Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Futures on Bay Street were mostly flat early Wednesday as investors await the morning policy announcement from the Bank of Canada and weigh the latest batch of corporate earnings, including a profit beat by Air Canada. On Wall Street, futures were mixed with big names like Boeing and Coca-Cola reporting results.

In this country, economists have pretty much written off the likelihood of another interest rate hike this morning. The central bank has raised rates at its last two policy meetings but since then economic data has showed more moderating growth in the second half of the year. This morning's announcement is accompanied by the bank's monetary policy report and will be followed by a press conference by Governor Stephen Poloz. Key will be indications whether Canadians can expect another rate increase by year's end.

"Looking through monthly/quarterly volatility in the economic data we think the economy is strong enough to warrant further interest rate hikes," RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said in a note. "We don't, though, think a third 25 basis point increase in the overnight rate in four months would meet the definition of 'gradual' and so look for no change in rates in the October announcement."

On the corporate side, Air Canada posted its latest earnings ahead of Wednesday's open. The carrier topped analysts profit forecasts, posting an adjusted per-share profit of $3.43. Analysts had been expecting earnings of $3.28 in the latest quarter. Net income, meanwhile, doubled to $1.79-billion or $6.44 a share from $768-million or $2.74 a year earlier. The latest quarter was helped by an income tax gain.

CN Rail shares may also get some attention on Bay Street after the rail company reported its latest results after the close of trading Tuesday. CN's net income fell 1 per cent to $958-million or $1.27 per diluted share in the third quarter, compared to $972-million or $1.25 per share a year earlier. CN Rail said its adjusted profit excluding one-time items reached $989-million or $1.31 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares to $1.25 per share a year ago and $1.32 forecast by analysts, according to RBC Capital Markets. Revenue rose by 7 per cent.

After the close, gold miners including Barrick and Goldcorp report.

As earnings roll in, investors will keep a close eye on TSX levels as it nears record territory. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 49.38 points, or 0.31 per cent at 15,905.14. That was the highest close since Feb. 21, which was when the index posted its record closing high of 15,922.37.

On Wall Street, Boeing, Coke and Visa are among the dozens of companies reporting. Visa shares were higher in premarket trading after the company posted an 11-per-cent increase in fourth-quarter profit, helped by its purchase of Visa Europe. Net income rose to $2.14-billion from $1.93-billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 90 cents from 79 cents.

Coke, meanwhile, posted a 38-per-cent increase in profit. The beverage giant posted earnings per share of 33 cents, up from 24 cents a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Coke reported earnings of 50 cents, ahead of the 49 cents analysts had been expecting. Revenue fell more than 14 per cent as the company refranchised some bottling operations. Its shares fell 0.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Boeing, meanwhile, raised its full-year forecast for cash flow and profit. The aerospace giant now expects core earnings per share of $9.90-$10.10 for the year, from $9.80-$10.00, previously. For the most recent quarter, Boeing reported core earnings of $2.72 a share, ahead of analysts' forecasts of $2.66. Boeing's quarterly revenue rose to $24.31-billion, up about 1.7 per cent. Still, its shares fell 0.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Overseas, the MSCI world equity index was little changed as gains in Asia were offset by more tempered trading in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended the session up 0.1 percent as India, South Korea and Indonesia all hit record highs.

Japan's Nikkei ended a 16-session winning streak, closing down 0.5 per cent. Analysts suggested the decline was a temporary blip with strong corporate results likely to continue to buoy the index. Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai composite index was up 0.30 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.53 per cent.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE was down 0.08 per cent in early going. Germany's DAX rose 0.11 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.31 per cent. European markets are awaiting Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which is expected to set a timetable for pulling back the central bank's massive stimulus program. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were mixed in early going but still near recent highs as figures showing a rise in crude stockpiles were offset by suggestions from Saudi Arabia that it remains committed to curbing the global market overhang.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude stocks rose by 519,000 barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a decline of about 2.6 million barrels. Gasoline inventories fell by 5.8-million barrels.

Early Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate was trading modestly lower and had a day range of $52.15 (U.S.) a barrel to $52.57. Brent crude was a touch higher after closing up 1.7 per cent a day earlier.

Weekly figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration are due later this morning.

Heading into the session, crude prices continue to draw support from disruptions from exports from Iraq amid tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdish region, which has voted in favour of independence. Reuters reported early Wednesday that Kurdish authorities have offered to suspend their independence drive.

Saudi Arabia also helped buoy prices when Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that county was set on cutting inventories in industrial countries to their five-year averages, suggesting an extension of OPEC's current output cuts could be in the cards.

Gold prices were at a two-and-a-half week low as the U.S. dollar rose on reports that Republican senators favour John Taylor as the next head of the Federal Reserve. Mr. Taylor is seen as supporting further rate hikes. Spot gold prices and U.S. gold futures for December delivery were both lower.

Silver prices were also lower. London copper prices fell below $7,000 a tonne on the stronger U.S. dollar.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was below 78 cents (U.S.) as the likelihood of the Bank of Canada holding steady and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on the currency. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.75 cents (U.S.) to 78.93 cents with most activity likely to be held off until after the morning rate announcement and press conference.

The markets see just a 10-per-cent chance of a rate hike this morning.

"The BoC is expected to maintain the overnight lending rate unchanged at 1 per cent after having raised rates in the past two meetings," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. "The bank will certainly keep the possibility of a year-end hike on the table."

However, she said any hawkish signal from the central bank could halt the loonie's decline and encourage a move back above 80 cents.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar drew support from reports that Republican senators were backing Stanford University economist John Taylor as the next Fed chair. Reuters, citing a source, said more senators preferred Mr. Taylor than Fed Governor Jerome Powell, and that U.S. President Donald Trump had also said he was considering reappointing current chair Janet Yellen.

Mr. Taylor is seen as a likely supporting of moving rates higher at a faster rate than Ms. Yellen.

"Anything that reduces the probability of Yellen being reappointed necessarily means the Fed looks more hawkish than it would otherwise. The general perception is that there's no one more dovish than Yellen," Adam Cole, RBC Capital Markets' head of currency strategy in London, told Reuters.

Early on, the U.S. dollar was trading at its best level against the yen in three months. The broader U.S. dollar index was also higher, although off its best levels of the morning so far.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.444 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.956 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

U.S. drugstore company Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s profit fell 22 per cent in the fourth quarter, hurt mainly by a more than $300-million fee it paid Rite Aid Corp. after their failed attempt to merge. Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $802-million or 76 cents per share in the quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.03-billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.3 per cent to $30.15-billion. Its shares rose 4.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Nasdaq Inc. reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the U.S. exchange operator benefited from an increase in revenue from its market services business that oversees transactions, clearing and settlements. Revenue from market services, the company's biggest business, rose 4.3 per cent to $581-million, benefiting from higher trade volume in European cash equities as well as favorable foreign exchange rates. The company earned more from non-trading operations as well. Revenue from information services unit rose 9.5 per cent to $150-million, while its market technology unit revenue rose 5.5 per cent to $77-million.

Amazon.com Inc. has plans to drop off packages directly into shoppers' homes, according to Reuters. The world's largest online retailer on Wednesday announced Amazon Key, a lock and camera system that users control remotely to let delivery associates slip goods into their houses. Customers can create temporary passcodes for friends and other services professionals to enter as well. The move, in the works for more than a year, may help Amazon capture sales from shoppers who could not make it home to receive an order in person, and did not want the package stolen from their doorstep. It also signals Amazon's ambitions in the growing market for home security devices, where Alphabet Inc.'s Nest Labs competes. "This is not an experiment for us," said Peter Larsen, Amazon vice president of delivery technology, in an interview with the news agency. "This is a core part of the Amazon shopping experience from this point forward."

Chipotle Mexican Grill plummeted 10.6 per cent in premarket trading after posting disappointing sales and earnings.

Advanced Micro Devices slumped 10.4 per cent after the chipmaker gave revenue forecast that pointed to its first decline in seven quarters.

Visa gained 1 per cent after reporting better-than-expected profit, helped by its purchase of Visa Europe and as more people made payments using its network.

More reading: Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: These stocks are set for big moves Wednesday

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for September are unveiled. The Street expects a 1.0-per-cent rise from August.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for August is announced. The consensus projection is a rise of 0.4 per cent from July and a 6-per-cent increase year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada rate announcement is made. Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:15.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for September are revealed. The consensus is an annualized rate decline of 0.9 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg