Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

North American markets pointed to a lower opening Thursday amid the ongoing war of words between the United States and North Korea. Dow futures were off 0.25 per cent and TSX futures were down 0.28 per cent.

World stocks fell for a third day on Thursday and investors moved again into the Swiss franc, yen and gold.

Markets saw a tentative recovery in risk appetite in overnight U.S. and early Asian trading, but anxiety mounted again as Asian stocks fell back and London, Frankfurt and Paris dropped 0.5-1.2 percent in Europe.

Currency traders consolidated positions in the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, and pushed up the dollar index by unwinding some of the recent bets on the euro.

"We saw a tentative recovery in risk appetite yesterday from the sell off inspired by North Korea but I think, justifiably that move is fading a little bit today," said Saxo Bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy.

Overnight North Korea dismissed as a "load of nonsense" warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States. It outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near U.S. territory Guam.

Guam which is more than 3,000 km (2,000 miles) to the southeast of North Korea, is home to about 163,000 people and a U.S. Navy base that includes a submarine squadron and a Coast Guard group, and an air base.

"Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him," a report by the North's state-run KCNA news agency said of Trump.

With the rhetoric rumbling on, Europe's top-rated German bond yield held near six-week lows. U.S. and British equivalents were also trading a touch above Wednesday's six-week lows.

European shares slipped in early deals on Thursday, extending losses as shares in cyclical sectors fell and some large firms went ex-dividend, while earnings spurred some large individual company moves.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent as basic resources and banks fell, while euro zone blue chips also declined 0.2 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.15 per cent as heavyweights Anglo American, BT Group, Rio Tinto and Lloyds fell after going ex-dividend, while Germany's DAX retreated 0.7 per cent. France's CAC was off 0.3 per cent.

Asian stocks were mostly lower Thursday as investors pondered escalating tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched down less than 0.1 per cent to finish at 19,729.74. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down nearly 0.1 per cent to 5,760.90, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 per cent to 2,357.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.0 per cent to 27,470.73. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.5 per cent to 3,260.88.

Commodities

Gold hit the highest levels in two months on Thursday as the United States and North Korea exchanged more threats, prompting investors to buy bullion as a safe haven asset.

"For now, the uptrend is very much intact in gold, reacting to external geopolitical events," said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi in London.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,279.33 per ounce after hitting $1,280.53 an ounce, its highest level since June 9. Gold climbed 1.3 per cent in the previous session, its biggest gain since mid-May. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5 percent to $1,285 per ounce.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifted by a sustained decline in inventories and as Saudi Arabia prepared to cut crude supplies to its prized Asian customers.

Crude is down nearly 7 per cent so far this year, suppressed in large part by concern that OPEC and its partners may not be able to force global oil inventories to drop by cutting production.

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it would cut supplies to most buyers in Asia - the world's biggest oil-consuming region - by up to 10 percent in September.

Brent crude futures were up 49 cents at $53.19 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents at $49.88.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar continued to fall Thursday after hitting a nearly four-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as worries about increased U.S.-North Korea tension weighed, offsetting higher oil prices and stronger-than-expected domestic housing data.

The U.S. dollar rose against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday as investors consolidated positions with the low-yielding Swiss franc and Japanese yen supported amid deepending anxiety over tensions between the United States and North Korea.

"The markets are looking for direction after Wednesday's sharp moves and geopolitical concerns will dominate investor mindsets in the coming days," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

The dollar index was trading 0.2 per cent up at 93.73. It hit a 15-month low of 92.548 on Aug. 2.

The flight-to-safety into U.S. Treasuries also abated overnight. The 10-year Treasury note yield initially fell to a six-week low of 2.212 percent as bond prices rose, but climbed back to 2.248 per cent. The Canada 10-year bond was up 0.07 at 1.89.

"U.S. equities managed to cut its losses towards yesterday's close and while the VIX (volatility index) did pop higher, it still remains at an overall low level. Furthermore, the benchmark Treasury yield also climbed away from lows," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"These developments suggest that risk aversion caused by geopolitical tensions in North Asia are temporary in nature, as long as it does not involve military conflict."

Stocks set to see action

Two of Canada's biggest insurance companies on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that beat market expectations, benefiting in part from strong growth in Asia.

Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp. reported core earnings of $1.17-billion, or 57 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $833-million, or 40 cents a share the year before. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Sun Life, Canada's third-biggest life insurer, reported net income of $574-million, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $480-million, or 78 cents per share in the same period the year before. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 89 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. Underlying earnings per share, excluding one-off items, came in at $1.12 per share, compared with analysts forecasts of 97 cents per share.

Quebecor Inc. says an $87.8-million gain from the sale of wireless licences outside its home province helped boost the telecommunication and media company's second-quarter profit to $132.4-million in the second quarter. Net income was $1.09 per basic share, up from eight cents per share, or $9.8-million in the comparable period of 2016.

Alternative lender Callidus Capital Corp. on Wednesday denied media reports that said the company is the subject of whistle-blower complaints with Canadian market regulators. Callidus shares fell 21 per cent after The Wall Street Journal published an article that stated at least four individuals have filed statements with the Ontario Securities Commission alleging fraud at the firm and its private equity parent Catalyst Capital Group Inc. Callidus and Catalyst, both of which lend money to financially distressed companies, are accused by whistle-blowers of inflating the value of assets and deceiving borrowers on the terms of loans, according to The Journal.

Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc., reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms. Total comprehensive loss for the company narrowed to $12-million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from $14-million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier. The Toronto-based company's revenue rose to $28.2-million from $15.7-million.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said late Wednesday it plans to suspend operations at its Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Western Australia next month due to persistently weak nickel prices, affecting around 450 employees and contractors. The mine will be placed on care and maintenance, which is expected to take effect in early October, it said.

Texas billionaire brothers known for success in the fracking business and for funding U.S. conservative causes are betting on the Canadian oil-field-service industry returning to better times. Wilks Brothers LLC, owned by Farris and Dan Wilks, has increased its stake in Calfrac Well Services Ltd, the Calgary-based hydraulic fracturing, or pressure-pumping, company that has seen its share price climb by a third since the start of July.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new housing price index for June is announced. Estimate is a rise of 0.4 per cent from May and 4.1 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 5 are released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for July is revealed. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from June and 2.3 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are rises of 0.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget deficit for July is announced.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg