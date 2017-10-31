Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were higher as investors continue to weigh political news out of Washington and await word on who will be the next chair of the Federal Reserve. On Bay Street, futures were positive ahead of the release of August GDP figures.

A day earlier, the TSX breached the 16,000 mark for the first time, helped by gains in marijuana stocks. Wall Street, meanwhile, ended in the red on a Bloomberg report that a proposed business tax cut would be implemented gradually over several years. While earnings continue to play a key role for markets Tuesday, much of the expected market-moving news of the week remains in the wings.

"If I'm hoping for 'Fright Night' thrills today, I might struggle to find them in markets," Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes said. "The FOMC and the ISM (Institute for Supply Management) data are tomorrow, the Fed Chair announcement is expected on Thursday, and the payroll data are on Friday."

For Canadian investors, one of the week's two big economic reports comes before the bell. The consensus calls for a modest 0.1 per cent increase in growth in gross domestic product for the final full month of the summer, although some analysts expect to see a slightly stronger report.

"We expect monthly GDP returned to positive growth with a 0.2 per cent increase in August," RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said. "That would follow an unchanged reading in July that marked the end of an (unusually long) 8 month string of positive GDP increases."

Later in the day, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins appear before the federal finance committee.

In earnings, WestJet posted a 20-per-cent increase in third-quarter profit on improved capacity and traffic. The carrier reported profit of $138.4-million or $1.18 a share for the quarter compared with a profit of $116-million or 97 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.22-billion from $1.12-billion.

Meanwhile, Shopify topped forecasts for the 10th quarter early Tuesday, reporting an adjusted profit of 5 cents a share, compared with a loss of 2 cents a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting a loss of 1 cent a share in the latest quarter. Alongside the results, analysts will also be watching for the company's first substantive response to short-seller's attack on the company's affiliate marketing program that lets third-party promoters to earn commissions for persuading new merchant customers to sign up. Shopify's U.S.-listed shares were higher in premarket trading.

South of the border, results are due from Mastercard, Pfizer and Kellogg. Outside the earnings arena, the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting. No interest-rate hike is expected in Wednesday's announcement but markets will be looking for a hawkish tone in the central bank's statement that could firm up expectations of a December increase in borrowing costs. The markets are also expecting an announcement Thursday on who will be the next chair for the powerful central bank. All this plays out against a backdrop of political uncertainty after federal investigators proving Russian interference in the 2016 election charged President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering.

Overseas, European shares managed their best level in five months. Energy stocks where higher in London, helped by a rally in BP shares after the company announced a share buyback issued to help cover part of losses stemming from lower oil prices. BP's earnings also jumped 9.2 per cent in the third quarter. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.24 per cent at last check. France's CAC 40 was up 0.11 per cent. Germany's DAX was closed for a public holiday.

In Asia, shares finished mixed. Japan's Nikkei pulled back from early losses to finish close mostly flat after the Bank of Japan held monetary policy steady. Hong Kong's Hang Sens finished down 0.32 per cent and the Shanghai composite index ended up 0.12 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended up 0.4 percent.

Commodities

Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices were both down slightly in early going but still near recent highs, with Brent continuing to hold about $60 (U.S.) a barrel. WTI's day range so far is $53.93 to $54.28. Despite the early declines, Brent is still near the July 2015 highs seen earlier this week. WTI is close to highs last seen in February and also not far off its best level in two years.

"The sentiment in the oil markets is positive before the OPEC's World Oil Outlook due on Nov. 7 and the ordinary OPEC meeting due on Nov. 30," ICG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "The next resistance is eyed at $55.00/55.67 (January high). The WTI's price increased by 5 per cent since the formation of golden cross (50-day moving average above 200-day moving average) in September."

(A golden cross is a bullish pattern marked by the short-term moving average breaking above the long-term moving average)

Traders cited by Reuters suggested Tuesday's move slightly lower may be the result of investors adjusting positions after crude prices rose 5 per cent this month.

Some analysts are also cautioning that the the market is overbought after recent, sudden gains.

"U.S. shale output could keep a lid on prices over the medium to long-term," said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

In other commodities, gold prices steadied as the U.S. dollar weakened although the looming Fed decision and announcement on the central bank's chair kept investors on edge.

Spot gold was little changed early on while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were lower.

Silver was a touch higher. London copper turned higher in late Asian trading as the U.S. dollar pulled back.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading lower ahead of Tuesday's GDP report. The loonie continued to trade in a fairly narrow band overnight with a day range so far of 77.81 cents (U.S.) to 77.97 cents. At last check, the dollar was near the low end of that range.

In a recent note, BMO chief economist Douglas Porter noted that interest rate spreads have pretty much taken over as the main driver for the Canadian dollar this year, noting that the loonie sagged 2.2 per cent last week on the back of the previous week's 1.2-per-cent drop. Those declines, he said, came despite a gradual climb in oil prices and other commodities and reflect a comeback in the U.S. dollar and concerns about NAFTA and a more subdued rate outlook from the Bank of Canada.

"Market pricing has dropped toward just a 50-per-cent chance of a rate hike by January, and we suspect the Bank will wait until at least March, when some of the clouds of uncertainty around OSFI's rule change and NAFTA will have parted," Mr. Porter said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar fell to an 11-day low against the safe-haven yen amid news of charges by investigators probing Russian interference in last year's U.S. election. Tuesday's declines came after the U.S. dollar managed its best showing against the yen in more than three months on Friday.

The U.S. dollar index was also lower in early going.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.379 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was higher at 2.889 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Under Armour Inc's third-quarter profit more than halved from a year ago, hit by an $85-million restructuring charge. The company's shares fell 13 per cent in premarket after the company also cut its full-year outlook. Revenue fell 4.5 per cent to $1.41-billion in the latest quarter.

Airbus said on Tuesday it had uncovered inaccuracies in its filings to U.S. regulators over arms technology sales, drawing the United States for the first time into a scandal over alleged misconduct at Europe's largest aerospace firm. Airbus also warned about potentially significant fines resulting from existing bribery investigations in Britain and France over the use of middlemen in civil airplane sales, which have triggered a sweeping internal investigation. But it said it was too early to guess the size or timing of any European penalties, or the outcome of the new U.S. findings.

Pfizer Inc.'s third-quarter profit more than doubled, while revenue remained largely flat. The largest U.S. drug maker posted net income of $2.84-billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $1.36-billion, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $13.17-billion from $13.05-billion.

More reading: The loonie and stocks: Here's the best strategy for timing your investment decisions

More reading: An ETF for investors in search of income in the resource sector

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada releases real GDP at basic prices for August. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.1 per cent from previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's industrial product price and raw materials price indexes for September are unveiled. The estimates are declines of 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for August is announced. Estimate is a rise of 0.5 per cent from July and 6.3 per cent year over year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for October is released. Consensus is 60.0, down from 65.2 in September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for October is unveiled. Consensus is 121.0, up from 119.8 in previous month.

(3:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg