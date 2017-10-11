Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower early Wednesday as investors awaited minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting and looked ahead to bank earnings later in the week. On this side of the border, futures were also lower even as oil prices advanced, pushing U.S. crude above $51 (U.S.) a barrel.

"The release of the FOMC minutes... is today's key event, with traders looking for further insight into the Fed's interest rate plans," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. "The dot plot from the last meeting made it clear that another rate hike this year and three more next year is still expected from within the committee but remarks since then from individuals not being overly convincing and a new Chair possibly taking over early next year, a huge amount of uncertainty remains."

Heading into the trading day, sentiment has also been tempered by ongoing concern over the public spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, with traders fearing that the feud could get in the way of Mr. Trump's efforts to overhaul the tax code.

In the corporate sphere, earnings begin trickling in today. Delta Airlines and BlackRock Inc. report their latest results. Ahead of the open, Delta posted a lower adjusted profit of $1.7-billion in the latest quarter, which included a $120-million hit from the negative impact of Hurricane Irma last month. Atlanta-based Delta said operating revenue was up 5.5 per cent. There could be some greater-than-usual interest in Delta results on this side of the border after Canadian aerospace giant Bombardier was hit by a series of punishing duties by the U.S. related to a Delta order. Delta's conference call with analysts is scheduled for later this morning and the Bombardier duties are could come up.

On Thursday, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase kick off bank earnings in the U.S. Citi is expected to post earnings per share of $1.32 while JPMorgan is seen reporting per-share earnings of $1.66.

Separately, a Swedish court found a Bombardier employee innocent on bribery charges Wednesday when a Stockholm court ruled that "prosecutors have not proved that the charged person has promised or offered an inappropriate benefit." The man was arrested in March on suspicion that he along with several others had bribed an Azerbaijani official to secure a contract worth around $340-million.

Overseas, European markets were buoyed by news that Catalonia's leader Carles Puigdemont stopped short of making a formal declaration of independence, saying he wanted to talk to Spain's government. Spain's government was meeting in Madrid on Wednesday to form a formal response to the region's independence vote. MSCI's 47-country world stocks index touched record highs shortly after the open in Europe. Spain's IBEX 35 index was up more than 1 per cent at last check.

Britain's FTSE edged up 0.07 per cent. Germany's DAX was up 0.06 per cent and France's CAC 40 was off 0.06 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei shrugged off early losses to finish up 0.28 per cent at 20881.27. Reuters notes that's the Nikkei's highest level since 1996. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.36 per cent and the Shanghai composite index advanced 0.18 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were higher for a third session this week as traders await fresh U.S. inventory figures later in the morning. Brent crude was trading higher after adding 2 per cent a day earlier. West Texas Intermediate was also in positive territory. WTI added 1.34 per cent on Tuesday.

"The WTI crude took over the $50/barrel handle on speculations that low oil prices could eventually bring the OPEC and its allies to take additional measures to help rebalancing the market," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "In the US, the weekly API data is due today and the more official EIA data is due tomorrow."

She notes the latest Bloomberg survey suggests U.S. crude inventories may have fallen by 2.4 million barrels last week. "Lower stockpiles could give an extra boost to the market," she said. "Resistance is eyed at $52.90, September high."

Reuters notes that bullish bullish forecasts from the International Monetary Fund late also underpinned prices. The IMF projected global economic growth of 3.6 per cent this year and 3.7 per cent for 2018, an indication that fuel demand would rise, the news agency said. Also, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, trimmed crude supplies to its biggest buyers in Asia, sources told Reuters, a sign that the kingdom will meet its supply restraint commitment in a pact led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC along with a number of other producers have pledged to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day through to March in a bid to cut the global crude overhang.

In other commodities, gold edged higher after the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro following indication that Catalonia independence wasn't immediately imminent.

Spot gold prices were higher early on although U.S. gold futures for December delivery were a touch lower. Investors are also awaiting the Fed minutes later in the day.

Silver prices, meanwhile, were higher after touching their best levels in three weeks. London copper prices eased from one-month highs .

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower in early going after moving in a fairly narrow range overnight. The day's range on the loonie so far is 79.81 cents (U.S.) to 80.02 cents.

In a note this week, BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri notes that, after surging 10 per cent in recent months against the greenback, the Canadian dollar has hit some turbulence recently as the Bank of Canada tempers rate-hike talk.

"While the currency will likely trade around current levels of 80 cents (U.S.) for the rest of this year, firmer oil prices and some increased clarity on NAFTA could lift it to four-year highs above 83 cents (U.S.) by year-end 2018," he said. " That's still close to 'fair value"' (the exchange rate that equates average prices in the two countries), limiting the adverse impact on the economy."

In other currencies, the euro managed a two-week high against a weaker U.S. dollar on word that Catalonia had stopped short of formally declaring independence from Spain.

The euro - which also got a boost from strong economic data out of Germany on Tuesday - rose as high as $1.18345 (U.S.) in early trade on Wednesday, its best level since late September.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, was lower against a basket of world currencies on fears the Trump-Corker row could put a roadblock in the U.S. president's plans for a tax overhaul. The U.S. dollar index rose to its highest level in 10 weeks last week.

"Squabbles surrounding Trump's efforts come as no surprise, but it is still not helping the dollar," Yukio Izhizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo, according to Reuters.

The greenback had been helped by a stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. wage growth in September, even as the overall number of jobs created fell. Key for the greenback will be this afternoon's Fed minutes and what they suggest about the future path of interest rates.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.35 per cent ahead of the Fed minutes. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.883 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Workers at Bombardier's Northern Irish plant called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to be more visible in her attempts to save their jobs after the United States imposed tariffs on planes made by the Canadian aerospace firm. The United States has backed a complaint brought by Boeing that Bombardier received illegal subsidies and dumped planes at "absurdly low" prices, imposing duties of nearly 300 per cent on its C Series aircraft. Britain is confident that it can successfully fight the ruling, which jeopardises some 4,200 jobs in Northern Ireland, where it is the biggest manufacturing employer.

The Japanese government is urging steel maker Kobe Steel to clarify the extent of manipulation of data on steel, aluminum and other metals used in a wide range of products, reportedly including rockets, aircraft and cars. A government spokesman on Wednesday criticized the apparently widespread falsification of data as "inappropriate," saying it could undermine product safety. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami told reporters that about 200 of Kobe Steel's customers were affected. Kobe Steel, Japan's third-largest steel maker, announced Sunday that between Sept. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31 of this year it had sold aluminum and copper materials using falsified data on such things as the products' strength.

German luxury auto maker BMW is looking to form a joint venture with Great Wall Motor, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, sending shares in the Chinese auto maker up by nearly a fifth on Wednesday. The auto makers are considering the possibility of opening an assembly plant in the eastern Chinese city of Changshu, a BMW executive said, while declining to say what type of vehicles would be put together there.

Software produced by Microsoft Corp has been acquired by state organizations and firms in Russia and Crimea despite sanctions barring U.S.-based companies from doing business with them, official documents show. The acquisitions, registered on the Russian state procurement database, show the limitations in the way foreign governments and firms enforce the U.S. sanctions, imposed on Russia over its annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Some of the users gave Microsoft fictitious data about their identity, people involved in the transactions told Reuters, exploiting a gap in the U.S. company's ability to keep its products out of their hands.

More reading: These dividend stocks offer the best of two worlds

More reading: Nine Canadian financial stocks with cheap valuations and strong profits

Economic News

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from Sept. 19-20 meeting are released.

With files from Reuters