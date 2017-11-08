Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Bay Street futures signalled a lower start Wednesday as earnings from some of Canada's biggest corporate names continued to flood in. On Wall Street, futures were mostly flat with investors weighing a report that the implementation of the U.S. business tax cut could be delayed.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported this week that Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in implementing major corporate tax cuts to comply with senate rules.

"The U.S. stocks and the dollar were pulled lower on news that Senate Republicans may delay the implementation of Donald Trump's corporate tax cut plans," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "It is the same story, but a different day."

She noted that the VIX volatility index rebounded 5.21 per cent on the news from record lows although there didn't seem to be much anxiety among investors at the moment.

On Bay Street, Encana shares could come under pressure after the oil and gas producer posted a 7.3-per-cent decline in third-quarter profit on lower production. The company said profit fell to $294-million or 30 cents a share in the quarter from $317-million or 37 cents a year earlier.

Later in the day, investors will also get results from Manulife Financial. Manulife reports after the markets close and analysts are expecting the insurance giant to post earnings per share of 55 cents for the third quarter, similar to last year. Also after the bell, Kinross Gold Corp. reports. Expectations are for adjusted earnings of 2 cents, down from 10 cents in the same quarter a year earlier.

Outside earnings, Loblaw shares could get some attention on news that the retailer plans to merge its PC Plus loyalty program with its Shoppers Drug Mart's Optimum program early next year. The move has long been rumoured since Loblaw bought the drugstore chain. The change will take place Feb. 1, 2018, and the new program will be called PC Optimum. Loblaw says you can still collect points up to that time and all points accumulated will be moved to the new program at equal value. Shoppers' popular Optimum program was seen as a key asset when Loblaw bought the company in 2014.

On Wall Street, Snapchat parent Snap shares regained their footing after an after-hours plunge on disappointing earnings following news that Chinese Internet giant now owns 12 per cent of the company. The move was seen as a vote of confidence in Snap after the company posted revenue of $207.9-million in the latest quarter, far short of the $239.9-million that analysts had been expecting.

Overseas, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was most flat after trending slightly higher in early going. Britain's FTSE was up a modest 0.03 per cent. German's DAX was off 0.12 per cent and France's CAC 40 was down 0.26 per cent.

In Asia, shares finished mixed with investors digesting a new report showed China's exports and import growth eased last month, suggesting the Chinese economy started to cool in the second half of the year.

Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.1 per cent. A day earlier, the index managed its best level in 26 years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.30 per cent and the Shanghai composite index edged up 0.04 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down slightly in early going on news that China's October oil imports fell from near-record levels the month before. However, markets continued to draw support from OPEC-led supply cuts and the expectation that the caps would be extended through next year.

Brent crude was trading in a day range of $63.29 (U.S.) a barrel to $63.86. Earlier in the week, Brent hit a two year high above $64. West Texas Intermediate was trading in a day range of $56.80 and $57.14.

Ms. Ozkardeskaya said some of the latest declines come after new figures from the American Petroleum Institute hinted at a slower weekly draw down in crude inventories. The more official Energy Information Administration figures are due later Wednesday. Analysts are expecting a 2.5-million barrel decline, compared with a 2.4-million fall the week before.

"Slower decline in the stockpiles could encourage a further downside correction in oil prices, but the price pullbacks are expected to find support by the 100 and 200-hour moving average," she said.

Also weighing on crude markets was news that China's oil imports fell sharply in October from a near record-high of about 9 million barrels per day in September to just 7.3 million bpd, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday. That is the lowest level since October 2016 but imports were up 7.8 percent from a year ago, Reuters noted.

"Lower imports reflected less purchases from independent refineries as many of them are running out of crude quotas for this year," said Li Yan, oil analyst with Zibo Longzhong Information Group.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar weakened on reports that U.S. corporate tax cuts could be delayed.

Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both lower at last check. Silver prices were higher. London copper prices were lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher in early trading as its U.S. counterpart slipped on reports that U.S. corporate tax cuts could be delayed. The loonie was trading in a day range of 78.25 cents (U.S.) to 78.51 cents.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz gave a speech on inflation and suggested price pressures hadn't disappeared but were proving slow to materialize. In an early note Wednesday, Elsa Lignos, RBC Europe's global head of FX strategy, said the question-and-answer session after the speech raised a few points worth highlighting.

"When asked about last Friday's employment report, Poloz said the report was encouraging on wages but it was one data point and we need to see more of a trend," she noted. "On the consequences of NAFTA (if the U.S. were to pull out), Poloz reiterated that they haven't incorporated an end to NAFTA in their forecasts. They have factored in some negative impact on investment from NAFTA uncertainty but they will incorporate other impacts depending on the results of the talks (the next round starts on November 17 in Mexico City)."

Over all, she said, the message that it's premature to say there's something amiss in our understanding of inflation. She noted that a central bank paper looking at weak wage growth earlier this year found that there could be a non-linear relationship between wage growth and the labour input gap.

"The implication is wage growth could start picking up more rapidly as labour slack diminishes further," she said. "That in turn reinforces the BoC's bias for higher rates, albeit at a gradual pace."

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar was down against most world counterparts on a Washington Post report that corporate tax cuts could be delayed by as much as a year to comply with senate rules. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was down early on. The greenback was also lower against the euro. Reuters notes that the U.S. dollar has been slipping steadily against the euro in recent weeks on a divergence in monetary policy between the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar was also lower against the yen.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.311 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.771 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Calgary-based Encana said its net profit slipped to $294-million or 30 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317-million or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. Total oil and gas production fell to 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

CGI Group says it earned $208.5-million or 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from $274.4-million or 89 cents per share a year ago, The most recent quarter included $65.3-million in restructuring costs and $1.9 million in acquisition-related and integration costs. Excluding those charges, CGI says it earned $275.7 million or 93 cents per share for the quarter, The Canadian Press reports.

U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales at established restaurants in North America, as hurricanes hit traffic at restaurants in Florida and Texas Same-restaurant sales in North America rose 2 percent. Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 2.4 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix Net income fell to $14.3-million, or 6 cents per share, from $48.9-million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 1, in part due to higher commodity costs and tax rate.

China's Tencent now holds a 12-per-cent stake in Snapchat operator Snap Inc, Snap said on Wednesday, turning over a 20-per-cent slide in the U.S. company's share price after badly received third quarter results. Snap's announcement of the stake taken by Tencent Holdings Ltd, one of China's biggest tech and investment firms and among the world's biggest video games makers, came in a regulatory filing and follow reports dating back to 2012 that the Chinese company had invested in Snap.

Agrium Inc., the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss after the markets closed Tuesday as demand for its products was reduced by severe dry weather in Australia and Canada. The company cut its full-year forecast for earnings per share from continuing operations to between $4.65 and $4.80, from its previous estimate of $4.75 to $5.25, on expectations of dry weather in Australia and parts of Brazil. Expenses rose 4.5 per cent due to maintenance turnarounds at the company's production facilities and higher natural gas input costs.

Sidney Toledano, the long-serving chief executive of LVMH-owned fashion label Christian Dior, is set to step down, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Toledano, 66, will be replaced by Pietro Beccari, the CEO of Fendi, which is another brand owned by LVMH, Bloomberg added. It was not clear when the changes would happen.

More reading: Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: Wednesday's insider report

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for October are announced. Analyst estimate is an annualized rate decline of 3.4 per cent.



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for October are revealed. Analyst estimate is an annualized rate decline of 3.4 per cent.



(10:30 a.m. ET) Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Petroleum Status report is released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg