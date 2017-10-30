What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a mixed start Monday as earnings and economics shift to the forefront and investors await the the Federal Reserve's latest decision later in the week. In Canada, futures on Bay Street were modestly lower as oil prices slipped but remained near recent highs.

Wall Street earnings on Monday include food giant Mondelez International. Later in the week, tech behemoth Apple reports its results. Last week, Apple stock got a boost when the company assuaged concerns over recent iPhone sales, saying its anniversary iPhone X are "off the chart." Apple shares rose more than 3 per cent on Friday and were slightly higher in premarket trading again this morning.

"The optimism of last week seems to be in short supply today, as traders are greeted with the prospect of an incredibly volatile and unpredictable week ahead," Josh Mahoney, UG's head of research, said in a note. "It comes as no surprise that we are seeing such risk-aversion ahead of a week that sees central bank rate decisions from the BoJ, BoE, and FOMC, alongside economic data points that culminate in Friday's U.S. jobs report."

In Canada, Cenovus shares will likely get some attention after the Calgary energy company announced that former TransCanada Corp. chief operating officer Alex Pourbaix become its new chief executive, replacing Brian Ferguson who retires this week.

In terms of economics, most of the big news is weighted to later in the week. The Fed's decision is due on Wednesday, although most expect the bank to hold rates steady. Markets are also waiting for world on President Donald Trump's replacement for Fed chair Janet Yellen.

On Friday, U.S. and Canadian employment reports for October are due. In Canada, economists expect to see about 15,000 new jobs added for the month, with the jobless rate holding at 6.2 per cent. U.S. nonfarm payrolls are expected to jump by more than 300,000 positions. The U.S. jobless rate is seen staying unchanged at 4.2 per cent.

Overseas, world stocks hit a new high helped by technology shares. MSCI's world equity index rose 0.2 per cent to its highest level on record. The index is up 17.7 pe rcent so far this year.

In Europe, markets were mostly flat. Britain's FTSE slipped 0.13 per cent. Germany's DAX rose 0.09 per cent and France's CAC 40 was up 0.08 per cent.

Technology shares did well in European trading. IPhone component suppliers AMS, STMicro and Dialog Semiconductor were all higher.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished just a touch above break even but was still near its best level since 1996. The Shanghai composite index was lower, posting its worst day in 10 weeks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.36 per cent.

Commodities

Brent crude was trading above $60 (U.S.) a barrel in early going while West Texas Intermediate opened above $54. The day range on WTI so far is $53.75 to $54.18. Brent crude, meanwhile, was trading close to its best level since mid 2015. Traders said crude prices were supported by the growing expectation that OPEC-led production cuts would be extended beyond March. OPEC countries are scheduled to meet in Vienna at the end of November.

"WTI crude finally broke the $52.90-resistance," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "Stronger positive trend suggests an extension to $55 and $55.67."

However, prices were also tempered somewhat by news of rising exports from Iraq.

Reuters notes that a 900,000 barrels per day export capacity increase from Iraq's southern ports to 4.6 million barrels had likely capped gains on Brent prices and kept it from rising further. At the same time, U.S. production is up by almost 13 per cent since mid-2016, resulting in a steep WTI discount of $6.50 per barrel against Brent, making U.S. crude exports attractive, the news agency said.

Gold prices were lower Monday as speculation about the Fed's next chair continued to weigh. Mr. Trump is expected to announce his pick as early as this week. Fed governor Jerome Powell is reportedly among the top contenders.

Spot gold prices and U.S. gold futures were lower early on. Silver was also lower. London copper prices were steady but near two-week lows.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was just below 78 cents (U.S.) at last check and was trading within a narrow day range of 77.91 cents to 78.05 cents. The U.S. dollar paused early Monday after posting its best week of the year last week as traders await the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday.

"On the FOMC statement, practically speaking there is little that needs to change," Adam Cole, RBC Europe's chief currency strategist, said. "There have been no significant economic developments over the intermeeting period, balance sheet tapering is on automatic pilot (at least for the time being), and the next hike (which the market seems fully braced for) will not come until December."

In Canada, the big events for the dollar will be Tuesday's reading on August GDP along with the Friday jobs report. Right now, the consensus is for a slight 0.1 per cent increase in August gross domestic product from the previous month.

"After no growth in July, the economy could bounce back," Scotiabank's Derek Holt said in a note. On the plus side, he said, factory shipment volumes were up 1.2 per cent for the month, housing starts rose 0.4 per cent and wholesale trade volumes were up 0.4 per cent. Lower retail sales and export volumes, however, were negatives, he said.

"If we get 0.2 per cent month-over-month GDP growth ... then Q3 growth will be tracking growth of about 2.4 per cent q/q at a seasonally adjusted and annualized pace assuming a flat September to focus upon the effects of what we know by way of the second quarter hand-off and third quarter tracking," Mr. Holt said. He noted the Bank of Canada's latest forecast predicts annual growth of 1.8 per cent in the third quarter so any figure around 2 per cent "would be a very solid follow up to the 4.5 per cent growth clip registered in the second quarter."

Elsewhere the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was lower but still near Friday's three-month high. The U.S. dollar got a lift Friday on news that U.S. GDP grew at a better-than-expected 3 per cent annual rate in the third quarter.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.397 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was lower at 2.915 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Constellation Brands Inc. said on Monday it took a 9.9-per-cent stake in cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp for about $245-million, becoming the first major beer and spirits company to invest in legal cannabis. Constellation said it had no plans to sell any cannabis products in the United States or in any other market unless it is legally permitted. Smith Falls, Ont.-based Canopy said it gave Constellation Brands the option to purchase an additional ownership interest in the future.

Telus said it will buy a majority stake in U.S.-based IT consulting and software company Xavient. Xavient has about 1,800 employees and has its headquarters in Simi Valley, Calif. It has operations throughout the United States and in India. Under the agreement Telus will initially acquire a 65-per-cent majority interest in Xavient with the right to acquire the remaining interest by Dec. 31, 2020. Total consideration, including acquiring the remaining interest, would be about $250-million (U.S.).

HSBC Holdings PLC posted a more than five-fold rise in its pretax profit for the third quarter, as the bank expanded its market share in its key business in Asia, and helped by a lower comparative base in the year-ago quarter, Reuters reports. HSBC earlier this month chose veteran John Flint as its next chief executive, with its newly arrived chairman promoting an insider to drive revenue growth. Flint will take over as CEO in February next year. The bank's reported pretax profit was $4.6-billion in the September quarter, up from $843-million in the same period a year ago, HSBC said in a stock exchange filing. The profit was roughly in-line with analyst estimates of $4.7-billion. HSBC Bank Canada posted a pre-tax profit in the latest quarter of $218-million, up 58 per cent from the same period a year earlier. HSBC U.S.-listed shares fell 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Barclays Africa Group is ending its relationship with McKinsey, the bank said on Monday, two weeks after the global consultancy apologised for errors it made while working with state power utility Eskom last year. "Barclays Africa Group has taken a decision to not contract any new work with McKinsey & Company and is going through a process of winding down existing work," the company said in an emailed response to questions. Privately-held McKinsey, the world's largest management consultancy, said it regretted working at Eskom alongside a company owned by the Gupta family, wealthy friends of President Jacob Zuma accused of unduly influencing government contracts.

Lennar Corp. said it would buy smaller rival CalAtlantic Group Inc. for about $6-billion, creating the largest homebuilder in the United States as the sector combats higher land acquisition costs and a tighter labour market. Lennar shares fell 3.6 per cent in premarket trading while CalAtlantic soared 21.4 per cent.

Strayer Education is tying up with Capella Education in a deal worth about $1.9-billion under an administration that looks much more favourably at non-profit schools that had come under a harsher spotlight in recent years. Strayer shares were flat in premarket trading but Capella's shares jumped 17 per cent.

Novartis has agreed to buy French-based Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) for $3.9-billion, giving it a platform in radiopharmaceuticals and access to a new therapy for the kind of cancer that killed Steve Jobs. Novartis shares rose 0.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Vistra Energy will buy Dynegy Inc. in an all-stock deal worth $1.74-billion, the U.S. power producers said on Monday, the latest in a wave of mergers in the industry. Vistra shares fell 1.4 per cent in premarket trading and Dynegy shares rose 13.8 per cent.

Economic News

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday consumer spending rose 1 per cent last month. That's the biggest increase since August 2009.



With files from Reuters and Bloomberg