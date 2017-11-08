What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index was down shortly after the open on Wednesday, squeezed by broad losses, particularly in the energy and financial sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 56.94 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 16,074.85.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups lost ground.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, adding to its gains after comments by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz the day before which were less dovish than investors had expected.

In a speech and news conference, Mr. Poloz maintained a neutral tone on the next interest rate move, repeating the bank's message that it was monitoring wage growth and inflation, as well as economic capacity to see how the economy was adjusting to rate hikes in July and September.

The central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 1 per cent in October and investors expect no further increases until the first half of 2018.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2726 to the greenback, or 78.58 U.S. cents, up 0.4 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2723 to $1.2777. It has recovered from a 3-1/2 month low at $1.2916 less than two weeks ago.

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with the earning season winding down and investors focusing on the debate among lawmakers on the tax bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.77 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 23,544.46. The S&P 500 lost 2.71 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,587.93. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,767.16.

Shares of Snapchat operator Snap fell 9.2 per cent in premarket trading after China's Tencent took a 12-per-cent stake. The stock had fallen nearly 20 per cent earlier, a day after Snap reported much-slower-than expected advertising revenue and user growth.

Investors are nervous about the potential outcome of a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes, unveiled last week. As well as slashing the corporate rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent, the bill would eliminate many tax breaks and is expected to face opposition from interest groups.

Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in the implementation of a major corporate tax cut to comply with Senate rules, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

"I do expect the tax bill to be watered down," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James.

"My concern is that the market has fully factored in that a tax bill is going to come to pass and this is still a very difficult road to get this done and there's not a whole lot of time."

Republicans are yet to score a major legislative win since Mr. Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

The S&P has risen about 21 per cent since the election of President Donald Trump, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

"The U.S. stocks and the dollar were pulled lower on news that Senate Republicans may delay the implementation of Donald Trump's corporate tax cut plans," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "It is the same story, but a different day."

She noted that the VIX volatility index rebounded 5.21 per cent on the news from record lows although there didn't seem to be much anxiety among investors at the moment.

On Bay Street, Encana shares could come under pressure after the oil and gas producer posted a 7.3-per-cent decline in third-quarter profit on lower production. The company said profit fell to $294-million or 30 cents a share in the quarter from $317-million or 37 cents a year earlier. Encana's U.S. listed shares were lower in premarket trading.

Later in the day, investors will also get results from Manulife Financial. Manulife reports after the markets close and analysts are expecting the insurance giant to post earnings per share of 55 cents for the third quarter, similar to last year. Also after the bell, Kinross Gold Corp. reports. Expectations are for adjusted earnings of 2 cents, down from 10 cents in the same quarter a year earlier.

Outside earnings, Loblaw shares could get some attention on news that the retailer plans to merge its PC Plus loyalty program with its Shoppers Drug Mart's Optimum program early next year. The move has long been rumoured since Loblaw bought the drugstore chain. The change will take place Feb. 1, 2018, and the new program will be called PC Optimum. Loblaw says you can still collect points up to that time and all points accumulated will be moved to the new program at equal value. Shoppers' popular Optimum program was seen as a key asset when Loblaw bought the company in 2014.

On Wall Street, Snapchat parent Snap shares regained their footing after an after-hours plunge on disappointing earnings following news that Chinese Internet giant Tencent now owns 12 per cent of the company. The move was seen as a vote of confidence in Snap after the company posted revenue of $207.9-million in the latest quarter, far short of the $239.9-million that analysts had been expecting.

Overseas, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was most flat after trending slightly higher in early going. Britain's FTSE was up 0.17 per cent. German's DAX was off 0.09 per cent and France's CAC 40 was down 0.35 per cent.

In Asia, shares finished mixed with investors digesting a new report showed China's exports and import growth eased last month, suggesting the Chinese economy started to cool in the second half of the year.

Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.1 per cent. A day earlier, the index managed its best level in 26 years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.30 per cent and the Shanghai composite index edged up 0.04 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down slightly in early going on news that China's October oil imports fell from near-record levels the month before. However, markets continued to draw support from OPEC-led supply cuts and the expectation that the caps would be extended through next year.

Brent crude was trading in a day range of $63.29 (U.S.) a barrel to $63.86. Earlier in the week, Brent hit a two year high above $64. West Texas Intermediate was trading in a day range of $56.80 and $57.14.

Ms. Ozkardeskaya said some of the latest declines come after new figures from the American Petroleum Institute hinted at a slower weekly draw down in crude inventories. The more official Energy Information Administration figures are due later Wednesday. Analysts are expecting a 2.5-million barrel decline, compared with a 2.4-million fall the week before.

"Slower decline in the stockpiles could encourage a further downside correction in oil prices, but the price pullbacks are expected to find support by the 100 and 200-hour moving average," she said.

Also weighing on crude markets was news that China's oil imports fell sharply in October from a near record-high of about 9 million barrels per day in September to just 7.3 million bpd, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday. That is the lowest level since October 2016 but imports were up 7.8 percent from a year ago, Reuters noted.

"Lower imports reflected less purchases from independent refineries as many of them are running out of crude quotas for this year," said Li Yan, oil analyst with Zibo Longzhong Information Group.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar weakened on reports that U.S. corporate tax cuts could be delayed.

Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both lower at last check. Silver prices were higher. London copper prices were lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher in early trading as its U.S. counterpart slipped on reports that U.S. corporate tax cuts could be delayed. The loonie was trading in a day range of 78.25 cents (U.S.) to 78.51 cents.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz gave a speech on inflation and suggested price pressures hadn't disappeared but were proving slow to materialize. In an early note Wednesday, Elsa Lignos, RBC Europe's global head of FX strategy, said the question-and-answer session after the speech raised a few points worth highlighting.

"When asked about last Friday's employment report, Poloz said the report was encouraging on wages but it was one data point and we need to see more of a trend," she noted. "On the consequences of NAFTA (if the U.S. were to pull out), Poloz reiterated that they haven't incorporated an end to NAFTA in their forecasts. They have factored in some negative impact on investment from NAFTA uncertainty but they will incorporate other impacts depending on the results of the talks (the next round starts on November 17 in Mexico City)."

Over all, she said, the message that it's premature to say there's something amiss in our understanding of inflation. She noted that a central bank paper looking at weak wage growth earlier this year found that there could be a non-linear relationship between wage growth and the labour input gap.

"The implication is wage growth could start picking up more rapidly as labour slack diminishes further," she said. "That in turn reinforces the BoC's bias for higher rates, albeit at a gradual pace."

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar was down against most world counterparts on a Washington Post report that corporate tax cuts could be delayed by as much as a year to comply with senate rules. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was down early on. The greenback was also lower against the euro. Reuters notes that the U.S. dollar has been slipping steadily against the euro in recent weeks on a divergence in monetary policy between the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar was also lower against the yen.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.311 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.771 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Calgary-based Encana said its net profit slipped to $294-million or 30 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317-million or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. Total oil and gas production fell to 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

CGI Group says it earned $208.5-million or 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from $274.4-million or 89 cents per share a year ago, The most recent quarter included $65.3-million in restructuring costs and $1.9 million in acquisition-related and integration costs. Excluding those charges, CGI says it earned $275.7 million or 93 cents per share for the quarter, The Canadian Press reports. Encana's U.S.-listed shares fell 2 per cent in premarket trading.

U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co. on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales at established restaurants in North America, as hurricanes hit traffic at restaurants in Florida and Texas Same-restaurant sales in North America rose 2 percent. Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 2.4 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix Net income fell to $14.3-million, or 6 cents per share, from $48.9-million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 1, in part due to higher commodity costs and tax rate. Its shares fell 5 per cent in premarket trading.

China's Tencent now holds a 12-per-cent stake in Snapchat operator Snap Inc., Snap said on Wednesday, turning over a 20-per-cent slide in the U.S. company's share price after badly received third quarter results. Snap's announcement of the stake taken by Tencent Holdings Ltd, one of China's biggest tech and investment firms and among the world's biggest video games makers, came in a regulatory filing and follow reports dating back to 2012 that the Chinese company had invested in Snap.

Agrium Inc., the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss after the markets closed Tuesday as demand for its products was reduced by severe dry weather in Australia and Canada. The company cut its full-year forecast for earnings per share from continuing operations to between $4.65 and $4.80, from its previous estimate of $4.75 to $5.25, on expectations of dry weather in Australia and parts of Brazil. Expenses rose 4.5 per cent due to maintenance turnarounds at the company's production facilities and higher natural gas input costs. Snap shares fell 12.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Sidney Toledano, the long-serving chief executive of LVMH-owned fashion label Christian Dior, is set to step down, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Toledano, 66, will be replaced by Pietro Beccari, the CEO of Fendi, which is another brand owned by LVMH, Bloomberg added. It was not clear when the changes would happen.

Twitter Inc. says it's ending its iconic 140-character limit – and giving nearly everyone 280 characters. Users tweeting in Chinese, Japanese and Korean will still have the original limit. That's because writing in those languages uses fewer characters. The company says 9 per cent of tweets written in English hit the 140-character limit. People end up spending more time editing tweets or don't send them out at all. Twitter hopes that the expanded limit will get more people tweeting more, helping its lacklustre user growth. Twitter has been testing the new limit for weeks and is starting to roll it out Tuesday. Twitter shares we up 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software rose 10.9 per cent after the videogame maker gave a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast for the holiday quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was up 3.6 per cent, while Humana rose 2 per cent after the drugmakers reported better-than-expected quarterly profits.

Real estate website operator Zillow reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 19 cents per share, which was two cents a share above estimates. Its revenue also beat forecasts and its current quarter guidance was strong. Its shares rose 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Marriott International Inc., the world's largest hotel chain, raised its full-year profit forecast for the third time this year and also increased the lower end of a key revenue measure, amid robust demand from business travellers. Excluding items, Marriott earned $1.10 a share, beating analysts average estimate of 99 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue also topped forecasts and Marriott raised its full year forecast. Its shares were up 0.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts across Canada was 222,771 units in October, up from 219,293 units the month before. The rate of urban starts increased by 2.5 per cent in October to 205,935 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 12.5 per cent to 149,593 units in October. Single-detached urban starts decreased by 17.1 per cent, to 56,342 units, the agency said.

"We continue to expect a moderation in starts at the national level over the next year that would be more in keeping with what we are seeing on the resale side," RBC economist Josh Nye said in a note. "The combination of policy changes, including measures set to go into effect in January, and rising interest rates is expected to result in a sustained cooling in existing home sales and less price pressure. In that environment it is hard to see housing starts remaining so far above 200,000, which is still well in excess of underlying demographic demand."

Statistics Canada said building permits rose in September for the first time in three months. The agency cited strength in the non-residential sector for the increase. Statscan said Canadian municipalities issued $7.9-billion worth of building permits for the month, up 3.8 per cent from August. Residential permits fell 1.7 per cent while permits issued for non-residential projects increased 13.9 per cent. Statscan noted that a high-value institutional permit issued in Alberta was behind a lot of the monthly increase in that segment.



(10:30 a.m. ET) Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Petroleum Status report is released.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press