What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were higher heading into the last trading day of the week with earnings heavyweights General Electric and Procter & Gamble reporting. In Canada, Bay Street futures were higher even as oil prices dipped, putting crude prices on course for weekly losses.

Overseas, resource stocks helped boost European shares with copper prices managing their best level in three years. A carry-over could be seen in North America, although oil's early declines could counter gains.

"Commodity stocks are helping boost the FTSE this morning, with Antofagasta leading the way after copper prices jumped to the highest level in over three years," IG analyst Josh Mahoney said in an early note. "Not all commodities are made equal though, with crude oil gains being unwound, with Brent falling back to the lowest level in a week this morning."

Ahead of the start of trading on Wall Street, General Electric posted adjusted profit of 29 cents a share, far short of the 49 cents analysts had been expecting. The conglomerate also slashed its forecast. GE now expects earnings $1.05 to $1.10 a share, from the previously forecast $1.60 to $1.70. The results hit GE shares in premarket trading, sending them down 6 per cent. The stock had already been struggling and was down about 25 per cent for the year before the results were released

P&G reported a 5-per-cent increase in quarterly profit. The consumer products giant posted profit of $2.85-billion or $1.06 per share compared with $2.71-billion or 96 cents per share, a year ago. Net sales rose to $16.65-billion in the latest quarter. Analysts had been expected sales closer to $16.69-billion. Shares were down a bit in premarket trading.

On Bay Street, weak readings on inflation and retail sales sent the loonie down more than half a U.S. cent. Ahead of the open, Statistics Canada said the annual rate of inflation rose to 1.6 per cent in September, from 1.4 per cent in August. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 per cent, matching August's increase. In a separate report, the agency said retail sales fell 0.3 per cent to $48.9-billion in August. Sales were down in eight of 11 subsectors, representing about 57 per cent of retail trade. Both reports missed the mark in terms of analysts' forecasts. The two reports come just days before the Bank of Canada's Oct. 25 rate decision.

"With inflation providing no drama, the surprising softness in retail sales dominates the day," BMO chief economist Douglas Porter said. "While the retail dip doesn't destroy the bigger picture of consumer strength, it reinforces the theme that overall growth is now set to cool after a strong run. We continue to look for GDP to ease to around a 2 per cent (annual rate) in Q3 and for the Bank of Canada to now stand aside for the remainder of this year to reassess."

In U.S. economics, the key event will be a speech later in the day by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. Ms. Yellen's remarks come as the markets weigh who will replace her when her term ends early next year. U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with five possible candidates. Reuters has reported that an announcement could come within weeks.

Also helping underpin U.S. market sentiment is news that the U.S. Senate approved a budget blueprint, clearing a big hurdle toward implementing Mr. Trump's tax-cut plan.

Overseas, shares in Europe were higher helped by solid earnings. Volvo shares spiked 6 per cent on better-than-expected quarterly core earnings. Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.24 per cent while Germany's DAX was up 0.25 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.18 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei logged its 14th straight session of gains. That's the longest winning streak for the index since 1961. The Nikkei ended the session up 0.04 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.17 per cent and the Shanghai composite index advanced 0.18 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up slightly after hitting a 10-year high earlier in the week.

Commodities

Oil prices were down early Friday and looked headed for weekly loses as investors took profits. In early going, WTI was below $51 (U.S.) a barrel with a day range of $50.70 to $51.57. Brent crude prices were also lower early in the session. Despite the declines, analysts remain bullish on market rebalancing, although short-term risks remain.

"Hopes that the OPEC would extend production cuts in November meeting and Iraqi crisis are favourable for a further positive consolidation in oil prices," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in note.

"Although the OPEC has little incentive to intervene verbally when prices consolidate near two-year top levels. On the other hand, Iraqi oil fields have been impacted less than feared during the recent tensions with the Kurds. Therefore, we do not rule out the possibility of a further short-term slide before a renewed upside attempt if any."

Reuters reported oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan towards the Turkish port of Ceyhan were flowing at average rates on Friday of 216,000 barrels per day versus the usual flows of 600,000 bpd, a shipping source said. Iraqi troops regained control of two major oilfields northwest of Kirkuk from Kurdish Peshmerga forces this week, and the oil ministry in Baghdad expects to bring the fields back on stream on Sunday. As well, Russia's biggest oil company, Rosneft, has agreed to take control of Iraqi Kurdistan's main oil pipeline in a $1.8-billion investment, the news agency reported.

In other commodities, gold prices were lower after the U.S. dollar got a lift from the U.S. Senate's approval of the budget blueprint. Spot gold was lower early on and looked set for weekly losses of 1.8 per cent. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also lower.

Silver prices were also lower and were heading to weekly losses of 1.6 per cent. London copper prices edged higher and were on track for the fourth week of gains. Prices were just below the three-year highs of $7,000 a tonne seen at the start of the week.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar dropped sharply after Statistics Canada reported a softer-than-expected reading on inflation and a surprise drop in retail sales. The loonie fell a quarter of a cent immediately after the release of the two reports. The day's range on the dollar so far is 79.60 cents (U.S.) to 80.15 cents. The dollar was near the low end of that range at last check.

The two reports come just days before the Bank of Canada's Oct. 25 interest-rate decision. The central bank is widely expected to hold steady after two rate hikes earlier this year.

"We expect this month's weakness to be temporary given the much stronger economy and diminishing excess capacity as shown by the (Bank of Canada's) business outlook survey published earlier this week," National Bank senior economist Matthieu Arseneau said in a note. "Inflation expectations of corporations are still tilted below the Bank of Canada mid-point target but it is improving and that should help the central bank to reach its objective."

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar was higher and looked set for its first weekly rise in two. The U.S. Senate's approval of the budget plan helped lift the greenback because it was seen as opening the door for Republican's to push ahead of with Mr. Trump's tax-cut plan without support of the Democrats. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was higher ahead of the North American open.

"In a move which removes the possibility of a filibuster by the Democrats, the Republicans voted 51 to 49 in favour of the resolution, heightening the chances of Trump finally passing one of his major election promises," IG's Josh Mahoney said. " The chance of a U.S. tax cut has benefitted both U.S. dollar and US stock futures alike overnight, as the prospects of repatriated earnings, coupled with higher business profitability helping boost market sentiment."

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.365 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.875 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

British Business Secretary Greg Clark will hold talks in Canada on Friday to discuss Airbus SE's plans to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jetliner program aimed at helping it avoid high U.S. import tariffs. Clark will meet with Canadian government officials and executives from the two manufacturers, according to a spokeswoman for the ministry for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. A deal announced earlier this week gives Airbus a controlling stake in the Canadian manufacturer's troubled C-Series jets, which are partly made in Northern Ireland.

Schlumberger Ltd posted a bigger quarterly profit on Friday as its North American business continues to be helped by strong shale drilling, but the oilfield services giant said that investments in the region was moderating. The warning mirrors that of peer Baker Hughes, which also said it was expecting a challenging market for the rest of the year. "In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, activity continued to weaken in the third quarter, and the outlook remains bleak for this region based on current customer plans," Schlumberger said in a statement. Net profit attributable to Houston-based Schlumberger company rose to $545 million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $176 million, or 13 cents per share, last year.

Baker Hughes' warned on Friday that the rest of the year would be challenging after it reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates by a wide margin as the oilfield services company negotiates volatile oil prices. Larger rival Schlumberger Ltd also warned on Friday that oil and gas companies' investments in North America were moderating. "Oil prices remain volatile and, as a result, our customers remain cautious," Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of Baker Hughes, the world's No. 2 oilfield services firm, said. A week back, Baker Hughes said U.S. oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, had been falling for the past two months amid a perception of lower-for-longer oil prices. Its shares were up 0.12 per cent in premarket trading.

Sharp growth in mobile payments led PayPal Holdings Inc. to report a better-than-expected third-quarter profit after the clsoe on Thursday and lift its guidance for earnings through the rest of the year. The company's adjusted profit rose 32 per cent during the third quarter to $560-million, or 46 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 21.4 per cent to $3.24-billion.

Sweden's AB Volvo reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly core earnings on Friday as stronger demand for heavy trucks more than offset costs stemming from strains on its supply chain, sending its shares to a record high. Sweden's biggest manufacturer by sales also raised its outlook for truck markets on both sides of the North Atlantic this year and forecast a further strong recovery in sales of commercial vehicles in North America in 2018. "These are blow-out numbers," said analyst Hampus Engellau at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which rates the stock "buy".

Honeywell International Inc reported an 8.7-per-cent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by its aerospace business. Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.35-billion, or $1.75 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.24-billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.2 per cent to $10.12-billion. Shares were up a bit in premarket.

Skechers USA jumped more than 25 per cent after reporting better-than-expected profit, largely helped by international sales growth.

Celgene dipped more than 6 per cent after the company said it would abandon testing a drug to treat Crohn's disease.

Athenahealth Inc., which is under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, said it would reduce about 9 per cent of its workforce as part of efforts to generate $100 million to $115 million in savings by the end of 2018. The company cut its 2017 revenue forecast to between $1.20 billion and $1.22 billion, blaming weak demand and the recent spate of hurricanes that swept across North America. Athenahealth had previously expected revenue of between $1.21 billion and $1.25 billion. Its shares fell nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

Statscan says the annual rate of inflation rose to 1.6 per cent in September from 1.4 per cent in August.

August retail sales fell 0.3 per cent to $48.9-billion. Sales were down in eight of 11 subsectors.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing homes sales for September are unveiled. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 0.9 per cent.



(7:30 p.m.) U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks on "Monetary Policy Since the Financial Crisis" in Washington.

With files from Reuters