What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Monday, with its biggest banks and heavyweight energy sector providing support while Eldorado Gold Corp. fell sharply after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.35 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 15,894.57 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher.

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after a big fall to end last week, as investors wait for a rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

At 8:50 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2637 to the greenback, or 79.13 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent and at its weakest level since late August.

The currency had fallen by the most in nine months on Friday as a drop in domestic retail sales bolstered expectations that the central bank would hold steady at a policy announcement on Wednesday after two hikes so far this year.

The greenback has meanwhile been boosted by progress on U.S. tax reforms that raised the prospects of a fiscal lift to its economy.

The European Central Bank is also due to make a closely-watched policy announcement this week in which it is expected to start trimming its monthly asset purchases.

Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price flat to yield 1.473 and the benchmark 10-year up 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.021 per cent.

The three major Wall Street indexes opened at record highs on Monday as investors cheered the continuation of Abenomics following the Japanese ruling party's emphatic win in the weekend polls.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.09 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 23,331.72. The S&P 500 gained 1.97 points, or 0.076499 per cent, to 2,577.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 7.75 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,636.81.

Third-quarter earnings season is also in focus, with 37 per cent of S&P 500 companies set to report during the week. Corporate earnings have got off to a strong start, with nearly three quarter of the 88 S&P companies beating profit expectations.

"Investors are being cheered on by the global markets after the Japanese election," said Peter Cardillo, Chief Market Economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"The strength continues based on the prospect of fiscal reform and good earnings."

Wall Street closed at record highs on Friday after the Senate passed a budget resolution, lifting hopes that President Donald Trump's tax plans may move forward.

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic noted a big factor behind this year's equity market strength has been a rebound in earnings, helping keep valuations in check. In the first half of the year, he said, S&P 500 operating earnings rebounded 20 per cent year-over-year, marking the best showing since the economy emerged from the financial crisis.

"With the Q3 reporting period now under way, S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise a tamer 5 per cent year-over-year, led by energy and technology," he said. "Financials, utilities and telecom are the weak spots. (Last) week's results were mixed, with GE and eBay posting notably disappointing results, but we'll be watching how much momentum is sustained as the reporting period unfolds."

For Canadian investors, the big news outside earnings comes later in the week. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau releases the federal government's fiscal update on Tuesday. That's followed Wednesday by the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision and the release of its monetary policy report. The central bank has raised interest rates in its last two announcements, but analysts say it's unlikely the bank will move again this week.

"The slightly less optimistic outlook should give the Bank some leeway to pause its normalization of monetary policy on Oct. 25," National Bank economists said in a weekly note. "That said, current economic conditions do not justify maintaining the inflation adjusted overnight rate in negative territory either."

National Bank is expecting one more rate hike this year.

Overseas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's election win pushed the Nikkei to its highest level in 21 years. The index finished up 1.11 per cent on the news. The Shanghai composite index rose 0.11 per cent and the Hang Seng was down 0.64 per cent.

In Europe, shares shook off early losses even as Spain's constitutional crisis continued to weigh on that country's bank shares. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.10 per cent early on. Germany's DAX rose 0.17 per cent and France's CAC 40 was up 0.61 per cent.

The Spanish government took the unprecedented step of firing the government of the restive Catalan region on Saturday in a last resort to thwart its push for independence and to calm fears of unrest and economic turmoil in the heart of the euro zone, Reuters reported. The news pushed the pan-European STOXX 600 lower at the outset, although it reversed course as the session continued to turn higher.

Commodities

Crude prices held most of last week's gains in early going, helped by a supply slowdown in Iraq and a decrease in the number of U.S. rigs in service. At last check, West Texas Intermediate was up modestly and was moving in a day range of $51.74 a barrel to $52.30 a barrel. Brent crude was slightly lower and had a day range of $57.48 to $58.05.

The latest Baker Hughes rig-count numbers, released Friday, helped underpin prices. The report showed the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new oil fell by seven to 736 last week. That's the lowest numbers since June.

As well, continued tensions in the Middle East continued to factor into crude price movements in the wake of the Kurdistan region's vote for independence last month. Reuters reported that, as of Sunday, oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan via the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan were still flowing at sharply reduced rates between 200,000 and 250,000 barrels per day. Flows had increased slightly to 255,000 barrels a day by Monday, the news agency said, citing shipping sources.

In other commodities, gold hit a two-week low as the U.S. dollar rose to its best level in three months against the yen on news of Mr. Abe's win. The victory fuelled the belief that Japan's current monetary policy would likely remain in place.

Spot gold was lower. Gold futures for U.S. deliver were also lower.

"Gold is clearing the 100-day moving average ($1,275) in the absence of anxiety on Catalan crisis and relief on Japanese election," LCG senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

"PM Abe is a solid US ally against North Korea in the context of the escalating nuclear tensions."

Silver prices were also lower. London copper prices were steady after Chinese authorities reaffirmed that the country's economy was on track to achieve the official growth target.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower in early going after trading in a fairly narrow band overnight as investors await the Bank of Canada rate decision later in the week. The day range on the loonie is 79.11 cents (U.S.) to 79.32 cents. Analysts don't expect the central bank to move rates on Wednesday but they are hoping for a clearer indication of whether a third rate hike will land by year's end. In addition to the policy announcement, the Bank of Canada also releases its monetary policy report.

"The BoC is almost universally (including RBC) expected to leave the overnight rate unchanged at 1.0 per cent on Wednesday," Adam Cole, chief currency strategist for RBC Europe, said in a note. "Governor (Stephen) Poloz said the central bank was 'particularly data dependent' in a key Sept. 27 speech and implied some remaining excess capacity in the economy, especially the labour market."

Looking ahead, he said, adjustments on the growth outlook, especially regarding consumption and housing, should offer some insight into how the bank sees the economy reacting to the earlier hikes given elevated household debt and house prices.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar posted its best level against the yen in three months on the outcome of Sunday's vote in Japan and the apparent endorsement of 'Abenomics.'

Against a basket of world currencies, the U.S. dollar managed its best level in more than two weeks. Markets continue to wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to name a successor to Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. Mr. Trump told Fox Business News on Monday that he would make his decision "very shortly, pretty shortly."

The euro was down slightly against the greenback ahead of the the European Central Bank policy meeting, set for Thursday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.386 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.90 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Hasbro Inc., the No. 2 U.S. toy maker, reported a 7-per-cent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by its gaming unit and strong demand for toys based on its My Little Pony and Transformers franchises. Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $265.6-million, or $2.09 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $257.8-million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. The company's revenue rose to $1.79-billion from $1.68-billion. Hasbro also said its revenue and operating profit were hurt by the bankruptcy of Toys"R"Us, one of its key retailers.

Halliburton Co. reported a rise in third-quarter profit as the oilfield services company benefited from strong drilling activity in North America, its biggest geography by sales. Net profit attributable to Halliburton rose to $365-million, or 42 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $6-million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier. Halliburton said that in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2016, which included its third quarter a year ago, it recorded a $3.5-billion charge after terminating a proposed deal to acquire Baker Hughes. The world's No.3 oilfield services provider said on Monday its revenue rose to $5.44-billion in the latest quarter from $3.83-billion a year earlier.

Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co sought to ease concern that the abrupt resignation of its chief executive could herald cuts at its struggling German department store chain Kaufhof. HBC said on Friday that outgoing CEO Gerald Storch was stepping down from Nov. 1 to return to his advisory firm Storch Advisors but did not disclose the reasons for his departure. "I still firmly believe in the future of the department stores," interim CEO Richard Baker said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. "And of course we are sticking with our investment and growth strategy in Europe.

Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest networking gear manufacturer, is nearing a deal to buy U.S. telecommunications software firm BroadSoft Inc for close to $2-billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The deal, which comes after Reuters first reported in August that BroadSoft was exploring a sale, would allow Cisco to further diversify away from its stagnating switches and routers business by giving it a stronger foothold in selling unified communications software to big telecommunications firms.

Embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp said on Monday it now expects to slide to a net loss of nearly $1-billion this business year after calculating taxes related to the sale of its prized chip unit. Toshiba, which separated out the unit in April as a prelude to a sale, said it was being taxed on the basis of assets and liabilities of the transferred business at the time of the split.

Property and casualty insurer Hartford Financial said it would buy health insurer Aetna Inc's U.S. group life and disability unit for $1.45-billion in cash to boost its insurance portfolio and build out its digital technology platform. Aetna's group life and disability insurance unit had premiums of about $2-billion in 2016. Hartford will get access to Aetna's digital assets, including an integrated absence management platform, the company said on Monday.

T-Mobile US Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street analyst estimates as the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier raised the lower end of its expected range of customer additions for the year. Net income was $550-million, or 63 cents a share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $366-million, or 42 cents a share in the year-earlier period.

AT&T Inc said on Monday it had extended by a "short period" the deadline to close its proposed deal to acquire Time Warner Inc, to buy time to get the required regulatory approvals for the deal. The deal had a termination date of Oct. 22. AT&T's $85.4-billion acquisition of Time Warner is expected to give it control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros and other coveted media assets.

VF Corp., which makes Timberland, North Face and other branded apparel, beat forecasts with its latest results, raised its full year forecast and boosted its dividend by 10 per cent. Its shares jumped 3.8 per cent in premarket trading.

General Electric stock fell 1 per cent after UBS downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy," citing disappointing earnings.

Economic News

Statistics Canada said Monday that wholesale sales rose 0.5 per cent to $62.8-billion in August, led by the personal and household goods and motor vehicle and parts subsectors. Sales were up in four of the seven subsectors, together representing 47 per cent of total wholesale sales, the agency said.

"As the Bank of Canada's rate decision looms on Wednesday, this morning's data does little to change the more muted (third-quarter) growth outlook," CIBC economist Nick Exarhos said.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg