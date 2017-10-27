Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed higher with tech giants Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft reaping the benefits of strong results posted after the previous session's close. Heading into the session, economics will take centre stage with U.S. third-quarter GDP set for release ahead of the open. In Canada, futures were close to break even as oil wavered and the loonie continued to struggle.

Ahead of Friday's opening bell, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft were all trading higher - Amazon shares were up more than 7 per cent, putting it on track to open well above $1,000 a share - on earnings beats. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw futures solidly positive heading into the last session of the week.

"It seems that whenever questions are asked of U.S. indices, another set of bullish earnings figures come out to save the day, with outperformance from Alphabet, Intel, Amazon and Microsoft helping drive another surge for U.S. markets," IG market analyst Josh Mahoney said.

Before the start of trading, the U.S. Commerce Department reported third-quarter GDP grew at an annual rate of 3 per cent, better than the 2.6-growth rate forecast by economists. It's also the first time in three years that U.S. GDP has come in at 3 per cent or better in two consecutive quarters. The figure comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The markets are expecting to see one more rate hike from the central bank by year's end, likely at the December meeting. Analysts noted that a significant part of the third-quarter growth came from inventory accumulation, suggesting a less rosy picture for consumption. Excluding inventories, National Bank senior economists Krishen Rangasamy noted that annual growth was closer to 2.3 per cent, the worst performance so far this year.

After Thursday's close, Amazon reported a surge in third-quarter revenue of 34 per cent from the year before, while adjusted earnings of 52 cents laid waste to consensus estimates of 4 cents. Alphabet and Microsoft also topped forecasts with their results. Alphabet saw revenue jump by 24 per cent. Microsoft looked set to open at a fresh record with a strong showing on its cloud-computing business.

In this country, investors will shift attention to the energy sector with results from Imperial Oil. U.S. giants Exxon and Chevron also report. Oil prices have rallied in the second half of this year, although energy stocks have struggled to keep pace.

Ahead of the opening bell, Exxon reported third-quarter net income of $3.97-billion or 93 cents a share. Analysts polled by Zacks Research had been expecting earnings of 89 cents. Irving, Texas-based Exxon posted revenue of $66.17-billion. That was also ahead of forecasts. Exxon shares were higher in the premarket. Imperial Oil, meanwhile, posted a smaller quarterly profit that fell short of analysts' forecasts. Imperial posted earnings of $371-million or 44 cents a share, down from $1-billion or $1.18 a share a year earlier. The year-ago quarter included a one-time gain from the sale of some its retail assets. analysts had been expecting earnings of 46 cents in the latest quarter. Revenue fell to $7.16-billion from the previous year's $7.44-billion.

Overseas, a dovish European Central Bank pushed the euro to one of its worst weekly showings of the year but also bolstered investors' sentiment on the markets, with European shares managed a five year high. On Thursday, the ECB signalled a steady but careful withdrawal of stimulus by paring its bond-buying program but extending its length. Bank shares got a lift from solid earnings and tech issues followed U.S. moves higher.

Europe's STOXX technology index rose to its best level in 16 years while the the wider pan-European FTSEurofirst also advanced.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.24 per cent at last check. Germany's DAX rose 0.72 per cent and France's CAC 40 was up nearly a full percentage point.

In Asia, the Nikkei jumped 1.24 per cent to finish at a new 21-year high of 22,008.45, with tech and banking shares leading the gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.84 per cent and the Shanghai composite index ended up 0.26 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were shifted lower after a steady start on further Saudi support for extending OPEC's current production cuts. West Texas Intermediate traded in a fairly narrow day range of $52.50 (U.S.) a barrel to $52.82. Brent had been approaching the key $60-a-barrel level in the overnight session but tailed off a bit in the predawn hours. The day range on Brent is $58.82 to $59.45. Brent is about 30 per cent above 2017 lows seen in June. WTI is about 25 per cent higher than lows for the year seen in the same month.

Crude prices got a lift overnight after Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman told Reuters on the kingdom would support extending the output cut in a bid to stabilise oil demand and supply.

OPEC and other producers including Russia have pledged to cut production by about 1.8 million barrels a day through to the end of March. OPEC is expected to discuss an extension at a meeting in Vienna at the end of next month.

"If OPEC and their non-OPEC partners can agree to extend their production curtailments through 2018, then we estimate the oil market will remain in modest under-supply until 2019," U.S. Investment bank Jefferies said.

In other commodities, gold prices touched their lowest level in nearly three weeks as the euro slid versus the U.S. dollar. Spot gold was trading lower and managed its worst level since Oct. 6 at one point in the session. Gold futures for December delivery were also lower.

"Gold is set to extend losses toward its 200-day moving average ($1,259) under the pressure of the U.S. yield surge," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a morning note.

Silver prices were also down slightly early on. London copper prices fell for the third straight day.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar continued to fall early on as its U.S. counterpart saw its best level against global currencies in three months. At last check, the loonie was trading just above the mid-77-cent (U.S.) mark with the day range sitting at 77.48 cents to 77.85 cents. The loonie lost a bit more altitude against the greenback after the U.S. Commerce Department reported 3 per cent growth for the U.S. economy in the third quarter, better of the 2.6-per-cent rate most economists had been expecting.

"Someone throw the C$ a crash helmet as the Bank of Canada is laying it on thick again," BMO economist Sal Guatieri said in a Friday note. "...With (BoC Governor Stephen) Poloz turning on the dovish charm again and Trump pushing trade protectionism, the Canadian dollar is likely in for a rough ride.

"(The U.S. dollar) remains around a three-month high (94.8 on a dollar idex basis), though overnight gains have been modest compared to those in the immediate wake of the ECB announcement," Adam Cole, chief currency strategist for RBC Europe, said. "Strong gains in U.S. equities (+1.6% month to date) and associated month-end flow may knock USD off the highs in the next couple of sessions."

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against six global currencies, was higher early on and looked set to gain more than 1 per cent for the week.

In other currencies, the euro was down against the U.S. dollar for the second day and looked set for its biggest weekly drop of the year as bond yields fell after the ECB pushed the length of its bond-buying program into next year.

"The euro is vulnerable now that the highly-anticipated ECB QE tapering announcement is behind us," Kit Juckes, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London, said in a note. "Indigestion comes later, when the long-term uptrend resumes, as the euro's cheap valuation and the steady improvement in the underlying pace of growth suggest it will before all that long."

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.452 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.954 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Precision Drilling Corp. reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Friday as drilling activity picked up in the United States on higher crude oil prices. The company said it now operates 61 rigs in the United States, more than double from a year earlier. Precision Drilling currently has 49 active rigs in Canada. Net loss narrowed to $26.3-million or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $47.4-million, or cents per share.

Shares of retailer J.C. Penney sank 26 per cent in premarket trading after it cut its 2017 comparable sales and profit forecast on Friday as it overhauled its women's apparel department and sold off stagnant inventory by discounting heavily. Shares fell as much as 16 per cent. Penney said it now expects full-year comparable sales to be flat at best, down from its previous forecast of sales to range between a drop of 1 per cent and a rise of 1 per cent.

Shares of Expedia Inc. fell 16 per cent in premarket trading after the travel services company missed analysts' forecast with its latest results and cut its full-year profit outlook. Managers told an earnings call with analysts late on Thursday that hurricanes in the United States, poor performance by its Trivago hotel-search website would reduce 2017 growth in its EBITDA measure of profit to single-digit percentages from a previous forecast of 10-15 percent, according to Reuters. The company posted earnings per share of $2.51. Analysts had been expecting earnings of $2.62.

Volkswagen lifted its profit target for the year on Friday after cost cuts at its core autos division helped it outstrip third-quarter earnings forecasts. Shares in the world's largest car maker rose 1.9 per cent to an eight-month high at 148.20 euros by 0756 GMT, making them the biggest risers on the STOXX Europe 600 automobiles index , which was up 1 per cent. VW is spending billions of euros to reposition itself two years after a diesel emissions scandal, focusing on electrification of its mass-market and luxury brands while developing what it calls "digital mobility services" for those who do not want to own a vehicle.

Eldorado Gold Corp. reported a loss of$4.2-million or a penny per share in the third quarter compared to a profit of $20.7-million or 3 cents per share a year ago. Revenue was $95.4-million versus $116.2-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to be $100.1-million and earnings of zero cents per share. Its U.S.-listed shares rose 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Celestica Inc. reported revenue of $1.53-billion (U.S.) in the third quarter, down 2 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2016 and in line with its guidance. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.56-billion in the most recent quarter. Net earnings were $33.4-million or 23 cents per share, which was in line with estimates and compared to $53.6-million or 37 cents a year earlier.

Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant and U.S. group Huntsman abandoned their $20-billion merger on Friday, notching a win for activist investors who fought the deal for months on the grounds it would destroy shareholder value. White Tale, the investment vehicle of hedge fund manager Keith Meister and New York-based fund 40 North, had raised its Clariant stake to above 20 percent, Reuters reported on Thursday ahead of the announcement the tie-up was dead. Huntsman shares gained 3.3 per cent in premarket trading.

TMX Group Ltd., owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Friday it would buy commodities trading platform Trayport from Intercontinental Exchange Inc for $931-million. TMX also said it would sell Natural Gas Exchange Inc. and Shorcan Energy Brokers Inc. to ICE in a deal valued at $339-million.

Transat A.T. Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Jonview Canada tour business to Japanese travel company H.I.S. Co. Ltd. for $44-million. Jonview Canada sells tour packages for international visitors to Canada. The company employs 180 people in Toronto and Montreal, along with 120 seasonal guides.

Murray Goulburn Co-operative, Australia's largest milk processor, on Friday said it agreed to a buyout from Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc. worth up to A$637.8-million ($488-million).

CVS Health, the giant drugstore chain that also runs walk-in clinics and a pharmacy benefit business, is in talks to buy Aetna, one of America's largest health insurance companies, according to people briefed on the talks told the New York Times. Negotiations between the two companies could still fall apart, these people say. But if consummated, the deal could be worth more than $60-billion based on Aetna's current market value, which would make it one of the largest corporate acquisitions this year and one of the largest in the history of the health industry. Aetna shares were up 1 per cent in premarket trading while CVS shares rose 0.4 per cent.

Exxon Mobil Corp., the world's largest publicly-traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit jumped 50 per cent on higher crude and natural gas prices. The company posted net income of $3.97 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared to $2.65 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Exxon said Hurricane Harvey, which tore through the U.S. Gulf Coast region in August, dented quarterly earnings by 4 cents per share. Production rose about 2 percent to 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Exxon shares were up 0.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Lower sales for multiple medicines and a whopping charge for a big collaboration in cancer drugs drove Merck & Co. to a third-quarter loss of $56 million. But the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company beat Wall Street's muted expectations and it also narrowed, and raised, its outlook for the year.Merck on Friday reported a loss of 2 cents per share, after posting a profit of $2.18 billion, or 78 cents per share, in 2016's third quarter. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, earnings amounted to $1.11 per share. That's 8 cents better than industry analysts had forecast, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Its shares fell 2.6 per cent in premarket trading.

AbbVie Inc. on Friday forecast its flagship drug Humira to bring $21-billion in sales by 2020, about $3-billion higher than its expectation two years ago. The U.S. drugmaker also reported third-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates, as it sold more of Humira - the world's best selling prescription medicine - and Imbruvica, its other main drug. Humira, which is approved to treat psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, raked in $16.08 billion in sales last year, making up more than 60 per cent of AbbVie's 2016 revenue. Its shares rose 1.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Colgate-Palmolive matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents per share, and revenue also beat forecasts. Its share slid slightly in premarket trading, down 0.08 per cent.

Economic News

U.S. GDP grew at annual rate of 3 per cent in the third quarter. Economists had been expecting annual growth of about 2.6 per cent.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for October is released. Consensus is 101.0, up from 95.1 in September.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press