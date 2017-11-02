What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and braced for the unveiling of a U.S. tax bill and President Donald Trump's decision on the next Federal Reserve chair.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.05 points to 16,029.28, shortly after the open. Just three of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to its more stable profile this week as investors awaited Mr. Trump's decision and top-tier domestic data.

The loonie has fallen 6 per cent since posting a more than two-year high in September at $1.2063. But analysts say it has found support around $1.2900, which is near the 50-per-cent retracement of the currency's rapid appreciation from May to September.

Domestic jobs data for October and September trade data are due on Friday.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2844 to the greenback, or 77.86 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped from two-year highs but sentiment remained strong as supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major exporters tightened the market and drained inventories.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday that while monetary policy decisions will have an effect on the Canadian dollar, oil prices will have the biggest long-term impact on the currency.

Wall Street opened flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35 points, or 0 per cent, to 23,434.66. The S&P 500 lost 1.62 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,577.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.51 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,710.02.

After a one-day postponement, Republicans have made plans for a measure that will seek up to $6 trillion in tax cuts over 10 years but will likely not spell out completely how to offset them. A spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said the tax bill would be made public at 11:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT).

Mr. Trump is widely expected to nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell from a list of five finalists that includes current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Stanford University economist John Taylor, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Powell has broadly supported Ms. Yellen's monetary policy, and in recent years has shared her concern that low inflation justified continuing with a cautious approach to raising interest rates.

"I think a lot of it is priced in that Powell will be the choice. It's the worst kept secret and it was done to not upset the market," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

Apple's earnings are due after the close of trading. CMC markets analyst David Madden says the consensus forecasts adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of $1.87 and revenue of $50.74-billion. Those forecasts would be 11.8 per cent and 8.3 per cent better than year-earlier numbers, respectively. Since 2009, Apple has beaten earnings estimates about 88 per cent of the time, Mr. Madden said. Apple has topped revenue forecasts 7.3 per cent of the time.

"CEO Tim Cook said he feels 'great' about the company's performance in China, even though the sales fell by 14 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, and dropped by 10 per cent on a year-on year basis," Mr. Madden said in a recent note. "The figures would suggest that Apple is losing market share at a faster pace."

On Bay Street, Bombardier shares will likely get some attention. For the third quarter, Bombardier posted a net loss of $117-million or 5 cents a share, compared to a loss of $94-million or 4 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue came in at $3.8-billion, slightly up from $3.74-billion last year. As well, the transportation giant said it had received a letter of intent from an unnamed European customer to buy as many as 61 C Series jets. The letter includes 31 firm orders and options for another 30 jets. Based on list prices, the firm order would carry a value of $2.4-billion, Bombardier said.

Also in this country, Cenovus Energy posted a smaller third-quarter loss as production rose. The Calgary-based energy company posted a loss of $69-million or 6 cents in the latest quarter. That compares with a loss of $251-million or 30 cents a year earlier. The year-earlier quarter also included asset impairments of $292-million. As well, BCE posted adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents in the latest quarter ahead of forecasts. Analysts had been expected BCE to report adjusted earnings per share closer to 85 cents.

Outside earnings, markets will be watching for an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on who will be the next Fed chair. The announcement is expected Thursday afternoon and betting is that Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will be tapped to replace Janet Yellen, when her term ends early next year. Powell is said to favour a gradual path of interest rate increases and is sympathetic with White House calls to loosen financial regulations. The announcement comes a day after the Fed left interest rates unchanged. The markets have now almost entirely priced in a rate hike in December.

Overseas, markets in Europe were mixed as investors assessed the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point. It was the first increase in a decade. The pound fell sharply after the announcement. Britain's FTSE was up 0.45 per cent after the announcement. Germany's DAX was off 0.13 per cent and France's CAC 40 was off 0.24 per cent.

"The pound and gilt yields slid sharply on the back of the removal of the line that interest rates may have to rise faster than markets currently expect," CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said. " The removal of this line suggests that any further hikes are likely to come much further out into 2018. This is about as much as a dovish hike as you can get . It's now on to the inflation report to put some flesh on the bones."

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed up about half a percentage point at 22,539.12, again managing a new 21 year high on gains by auto makers and energy shares. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.26 per cent and the Shanghai composite index slid 0.38 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were steady in early going as Saudi Arabia's energy minister signalled a tighter market. Brent crude was trading in a day range of $60.02 cents (U.S.) a barrel to $60.68 a day after topping $61 a barrel to hit its best intraday high since mid-2017. West Texas Intermediate was trading modestly higher in early going and had a range for the day so far of $53.99 to $54.47.

Reuters reported early Thursday that Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said supply and demand balances were tightening and oil inventories falling, while compliance with the OPEC-led pact to curb supplies had been "excellent". The agency said Russian oil output edged up to 10.93 million barrels a day in October from 10.91 million barrels in September, official data showed on Thursday, but the country remains in compliance with the deal to curb output.

A day earlier, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a drawdown in U.S. crude stocks, with inventories falling by 2.4 million barrels last week. The declines come even as U.S. crude production has risen about 13 per cent since the middle of last year.

"U.S. crude inventories are back on a downward trend after disruptions from hurricane Harvey caused a small build," said William O'Loughlin, analyst at Rivkin Securities.

In other commodities, gold rose to a one-week high as the U.S. dollar weakened as the markets await the naming of the new Fed chair.

Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both higher early on. Silver prices were also up slightly.

London copper was lower on worries that the markets are overextended after pushing prices to three-year highs.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher but still moving within a fairly narrow range overnight. The day range so far on the loonie is 77.67 cents (U.S.) to 77.98 cents. The gains came as the U.S. dollar slipped as investors took profits after the Fed left rates unchanged but left the possibility of a December increase on the table.

The U.S. dollar was lower against the yen and a broad basket of currencies. Traders said, with Fed Governor Jerome Powell now expected to be named the next Fed chair, nervousness around that process is now unwinding and markets are waiting for fresh data to move the currency.

"We see Powell following in Yellen's footsteps on rate hikes (i.e. on track to deliver in line with the Fed dot plot).There was limited reaction earlier to the FOMC which delivered a statement with no significant changes, characterising the rise in activity as 'solid' despite the hurricanes, and setting us up for a December hike," Elsa Lignos, RBC Europe's global head of FX strategy, said in a note.

In both countries, employment figures due Friday will be the next big economic news to offer direction.

On jobs, economists expect the Canadian economy to have added 15,000 new positions last month. The jobless rate is seen holding at 6.2 per cent. In the U.S., nonfarm payrolls are expected to rise by 310,000 positions. The jobless rate there is seen holding at 4.2 per cent.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower ahead of the Fed chair announcement. The yield on the U.s. 10-year note was unchanged at 2.376 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was higher at 2.863 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit, rebounding from a year-ago loss, helped by higher production and average realized prices for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). Oil and natural gas production rose 40.9 per cent to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, Canada's largest independent petroleum producer said. The realized price of crude oil and NGL averaged $46.30, an increase of 16.8 per cent from the year-ago quarter.

TripAdvisor users will be able to order meal deliveries in nine European countries under a deal with Dutch online food delivery company Takeaway.com. The deal comes as competition in online food delivery heats up with the entry of Uber and Amazon.com. Takeaway said on Thursday its network of more than 31,000 restaurants will be accessible through TripAdvisor's desktop site, mobile website and app.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. reported third-quarter revenue of $177.1-million up 10 per cent from $160.8-million a year earlier. Same store sales growth was 7.3 per cent year-over-year. Net income was $22.8-million or 61 cents per share compared to $21.4-million or 57 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $179.5-million and earnings of 66 cents in the most recent quarter.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. reported second-quarter revenue of $224.5-million compared to $217-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $225.8-milion Its net loss for the second quarter was $4.7-million or 18 cents per share compared to a net loss of $1.2-million or 4 cents for the same quarter last year. "This is reflective of certain changes in accounting estimates, as well as the company's investment in digital, new store development, marketing and supply chain to fuel future growth," the company stated in a release.

Royal Dutch Shell reported a near 50 per cent rise in quarterly profits, driven by strong refining, while solid cash generation underscored the oil and gas company has adapted well to a world of low oil prices. The Anglo-Dutch company sharply boosted its cash generation in recent quarters as the effects of cost cuts and asset sales kicked in following Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden's preparations for "longer forever" oil prices following the 2014 downturn.

Facebook Inc. reported better-thanexpected quarterly profit and revenue on after the close on Wednesday as it pushed further into video advertising, showing no sign of financial damage from the controversy over how Russia may have used the social network to meddle in the 2016 U.S. elections. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, without mentioning Russia, said in the report that Facebook's spending on security would affect profitability, but the impact was not evident in its numbers Wednesday. "Protecting our community is more important than maximizing our profits," he said. Facebook's total advertising revenue rose 49 per cent in the third quarter to $10.14-billion (U.S.), about 88 per cent of which came from mobile ads. Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $9.71billion, according to FactSet. Profit rose to $4.71-billion, or $1.59 a share, from $2.63-billion, or 90 cents a share. Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn $1.28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Total revenue increased 47.3 per cent to $10.33-billion beating analysts estimate of $9.84-billion. Its shares fell 1.15 per cent in premarket trading.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled on Thursday, driven by its acquisition of WS Atkins . Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $103.6-million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $43.3-million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $2.63-billion from $2.17-billion, with WS Atkins contributing $805.3-million.

Blue Apron shares, which have fallen 53 per cent since its IPO in June, were up 5 per cent after the meal kit company posted revenue of $210.6 million, beating analysts' expectations of $191.5 million. That's up 3 per cent from the year-ago quarter, but down from the $238.1 million posted last quarter.

Tesla Inc. pushed back its target for volume production on its new Model 3 sedan by about three months, saying it was difficult to predict how long it would take to fix all production bottlenecks. Tesla shares were down 6 per cent in premarket trading.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said its quarterly revenue climbed 61 per cent, beating analysts' estimates, helped by growth in its core e-commerce business. Its shares rose 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Yum Brands Inc. reported third-quarter earnings of $418 million or $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations of 66 cents per share. The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion. Its shares gained 2.2 per cent in premarket trading.

More reading: Why I love down-on-their-luck bank stocks

More reading: Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Economic News

The Bank of England raised its key rate to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent. It was the first increase in a decade.

Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits decreased 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 last week.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday that nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, rose at a 3.0 per cent annualized rate. That was the quickest pace since the third quarter of 2014. Growth in second-quarter productivity was unrevised at a 1.5 per cent rate. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity rising at a 2.4 per cent pace in the July-September quarter.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg