What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the financial and energy groups gained ground, while shares of Aecon Group Inc surged 19 per cent after the company agreed to be bought by China's CCC International Holding Ltd.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 44.76 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 15,899.53, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

The Canadian dollar steadied against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the loonie hovering near a 3-month low it hit the day before when the Bank of Canada cooled expectations for another interest rate hike this year.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after the European Central Bank extended its bond purchases, pressuring the euro.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its policy rate unchanged at 1 percent. Governor Stephen Poloz pointed to slack in the labor market as evidence that there could be more room for growth in the economy without spurring price rises.

Average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees rose 0.9 per cent in August from July, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday. Compared with August 2016, earnings climbed 1.7 per cent.

Perceived chances of another hike by the end of the year have fallen to 27 per cent from 37 per cent before the rate decision, the overnight index swaps market showed.

At 9:02 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2801 to the greenback, or 78.12 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2780 to $1.2815. On Wednesday, it touched its weakest since July 12 at C$1.2816.

The Dow and the S&P were higher at the open on Thursday, while the Nasdaq was little changed, as investors assessed a flood of corporate results in one of the busiest days for the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.42 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 23,442.88. The S&P 500 gained 6.78 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,563.93. The Nasdaq Composite added 3.53 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,567.42.

The euro and bond yields fell on Thursday and stocks rose as the European Central Bank proceeded with caution with its biggest step yet in unwinding years of loose monetary policy.

The euro skidded almost half a percent to back below $1.18 after the ECB said it was halving its stimulus to 30 billion euros a month, but made clear that any rise in interest rates remained way off in the distance.

Moves were then compounded by reports that Janet Yellen was no longer in the running for an extension to her Fed term as Wall Street traders also began to digest a heavy dump of tech earnings firm earnings.

The ECB had taken a leaf out of the Fed's book by also promising to keep reinvesting the proceeds from the 2.4 trillion euros worth of bonds it has hoovered up since early 2015.

"Mario Draghi has once again stressed that the ECB will maintain a very gradual approach to its monetary policy, and that short term rates will not rise before well after purchases have been stopped," said Julien-Pierre Nouen, Chief Economic Strategist at Lazard Frères Gestion.

"Four of the world's best-known technology companies report quarterly results in an earnings bonanza this Thursday," Jasper Lawler, head of London Capital Group, said. " Tech has been the best performing sector in the S&P 500 this year. The top technology shares are richly-priced so surprises during earnings season can cause large price swings."

Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft all report after the close. So far this year, Alphabet shares have risen 26 per cent this year - easily outstepping the S&P 500 - although Mr. Lawler notes the stock has stagnated lately, rising about 2.6 per cent in the last quarter. Amazon, meanwhile, stock has seen 31-per-cent returns year-to-date though the gains are in keeping with five-year returns of 325 per cent, he said. For Microsoft, participation in fast-growing tech areas like the cloud, has resulted in the stock climbing 27 per cent this year and 184 per cent over five years, Mr. Lawler noted.

Twitter shares, meanwhile, surged nearly 10 per cent after the social media giant said it could post its first every profit in the fourth quarter on cost cuts and new revenue sources. In the third-quarter, Twitter reported revenue of $590-million, down about 4 per cent from year-earlier levels. The decline was linked to the decision to wind down its TellApart advertising unit. Analysts had been expecting revenue of about $587-million.

In this country, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a 34-per-cent drop in quarterly profit on higher costs. The fertilizer giant posted net income of $53-million or 6 cents a share in the latest quarter, compared with $81-million or 10 cents a year earlier. Sales, however, rose to $1.23-billion from $1.14-billion last year.

After the close of trading Wednesday, Suncor Energy Inc. posted strong earnings growth helped by higher crude prices and gains from its refineries. The Globe's Jeff Lewis reported last night that Suncor's net earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $1.3-billion, or 78 cents per share, up from $392-million or 24 cents in the year-ago period. Crude prices have edged higher as strong demand cuts global overhang, and U.S. production shows signs of easing after years of growth.

Outside earnings, shares of Canadian construction company Aecon Corp. Inc. will likely see some movement on news it will be acquired by China's CCC International Holding Ltd. in a $1.5-billlion deal. CCCI will pay $20.37 in cash for each Aecon share.

Overseas, the ECB announced Thursday that it will cut monthly bond buys in half to €30-billion. However, the central bank, concerned about low inflation, also extended the program for nine months, essentially buying fewer bonds for longer.

In Europe, banking stocks were in focus as Deutsche Bank and Barclays both fell on their results. Britain's FTSE was up 0.42 per cent. Germany's DAX rose 0.75 per cent and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.93 per cent.

In Asia, stocks ended narrowly mixed with Japan's Nikkei edging up 0.15 per cent. Declines for the index on Wednesday ended a 16-day winning streak. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.36 per cent and the Shanghai composite index was off 0.33 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices steadied in early going after taking some heat in the previous session on a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. West Texas Intermediate was trading near overnight highs at last check with a day range of $51.95 cents (U.S.) a barrel to $52.30. Brent crude was mostly flat although off early morning lows to trade near the mid $58-a-barrel range.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 856,000 barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a decline of 2.6 million barrels. However, gasoline and heating oil futures contracts rose after the numbers showed a drop in gasoline and distillate fuel stocks.

Offsetting the higher crude inventory figures are comments this week from Saudi Arabia underscoring the OPEC producer's commitment to reducing the global supply overhang.

Some traders suggested Wednesday's pause in prices, which have been on the rise in recent weeks, was the result of profit taking.

"The trend is up, but getting tired," Robin Bieber, technical chart analyst and a director of London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, told Reuters.

In other commodities, gold prices also found their footing after recent declines as the U.S. dollar touched a week low against the euro. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both higher ahead of the North American open. Silver prices were also higher. London copper prices steadied after two days of gains.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar continued its downward trajectory after Wednesday's post-Bank of Canada selloff. The loonie was trading above 78 cents with a day range so far of $78.06 cents (U.S.) to 78.23 cents. The loonie dropped hard Wednesday after the central bank made it clear it was in no rush to raise rates amid tepid inflation and tough NAFTA negotiations. Futures now price in just a 34 per cent chance of a December interest rate hike. Last month, the market had priced in an 80 per cent chance of another increase.

"The BoC has been quite clear about its NAFTA concerns, uncertainties with NAFTA are apparently affecting the business decisions - a factor which has not been taken into the bank's forecasting model - and under these circumstances we could expect a pause in BoC's interest rate tightening in the foreseeable future," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

"This is what sent the Canadian dollar into the medium-term bearish consolidation zone against the US dollar. The loonie is below its 100-day move average for the first time since June and losses could stretch toward the 2000-day moving average (76.95 cents)."

She said the future "now looks more blurry to the BoC hawks, which are left drastically behind their game as the BoC's optimistic tone suddenly turned sour."

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index was down although off overnight lows and below the two-week high of 94.017 seen on Monday. Markets continue to await word on the next chair, specifically whether U.S. President Donald Trump will name an interest-rate hawk to the post. The U.S. dollar got a boost early in the week on reports that Stanford University economist John Taylor was among the top contenders for the job. Fed chair Janet Yellen's current term ends early next year. The markets expect Mr. Trump to announce the next Fed chair before leaving on a trip to Asia next month.

Meanwhile, the euro slid against the U.S. dollar in the wake of the ECB announcement but its bond-buying program.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.423 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was lower at 2.934 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canada's Restaurant Brands International Inc. on Thursday reported a 6 per cent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its Burger King chain. The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $91.4-million (U.S.), or 37 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $86.3-million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. Restaurant Brands' revenue rose to $1.21-billion from $1.01-billion. Its New York-listed shares were up 0.9 per cent in premarket trading.

Canada's Teck Resources Ltd., the world's second-biggest exporter of steel making coal, said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, lifted by higher coal and metal prices. Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said attributable profit rose to $600-million, or $1.04 per share in the three months to end-September from $234-million, or 41 cents per share in the same year-ago period. Adjusted profit was $621-million, or $1.08 per share, for the quarter, versus $152-million, or 26 cents per share, in the same period last year.

DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, said on Thursday sales rose 8 per cent in the third quarter on a proforma basis, helped by better pricing and strong demand for products it sells to the consumer sector. In a preliminary earnings report, the company said net sales for the quarter were $15.4-billion. Net sales on a proforma basis were $18.3-billion. DowDuPont reports third-quarter results on Nov. 2. It estimated earnings of 55 cents per share on an adjusted proforma basis, up 10 per cent from last year.

Husky Energy Inc. posted an adjusted profit for the third quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher oil prices and an increase in its refining capacity. The company reported a net profit of $136-million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with an adjusted loss of $100-million in the year-ago quarter. Husky posted a net profit of $1.39-billion a year earlier, which included nearly $1.5-billion in gains related to asset sales.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reported an 18.2 per cent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its prepared meats business. The company's net earnings rose to $37.6-million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $31.8-million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit, driven by sales of high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. market and cost cutting. The second-largest U.S. auto maker posted a quarterly net profit of $1.56-billion or 39 cents per share, up more than 60 per cent from 960-million or 24 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items Ford reported earnings per share of 43 cents, above the 32 cents per share that Wall Street analysts had expected.

Bombardier Inc. will cut 280 non-production jobs at its Belfast plant in Northern Ireland as part of 7,500 layoffs worldwide announced last year, the Company said on Thursday. Bombardier Belfast said in a statement the cuts in its support personnel were part of plans laid out last year to reduce its workforce by 10 percent through 2018, with most of the layoffs slated for its rail operations.

Xerox reported a 5-per-cent drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by continued declines in the traditional paper printing and copying market. Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $179-million, or 68 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $183-million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue fell to $2.50-billion from $2.63-billion.

Comcast reported third-quarter net income of $2.65 billion, easily topping Wall Street expectations. The Philadelphia company's per-share earnings came to 55 cents, or 52 cents when one-time benefits and charges are stripped away. That's 6 cents better than industry analysts had forecast, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. The cable provider's revenue of $20.98 billion was short of Wall Street forecasts $21.11 billion. Its shares slid 1.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Southwest reported third-quarter earnings of $503 million, which was better than expected on Wall Street in a quarter in which hurricanes created travel havoc for thousands of Americans. The Dallas carrier's profit was 84 cents per share, or 88 cents when one-time charges are removed, which is a penny better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $5.27 billion, just shy of expectations. Its shares slid 0.7 per cent in premarket trading.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.'s third quarter adjusted profit of 61 cents missed estimates by two cents a share but sales rose 8 per cent, helped by the popularity of its breakfast sandwich wraps and iced coffees. Revenue beat forecasts. Dunkin' Brands, which owns the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains, said sales rose to $224.2 million from $207.1 million. Its shares fell 2.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. jumped 19 per cent after the chicken-wing restaurant reported quarterly profit that beat estimates.

Amgen fell 1.41 per cent after the company posted upbeat earnings but reported weaker-than-expected sales of a new drug.

Economic News

The European Central Bank, taking its biggest step yet in weaning the euro zone economy off years of stimulus, announced on Thursday it was cutting back on its lavish monthly purchase of euro zone bonds, Reuters reports.

The bank cut bond buys in half to €30-billion a month, taking comfort in an economic recovery now in its fifth year and moving in sync with peers like the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, as they also prepare to tighten policy.

Yet, the ECB remains bothered by low inflation, so it twinned the cut with a nine month extension of the program, opting to buy fewer bonds but for a longer period to reassure investors it will provide accommodation for a long time.

Statistics Canada said Thursday that average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees were $975 in August, up 0.9 per cent from the previous month. Compared with August 2016, earnings increased 1.7 per cent.

Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits increased 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 233,000 for the week ended Oct. 21, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims fell to 223,000 in the prior week, which was the lowest level since March 1973.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.6 per cent from the previous month.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg