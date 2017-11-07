What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index opened to a fresh record on Tuesday, amid broad, but moderate gains, and as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International jumped on better-than-expected quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.5 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 16,108.70 shortly after the open.

Eight of the index's 10 key sectors were higher, with energy and materials the lone decliners.

Valeant was up 17.4 per cent to $18.11 in early trading.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Tuesday ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and as oil prices dipped.

At 9:21 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2777 to the greenback, or 78.27 U.S. cents, down 0.6 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2703 to $1.2783. On Monday, it touched its strongest in 12 days at $1.2701.

Mr. Poloz will discuss central banks' ability to understand inflation, with investors looking for clues on the timing of further interest rate increases.

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates steady in December after raising them twice earlier this year. But data last Friday showing unexpected strength in the nation's job market has supported expectations of increases next year.

The central bank will release Mr. Poloz's prepared remarks at 12:55 p.m. ET and the governor will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET.

The Dow hit a record high at the open on Tuesday while the S&P and the Nasdaq were hovering near record levels, as earnings season winds down and investor expectations shift to a much-awaited cut in corporate taxes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.08 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 23,567.5. The S&P 500 gained 1.33 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,592.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.72 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,785.72.

Negotiations on President Donald Trump's tax bill have begun after House Republicans last week unveiled a first draft that proposes a range of cuts aimed at helping businesses, including slashing the corporate rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent.

U.S. stocks climbed to record highs on Monday, helped by optimism about merger activity and as investors bet that the tax bill would bolster earnings.

The S&P has risen about 15 per cent in 2017 on the back on strong earnings, an improving economy and Mr. Trump's promise to cut taxes.

With more than 400 of S&P 500 companies having reported, earnings for the third quarter are expected to have climbed 8 per cent, compared with expectations of a 5.9 per cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"While the market remains in place for further gains, the unwinding of the earnings season is likely to slow the pace of gains as the battle of tax reform lurks in the background," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Investors are also awaiting a speech from outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles.

Overnight, world markets rallied with the MSCI 47-country 'All World' index moving higher for the ninth session to crack the 500-point level. Germany's DAX also touched a fresh record and Japan's Nikkei finished at its best level since 1992. However, traders noted that early gains in Europe and Britain unwound as the session continued as investors remained nervous about the situation in Saudi Arabia and the weekend purge of royals and other officials.

"Initial glee at the steady rise in oil prices has given way to unease about what might be next in this volatile region," IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. "A showdown with Iran looks likely, with significant ramifications, and not just for the Middle East."

On Bay Street, resource stocks could be back in favour as crude held most of its recent gains. Brent crude jumped 3.5 per cent on Monday, the biggest leap in six weeks. Ahead of the open, Canadian Natural Resources said it expects a 17-per-cent increase in 2018 production. It also cut its capital budget for the year. The company plans to spend $4.3-billion in 2018, lower than $4.9-billion in 2017.

In other Canadian earnings, Cineplex posted earnings per share of 27 cents in the latest quarter, that was down from the year-earlier period but ahead of analysts' forecasts of about 21 cents. The company said third-quarter revenue fell about 1.5 per cent because of a weak slate of films. After the close of trading, Agrium reports its latest results.

Shares of AlarmForce will also likely be in focus on news that the home-alarm monitoring company will be acquired by BCE Inc. in a $166-million deal. AlarmForce has more than 100,000 home and business security monitoring customers. BCE's biggest rival Rogers Communications launched its Smart Home monitoring service in 2011, The Globe's Christine Dobby reports.

Later in the day, Mr. Poloz speaks in Montreal on the topic of Central banks' ability to understand inflation. The speech will be followed by a news conference at 2 p.m. (ET). The central bank raised rates in July and September but then moved to what the markets read as a more dovish stance.

"While the central bank has stressed its data dependent stance due to the sensitivity of the economy to different factors, Governor Stephen Poloz may today offer some insight into how things have progressed since and how many rate hikes we can expect over the coming 12 months, if the economy performs as expected," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

Overseas, Europe's premarket gains tapered off. At last check, Germany's DAX was off 0.01 per cent. Britain's FTSE was down 0.23 per cent and France's CAC 40 was down 0.06 per cent.

In Asia, markets finished higher after Wall Street posted a record close on Monday. Japan's Nikkei for 1.73 per cent to 22,937.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished up 1.39 per cent and the Shanghai composite index rose 0.80 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were mostly flat early - but close to recent highs - as markets weighed OPEC's latest outlook and focused on events in the Middle East.

Brent crude was trading a bit lower early on with a day range of $63.84 (U.S.) a barrel to $64.65. Brent jumped more than 3 per cent in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate was a touch higher in early going and was trading in a day range of $57.13 to $57.69.

"(In the OPEC outlook) investors will focus on key messages regarding the global oil industry, as well as supply and demand trends in medium and long term before the November 30 meeting in Vienna," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. "The market is presently pricing in an extension of the production cut agreement at least until late 2018, as OPEC will likely prefer providing extra support to the market as the global demand strengthens."

In its outlook, OPEC said global demand will climb more slowly over the next two years than originally expected. Demand for OPEC crude will reach 33.10 million barrels per day in 2019, the report said. That's up from 32.70 million barrels in 2016 but down from last year's 2019 forecast level of 33.70 million barrels. As well, it sees tight oil output rising in the medium term before peaking.

OPEC's next meeting is scheduled for later this month in Vienna.

Oil prices surged this week on the expectation that the Saudi purge would strengthen the power of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who supports the OPEC's production cut agreement. Traders are expecting that pact to be extended beyond the current March deadline.

Reuters also noted that rising tensions between OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Iran may also be behind some of the nervousness on the oil market today.

"Saudi Arabia is really going all-in again against Iran and that is for me more the focus than the domestic issue," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob told the agency.

"On the one hand, it increases the global geopolitical risk level, but it also increases the difficulty of keeping consensus within OPEC."

According to the news service, the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday it was closing all Yemeni air, sea and land crossings after a missile was fired towards Riyadh at the weekend. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have said they see Iran as responsible for the Yemen conflict and, on Monday Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his country reserves the right to respond to Iran's "hostile actions," Reuters reported.

In other commodities, gold prices were lower after a sharp rally in New York on Monday. Spot gold and gold futures for December deliver were both weaker ahead of the North American open. A day earlier, the precious metal saw its biggest single-day spike in more than a month as oil rose and the U.S. dollar weakened. Traders said Tuesday's weakness was likely the result of profit taking.

Silver prices were also lower after touching its best level since Oct. 20 earlier in the session. London copper was higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was weaker against its U.S. counterpart, trading near the lowest point in the day's range of 78.32 cents (U.S.) to 78.72 cents. The declines came as the U.S. dollar rose against a basket of world currencies, edging close to the 10-week high seen on Monday. The greenback was bolstered by strong U.S. services and factory reports last week which were seen underpinning expectations that the Federal Reserve would likely raise rates again next month and remain on the tightening path into next year.

For the loonie, the day's big event will be Mr. Poloz's afternoon remarks and news conference, although traders don't expect the central bank's governor to change his tone much from recent suggestions that the bank's future moves will be data dependant.

"Any references to the near-term outlook and the stance of policy are unlikely to deviate much from the October 25 statement and (monetary policy report)," Adam Cole, RBC Europe's chief currency strategist, said in a note.

"Note that late last week, our economics team changed their rates forecast, pushing the next BoC hike forward to April of next year. This is far later than the forward curve discounts (25 basis point hike 80 per cent discounted by the March BoC meeting).

In other currencies, the euro was lower against the U.S. dollar with the euro currency moving in a fairly narrow range since the European Central Bank announced plans last month to cut monthly bond purchases.

The Australian dollar was also mostly flat against the greenback after Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 per cent and looked set to remain on hold in coming months.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.331 per cent and the yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.803 per cent. Traders were awaiting remarks Tuesday from a number of Fed officials, including chair Janet Yellen who is set to attend an event in Washington later in the day.

Stocks set to see action

Valeant's U.S.-listed shares jumped 12.3 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped profit expectations. Valeant posted Net income of $1.3-billion, or $3.69 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.220billion, or $3.49 per share, a year earlier. The reported quarter included a tax benefit of about $1.4 billion, the company said. Excluding items, the company earned $1.04 per share. Analysts had been expecting earnings of 88 cents by that measure.Valeant also said on Tuesday it had eliminated all long-term debt maturities until 2020 and all mandatory amortization requirements.

Centura Gold said it has struck a friendly deal to buy AuRico Metals for about $310-million. Centerra says the deal expands its existing development pipeline to include another low-cost de-risked brownfield development asset in the Kemess property.

Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox has held talks to sell most of its film and television assets to Walt Disney Co., which would gain new programming and expand its international reach, CNBC reported on Monday. Fox shares rose more than 9 per cent on Monday but slid 0.08 per cent in premarket trading. Disney shares were up 0.55 per cent

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. on Tuesday forecast a 17 per cent rise in 2018 production, although it lowered its capital budget for the year. The company joins a growing a list of North American oil producers that have cranked up their oil output, while cutting back on spending. "Modest drilling programs will ensure cost control, which is essential in this commodity price environment," Chief Operating Officer Tim McKay said in a statement Canada's largest independent petroleum producer said overall production in 2018 is expected to range between 1.1 million and 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The company is estimating 2017 production of 833,000 to 883,000 boe/d.

General Electric Co. is weighing options for its aircraft leasing operations, including the sale of all or part of the business, as Chief Executive John Flannery searches for new divestitures, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. GE's move on GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the world's second-largest lessor, follows expressions of interest from some of its competitors, the sources said. GE shares were up 0.45 per cent.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to announce a deal shortly to sell its interest in a major Saskatchewan oil project just as surging crude prices rekindle industry interest in attractive energy properties. The Weyburn project, with a price tag estimated at $1-billion or more, is the last of four large assets Cenovus had earmarked for sale to reduce debt taken on to fund its acquisition earlier this year of ConocoPhillips Co.'s Alberta oil sands and natural gas assets.

Tapestry Inc., formerly Coach, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by a surprise drop in comparable sales in its legacy unit. Same-store sales at Coach - the company's biggest unit -- fell 2 per cent, while analysts had expected a 2 per cent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Under Armour was upgraded to "neutral" from "negative" by Susquehanna, noting that expectations have been set low enough to guard against the downside. Its shares rose 1.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Shares of Priceline Group were down 8.3 per cent after the online travel services company gave a softer-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter.

Weight Watchers jumped 13 per cent after the weight management company raised its profit forecast.

TripAdvisor reported adjusted quarterly profit of 36 cents per share, a penny better than forecasts but its revenue was below expectations. Its shares fell 12 per cent in premarket trading.

Avis Budget reported quarterly profit of $3.10 a share, six cents above estimates. But its revenue missed forecasts and it gave a weaker-than-expected full-year outlook due to the recent hurricanes. Its shares tumbled 9.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for September is released.



(12:45 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks to CFA Montreal and the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations with a press conference to follow (2 p.m.)

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press