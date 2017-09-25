Before the Bell: What every Canadian needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed lower Monday tracking moves in European and Asian markets as political news grabs headlines around the world. In Canada, futures were slightly higher as oil consolidated recent gains.

On Wall Street, futures were in the red across the board in early going after stocks finished mostly mixed in the final session of last week.

"The focus at the start of the week has been on politics after Germany and New Zealand went to the polls over the weekend and Japanese Prime Minister dissolved the lower house of parliament – effective Sept. 28 – and called a snap election," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

Of those, he said, the New Zealand election probably had the biggest impact, sending that country's dollar down 1 per cent against the greenback after neither main party managed a majority, leaving the fate of the government in the hands of the NZ First nationalist party.

Also of market interest, Federal Reserve members William Dudley and Charles Evans will be speaking later in the day. Traders will again be closely watching the comments for signals about future rate hikes after the U.S. central bank signalled the likelihood of another increase this year.

In this country, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares will be in the spotlight after the company said early Monday that it had reached a deal to sell its Suffield crude oil and natural gas operations in southern Alberta for $512-million in cash. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter and the proceeds will be used to reduce Cenovus' $3.6-billion asset-sale bridge facility.

Also, the U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to make a preliminary ruling on whether Bombardier benefited from improper government subsidies. The ruling may not be made public until Tuesday. Boeing has complained that an agreement by Bombardier to sell 75 CS100 regional gets to Delta Air Lines violated trade rules. Boeing wants U.S. authorities to apply duties to the sale.

Overseas, European markets were mixed and the euro was lower against the U.S. dollar after a Sunday vote in Germany saw Chancellor Angela Merkel win a fourth term in office but resulted in a fractured parliament with the far-right AfD party joining the Bundestag. Ms. Merkel now faces the arduous task of forming a coalition.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.26 per cent. France's CAC 40 was off by 0.25 per cent. Germany's DAX was just above break even, trading 0.13 per cent higher early on.

Analysts note market moves were more pronounced in Asia, where concerns over the health of the Chinese economy also took a toll.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.3 per cent and Shanghai fell 0.4 per cent amid efforts in a number of cities in China to cool housing prices.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent as auto makers posted gains for the day.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher ahead of the North American open with Brent managing its best showing since early 2017 and West Texas Intermediate holding near four-month highs. The day range on WTI so far is $50.39 (U.S.) a barrel to $51.39. Sentiment was bolstered after some of the world's biggest producers said the global market is trimming its overhand and moving toward rebalancing. At last check, WTI was trading near the top end of the day's range.

OPEC members met with other producers, including Russia, in Vienna on Friday. Coming out of that meeting, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq said OPEC's production cuts - now in place until March - were helping address market oversupply. Russia's energy minister said no decision was made on extending production caps was expected before January.

LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya, however, noted that OPEC's production agreement still needs to address rising production in Libya and Nigeria - both are exempt from the cuts - as well as recovery in Iran production.

"Suspicion that Russia could not be in favour of an extension of the current OPEC agreement is also a concern and could encourage a mean reversion toward the 200-day moving average ($49.75)," she said. " In the absence of significant positive development, sellers should gradually creep in pre-$55/barrel."

She also noted that recent comments from Goldman Sacks and BP about the state of the market could weigh.

"Goldman Sachs said that the 'oil backwardation is likely to remain in place in the coming months' suggesting that the short-term futures prices are higher than longer term prices due to the 'combination of stronger demand, potential greater cohesion among OPEC and growing pains for shale'," she said.

BP, meanwhile, said OPEC cuts need to be "extended beyond the first quarter of 2018 for rebalancing" and that oil price above $60 a barrel was "unsustainable over 2018," Ms. Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a morning note.

In other commodities, gold prices were lower as the euro slid on Germany's election news, helping push the U.S. dollar higher. Spot gold was lower and is now down about 5 per cent since the one-year high seen on Sept. 8, Reuters notes. Sentiment is also hampered by rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will again hike interest rates before the end of the year.

Silver prices were up after posting the biggest weekly decline since early July last week.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading in a narrow range overnight, holding just above 81 cents (U.S.) as the U.S. dollar gained against a broad basket of currencies. The day's range on the loonie so far is 80.97 cents (U.S.) to 81.14 cents.

The big events for the loonie come later in the week. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks at the St. John's Board of Trade on Wednesday. A press conference is scheduled to follow the address. The loonie lost altitude last week on the combined impact of gains by the greenback on a more hawkish than expected Fed and comments from the Bank of Canada suggesting it would "pretty strongly" take the dollar's rise into account in future monetary policy moves. Wednesday's speech is Mr. Poloz's first since the central bank again raised interest rates earlier this month.

"That one-two punch took the loonie almost all the way back down to where it stood just before the Bank's latest rate hike. And that backing down is despite the fact that oil prices have finally managed to punch above $50 (U.S.), " Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter said in recent note. "More broadly, we believe that the currency already has a lot of good news built into it, and is more likely to soften further in coming months, rather than regain strength." The bank's year-end target on the loonie is 80 cents.

On Friday, the markets will also get a reading on July GDP. The markets are expecting a modest 0.1-per-cent increase from June.

In other currencies, the New Zealand dollar was the worst G10 performer against the greenback in the wake of the weekend election. Ms. Ozkardeskaya said coalition talks should keep the pressure up on the New Zealand currency in coming weeks. Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar started the week higher against its G10 counterparts, with the exception of Britain's pound. The euro was lower against the greenback on Germany's election results.

Against a broad basket of world currencies, the was higher. Reuters pegged the gain to investors reducing some short bets against the U.S. currency.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower as the back-and-forth between North Korea and the United States continues. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.236 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.767 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Unilever has agreed to buy cosmetics firm Carver Korea for $2.71-billion from Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital and the company's founder as it expands its beauty and personal care business. The Anglo-Dutch company announced the deal on Monday, saying Carver was the fastest-growing skincare business in South Korea, through sales of its A.H.C brand. Unilever said the range includes "Eye Cream for Face", along with essences, toners, moisturizers, masks, and sun protection.

German industrial group Siemens is likely to decide on Tuesday to pursue a rail merger with French rival Alstom rather than Canada's Bombardier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. "I think Alstom will make it," one of the people said on Monday. The second person said the Siemens supervisory board would decide the matter on Tuesday, also describing Alstom as the frontrunner. Siemens is expected to hold just over 50 percent of the shares in the intended joint venture, while the chief executive would come from Alstom.

Unifor says it has presented a "comprehensive" proposal to General Motors Co. in a effort to settle a strike that began a week ago at the auto maker's Cami Automotive assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., The Globe's Greg Keenan reports. The proposal, made after meetings between the union and the company Saturday and Sunday, covered economic clauses of a new deal and the language in a new contract, Mike Van Boekel, chair of the Cami unit of Unifor local 88, which represents about 2,800 workers. They went on strike last Sunday evening.

American International Group Inc said on Monday it would reorganize into three new business units and will no longer have Commercial and Consumer businesses.Instead, AIG will have General Insurance led by Peter Zaffino, as chief executive; Life & Retirement, led by Kevin Hogan; and a stand-alone technology-enabled platform, led by Seraina Macia.Rob Schimek, CEO of the Commercial unit will leave the company at the end of October as part of the structural changes, AIG said in a statement.

Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba Group's online payment platform AliPay will officially launch in Canada through a partnership with Canadian tech firm Snap Pay Inc. Canadian retailers will be able to accept Chinese currency from Chinese shoppers starting this week. AliPay North America president Souheil Badran says the company wants to offer Canadian merchants the opportunity to access the Chinese market.

D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. home builder, slashed its 2017 cash flow forecast from operations by half, citing delays because of the recent hurricanes. The company's shares were down 3.7 per cent at $35.52 in light premarket trading on Monday. The homebuilder said it expected about $150-million of cash flow from operations, down from its previous forecast of about $300-million.

U.S. drug maker Allergan Plc on Monday authorized a $2-billion buyback of its shares and said its Chief Financial Officer Tessa Hilado would retire. Allergan said it had begun the search for a new finance chief.

Economic News

The Federal Reserve is on track to gradually raise interest rates given factors depressing inflation are "fading" and the U.S. economy's fundamentals are sound, an influential Fed policymaker said on Monday. New York Fed President William Dudley, among the first U.S. central bankers to speak publicly since their decision last week to hold rates steady for now, cited the soft dollar and strong overseas growth among the reasons he expects slightly above-average U.S. economic activity and a long-sought rise in wages. "With a firmer import price trend and the fading of effects from a number of temporary, idiosyncratic factors, I expect inflation will rise and stabilize around the (Fed's) 2 percent objective over the medium term," he told students and professors at Onondaga Community College.

ECB President Mario Draghi speaks in Brussels

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press