical storm Nate heads to the Gulf of Mexico region. Forecasts suggest the storm could arrive in the area by Sunday as a hurricane.

"The biggest impact (from Nate) could be on gasoline prices, depending on how many refineries are forced to shut down. But I don't think we will see another bull run," Frank Schallenberger, head of commodity research at LBBW in Stuttgart, told Reuters.

Reports through the week that OPEC countries and other producers could extend production cuts beyond March 2018 had offered some support for crude prices. However, concerns about rising crude exports from the United States continued to weigh. Figures released this week showed U.S. crude exports rose by a surprise 2 million barrels a day last week.

Gold hit a two-month low as the U.S. dollar advanced after the release of the September jobs numbers. Gold looked set to post a loss for the week. That would mark the fourth consecutive down week for the yellow metal. Gold prices have been held back by the greenback's gains in recent weeks. Markets are now pricing in a more than 80-per-cent chance of a U.S. interest rate hike by year's end, pushing the dollar higher and making gold more expensive.

Silver prices were up modestly. In London, copper was heading for its biggest weekly rise since July on strong demand in China. Copper prices, however, were also tempered by a higher U.S. dollar.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was little changed after a report showed the economy added about 10,000 new jobs last month. The loonie showed a brief spike after the release of the report but almost immediately gave back the gains. The loonie was still near the mid 79-cent (U.S.) mark in the wake of the report. The day's range so far is 79.40 cents (U.S.) to 79.70 cents.

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates twice since July but the markets are increasingly seeing less chance of another increase this year. Markets now see about a 60-per-cent chance of a hike by year's end. Central bank officials had said previously that there was no clear path on rates, leading traders to believe the central bank isn't convinced rates should rise in the near term. Friday's report was seen as doing little to change the market view.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, rose to its best level in 10 weeks even though a report on that side of the border showed a loss of 33,000 jobs last month. Economists had been expecting a gain of about 90,000 positions. Traders said the rise came as a result of wage gains, which were posted the biggest increase since late 2016. That result was seen as bolstering the likelihood of a rate increase by year's end. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the currency against a basket of global counterparts, hit its best level since July on Friday's numbers.

U.S. Treasury yields also rose after the figures were released.

U.S. two-year yields hit their highest since October 2008 at 1.52 per cent, as U.S. bonds led a sell-off in world bond markets, Reuters reported.

Stocks set to see action

Costco Wholesale Corp has rolled out two new grocery delivery services this week, a new step in its efforts to fight growing competition from Amazon.com and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said in the company's post-results call that the membership-based chain had started offering two-day delivery of dry groceries as well as a same-day delivery service for groceries including fresh foods. The two-day delivery service would be free for online orders over $75 across the United States, while the same-day service - offered through its partner Instacart - is available at 376 U.S. stores.

Japanese car maker Toyota intends to build its next generation Auris car at its British car plant on the assumption that the government will secure a transitional Brexit deal, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The final decision is due to be made by the end of the year, according to the sources and a government briefing document released to Reuters under a freedom of information request. The new Auris would keep one of Britain's biggest car plants operating, secure thousands of jobs and provide a welcome endorsement to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Caesars Entertainment Corp has an eye on expanding its Caesars, Harrah's and Horseshoe brands in the United States and abroad after its casino operating unit emerges from nearly three years of bankruptcy as soon as Friday with $10-billion less in debt. Industry analysts said it may be too late to catch up with rivals like MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts Ltd and Las Vegas Sands Corp that have spent years investing in high-growth Asian markets like Macau as U.S. gambling has cooled, according to Reuters.

Air Berlin has extended the bid deadline for its maintenance division to allow potential buyers to adapt their offers depending on the outcome of talks for its other assets. The airline filed for insolvency in August and is in talks with Lufthansa and easyJet over a carve-up of assets such as aircraft, take-off and landing slots and crew. Those talks are due to run until Oct. 12 and bids for the maintenance unit Air Berlin Technik will now be taken in the week beginning Oct 16, a spokesman for Air Berlin said. Bids for the maintenance business had been due in on Friday.

Economic News

Statistics Canada said employment rose by 10,000 new jobs last month, with a gain in full-time work mostly offset by a decline in part-time hiring. The jobless rate remained unchanged at 6.2 per cent.

U.S. employment fell by a surprising 33,000 position last month as hurricanes left workers in some regions temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring decisions. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2 per cent from 4.4 per cent.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg