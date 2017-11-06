What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as commodity prices edged higher, giving materials and energy stocks a boost.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 27.51 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 16,047.67.

Six of the index's 10 primary sectors advanced.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors weighed a series of arrests of prominent Saudi Arabians and awaited a speech on Tuesday from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, reached their highest since July 2015 as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend through an anti-corruption crackdown.

The news stirred concerns of Middle Eastern money pulling out of global financial markets.

Poloz will discuss central banks' ability to understand inflation, which can help guide expectations for further interest rate hikes.

Canada's central bank is expected to hold rates steady in December after hiking twice this year. But data on Friday showing unexpected strength in the nation's job market has supported expectations for further increases next year.

At 9:05 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was nearly flat at $1.2766 to the greenback, or 78.33 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.2742 to $1.2777. On Friday, it touched its strongest in nine days at $1.2716.

Wall Street opened flat on Monday with investors focusing on what could be the biggest merger in the technology sector and President Donald Trump's comments from his Asia tour.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.59 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 23,530.6. The S&P 500 lost 1.81 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,586.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.52 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,764.95.

Shares of Qualcomm rose 4.4 per cent in early trading after Broadcom offered to buy the smartphone chip supplier for $103 billion. Broadcom rose 2.7 per cent.

Advanced Micro Devices rose 6.4 per cent on a report that it plans to team up with Intel to form a personal computer chip unit. Intel was up 0.4 percent.

Investors also kept an eye on President Trump's comments on North Korea's nuclear missile program and trade during his 12-day tour to Asia.

U.S. companies continue to report their quarterly earnings. With more than 400 of S&P 500 companies having reported, earnings for the third quarter are expected to have climbed 8 per cent, compared to an expectation of a 5.9-per-cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The third-quarter earnings season has given investors plenty of reason for optimism and with the global economy as a whole looking more healthy than it has in years, there's little reason to be pessimistic right now," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

On Bay Street, commodity prices could give a boost to resource stocks. Crude prices were higher Monday as Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's weekend purge saw arrests of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire investor Alwaleed bin Talal. The news has fuelled worries about the implications for global financial markets.

In this country, earnings continue to trickle in although bigger names like Telus and TransCanada aren't due to report their latest results until later in the week.

Overseas, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks 47 counties, was slightly lower in early going. European shares were also lower with the pan-European Stoxx 600 also trading in the red. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.04 per cent while Germany's DAX was off 0.06 percent. France's CAC 40 was also lower, trading down 0.12 per cent with shares of hotel group Accor weighing on the index.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished up 0.4 per cent after a long weekend with oil stocks higher but auto makers wavering. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.02 per cent. The Shanghai composite index was up 0.52 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices jumped with Brent crude hitting its highest level since 2015 as Saudi Arabia's crown prince solidified power through a weekend crackdown that saw royals, ministers and investors detained. The move caused some concern for global financial markets but traders say it likely won't affect oil policies. Brent crude was higher but off the session high of $62.90 (U.S.) a barrel. That was Brent's highest level in 28 months. West Texas Intermediate was also higher, trading in a day range of $55.68 to $56.28.

In a note, Helima Croft, RBC's global head of commodity strategy, described the weekend's events as a "stunning political development" but said: "We expected no immediate changes in oil policy."

"(Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salma) seems strongly committed to anchoring the OPEC agreement deep into 2018 and moving ahead with the Aramco sale," Ms. Croft said.

OPEC is expected to extend a cut of around 1.8 million barrels per day throughout the whole of 2018. Members of the cartel meet late this month in Vienna.

Elsewhere, figures released Friday showed U.S. energy companies cut eight oil rigs last week, the biggest reduction since spring 2016.

As well, Barclays raised its forecast for the average Brent price in the fourth quarter of this year by $6 to $60 a barrel, and its full-year 2018 forecast by $3 to $55 a barrel.

Speculators have also increased to a record high their bets on gains in the price of Brent, Reuters reports. ICE commitment-of-traders data showed money managers had increased their net long holdings of Brent crude futures and options by 23,500 contracts to 530,237. Money managers raised their net long commitments on WTI by 63,072 contracts to 343,705 over the same period, a more than six-month high, according to the news agency.

In other commodities, moved above $1,270 after three weeks of declines. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for December delivery were both higher.

Silver prices were also in the black early on. London copper extended gains in the week's first session.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading higher Monday following world currencies moving in a fairly narrow band. With little economic news on tap to drive the currency, the Canadian dollar was trading in a day range of 78.26 cents (U.S.) to 78.48 cents.

"Currencies are all stuck in narrow ranges overnight, with little market-moving news to digest," RBC Europe's chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note.

For the loonie, he said, event risks drop off this week with housing figures mainly drawing focus. The key report, he said, will be Wednesday's release of October's housing starts. RBC is forcasting a print of about 216,000 starts, up from 217,300 the month before.

"BoC Governor (Stephen) Poloz will be speaking on central banks' ability to understand inflation on Tuesday, which will be topical given that core inflation has continued to undershoot the Bank's target despite stronger growth and the bank has flagged concerns about below average wage growth despite very strong job gains this year," Mr. Cole said in a morning note.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar was little changed. Traders said profit taking was at play after the greenback put in its best weekly performance of 2017.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the currency against a basket of its world counterparts, was flat in early going. Last week, the index gained 1.3 per cent, marking its best week of the year. Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was also mostly flat.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.325 per cent. The yield on the U.S. 30-year note was also lower at 2.805 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Communications chip maker Broadcom Ltd. on Monday said it offered to buy smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc. for $70 per share or $103-billion in cash and stock, in what would be the biggest technology acquisition ever. A tie-up would combine two of the largest makers of wireless communications chips for mobile phones and raise the stakes for Intel Corp, which has been diversifying into smartphone technology from its stronghold in computers. Broadcom jumped 2 per cent in premarket trading while Qualcomm rose 4 per cent.

Advanced Micro Devices rose 6 per cent on a report that the company plans to team up with Intel to form a personal computer chip unit. Intel was up 0.35 per cent.

Sprint fell 10 per cent after the wireless provider and T-Mobile called off their planned merger. T-Mobile fell 5.6 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals has signed a deal to sell its Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary and its female sexual dysfunction drug to the company's former owners. Under the deal, Valeant will receive a 6 per cent royalty on sales of Addyi starting 18 months from the signing of the sale agreement.

Heroux-Devtek Inc. saw its profit in its latest quarter slipped lower compared with a year ago as sales also fell. The aircraft landing gear maker says it earned $3.2-million or nine cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result compared with a profit of $9.5-million or 26 cents per share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Heroux-Devtek says it earned nearly $4.-million or 11 cents per share, down from $5.7-million or 16 cents per share. Sales in what was the company's second quarter fell to $89.7-million compared with $91.6-million a year earlier.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd's quarterly profit rose 26 per cent on Monday, helped by lower taxes and higher revenue from new store openings. Net income attributable to the company rose to $202.9 million, or $1.32 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $160.9-million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier. Michael Kors shares were higher ahead of the open. Its shares were up nearly 9 per cent in premarket trading.

Cara Operations Ltd., the full-service restaurant company behind brands such as Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert and Milestones, reported third-quarter revenue of $188.7-million versus $114.5-million a year earlier. Total system sales came in at $684.7-million with 1,249 restaurants versus $500.1-million for 1,127 restaurants for the same period a year ago. Same-restaurant sales (SRS) grew 0.9 per cent year-over-year. Net earnings were $21.2-million or 34 cents per share compared to net earnings of $14.9-million or 27 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 45 cents per share and revenue of $195.8-million.

Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi Corp and Sumitomo Corp on Monday lifted their net profit estimates for the current financial year by as much as 22 percent, spurred by higher prices of commodities such as coking coal, according to Reuters. The moves followed a profit forecast increase by trading rival Mitsui & Co last week. Three out of Japan's top five trading firms -- Mitsubishi, Sumitomo and Itochu Corp -- are now predicting record annual profits.

Chadian government officials will meet Glencore executives in Paris on Monday to discuss restructuring the country's debt, two senior Chadian government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Chad has been trying renegotiate its hefty external commercial debt to Glencore, which eats up nearly all of its oil profits - the country's main source of revenue.

CVS Health edged Wall Street third-quarter earnings expectations, but network exclusions, hurricanes and slumping sales from established stores all helped chop the drugstore chain's profit more than 16 per cent. The company also narrowed its forecast for 2017 earnings. CVS Health earnings fell to $1.29 billion while total revenue climbed more than 3 per cent to $46.18 billion. Adjusted earnings came to $1.50 per share. Analysts expected earnings of $1.49 per share on $46.19 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that CVS is in talks to buy the nation's third-largest insurer, Aetna Inc. The deal could be worth more than $60 billion, the newspaper reported, citing anonymous sources. CVS shares were up 1 per cent in premarket trading. Aetna shares were up 0.3 per cent.

Mylan NV raised the lower end of its 2017 forecasts to $11.75-billion from $11.50-billion as the U.S. drugmaker expects to benefit from the earlier-than-expected approval of its copycat of Teva's blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone. The company retained the upper end of the range at $12.5-billion. But, Mylan's third-quarter results highlighted the company's struggles with declining sales of its blockbuster emergency allergy shot EpiPen. Excluding items, Mylan earned $1.10 per share. Total revenue fell 2.3 percent to $2.99 billion. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.20 per share and revenue of $3.09-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Still, its shares were up 0.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

One of the Federal Reserve's most influential policy makers, New York Fed President William Dudley, is preparing to retire earlier than planned, further setting the stage for a fresh slate of U.S. central bankers next year. According to two sources cited by Reuters, directors at the New York Fed have struck a committee to seek a successor to Dudley, who would leave some time next year, before his term expires in January 2019.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index for October is released

With files from Reuters