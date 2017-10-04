Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

U.S. stocks are pointing to a flat to lower opening as investors wait for the Purchasing Managers' Index and other economic data as well as remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Canada's stock market was also set for a flat open as oil prices dragged.

Wall Street has set new records and posted a solid five-day winning streak, so investors are likely to take a pause Wednesday as they await potential market-moving news.

Global stock markets hit a record high on Wednesday with investors in exuberant mood in the United States overnight and in Asia later, but sentiment in Europe was soured by a political crisis gathering steam in Spain.

Tensions between Madrid and Catalonia have risen since the wealthy region held an independence referendum on Sunday that was tarnished by police violence.

Fallout from those clashes nudged Spanish stocks towards their biggest daily fall in more than a year on Wednesday, in turn dragging down other European bourses.

Catalonia would move as soon as this weekend to declare independence from Spain, the region's leader said.

"If you look at the European markets, the continued political worries in Spain is the main driver, and that uncertainty seems likely to continue if the regional government declares independence," Investec economist Ryan Djajasaputra said.

While world stocks hit a fresh record high, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent while Spain's IBEX fell as much as 2 percent, its biggest daily fall since August last year.

Catalonia-headquartered Banco Sabadell led the IBEX lower, falling 4.7 per cent.

Britain's FTSE fell 0.05 per cent, Germany's DAX was down 0.02 per cent and France's CAC was off 0.36 per cent.

The mood in Europe is at odds with the picture in other parts of the world.

Earlier, Japanese and Hong Kong shares led Asian stocks higher, supported by optimism about global growth and as the Chinese central bank's weekend move to free up liquidity boosted mainland financial stocks.

"Global growth is on the up," said Greg McKenna, Sydney-based chief market strategist at AxiTrader. "That's a positive for stocks even before we add in the stimulatory impact of possible tax cuts or infrastructure spending in the United States."

Japan's Nikkei climbed to a more than two-year peak while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose to a level not seen since May, 2015.

Commodities

Oil producer group OPEC is looking at extending or deepening a supply-cutting deal with non-member countries, two OPEC ministers said on Wednesday, keeping open the prospect of additional action to get rid of a glut and prop up prices.

The agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers including Russia to cut supply by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) runs until March 2018.

Iran's oil minister, among a number of OPEC oil ministers in Moscow to attend an energy event, said he saw no objection within OPEC to extending or even deepening the pact.

"It depends on a collective decision and consensus within OPEC, but I think there is no objection against this proposal," Iran's Bijan Zanganeh told Reuters, asked whether there were talks on deepening or extending the cut.

Asked to specify whether he meant no objection to deeper cuts, he replied: "Yes. I'm discussing."

Gold rose on Wednesday after marking a seven-week low the previous session, as the dollar dipped on talk that a dovish Federal Reserve chair would be appointed next year.

The greenback eased against a currency basket after a Politico report said Fed Governor Jerome Powell was favored by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over former governor Kevin Warsh. Janet Yellen's term as chair expires in February.

Powell is seen as more dovish than Warsh, who has criticized the Fed's bond-buying program in the past.

"The market is looking at the dollar at the moment, we've seen an unwind of the fear trade linked to North Korea. That trend is likely to continue," said Martin Arnold, commodity strategist at ETF Securities.

"The dollar will grind higher in the next couple of months," he added.

ETF sees spot gold edging down to $1,260 an ounce by the year-end.

Having touched its lowest since mid-August on Tuesday, spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,276.87 an ounce by 1008 GMT. The precious metal is down some 6 percent from a one-year high of $1,357.54 hit in early September.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4 percent to $1,279.60.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar pulled away from seven-week highs, amid speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for the next head of the Federal Reserve could be a less hawkish candidate than had previously been expected.

The Canadian dollar rose from a one-month low as fears over bank rate hikes diminished.

U.S. Treasury yields slipping off multi-week highs Average yield spreads on emerging sovereign bonds over U.S. Treasuries was at 284 basis points (bps), the lowest level since September 2014, narrowing 56 bps since the start of the year.

U.S. 10-year bond were up 0.12 at 2.31 per cent. Canada 10-year bonds were up 0.13 at 2.09 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Boeing Co.'s complaint that Bombardier Inc. benefited from unfair government subsidies to develop its C Series airliner is stirring rage in the corridors of power from Parliament Hill to the Palace of Westminster. But it's also producing some unintended consequences, among them potential trouble for pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). Buried in the U.S. Department of Commerce's (DOC) decision memo outlining the reasons for slapping a 220 per cent duty on Bombardier C Series planes last week is a brief discussion of the Caisse's $1.5-billion (U.S.) investment in Bombardier's train business. Commerce put it under the microscope together with other public funding Bombardier received over a 10-year period to the end of 2016.

Operating at a "substantial" loss, Sears Canada Inc. is preparing for a total liquidation soon if the bid by its executive chairman to save the insolvent retailer fails. A court-appointed monitor overseeing Sears's insolvency proceedings says in a report this week that so far the bid from a management group led by executive chairman Brandon Stranzl has been insufficient. If the offer falters, Sears is poised to ask the court "in the coming days" for approval to run liquidation sales to cash in on the busy preholiday shopping season to generate money for unsecured creditors.

Bank of Nova Scotia is selling practically its entire stake in TMX Group Ltd. five years after it acquired these shares, reasoning that its investment in the Canadian exchange operator is a "non-core holding." The bank has agreed to sell 2.75 million shares of TMX for a gross price of $67 apiece, it said in a news release this week. Pension fund Alberta Investment Management Corp. is also selling the same amount of shares for the same price, leaving it with a minimal position in TMX – if any at all. Together, this represents 9.9 per cent of TMX's shares outstanding.

Malaysia's Petronas is taking another step back from Canada after abandoning plans for a major natural gas-export plant earlier this year. The state-run company's Canadian unit, Progress Energy Canada Ltd., has put oil and natural gas assets in Alberta's Deep Basin exploration region on the block, hiring BMO Capital Markets to run the sale, according to the bank's web site.

Economic News

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for September is revealed. Consensus is an increase of 140,000 jobs from August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM for September is announced. Consensus is 55.5, up from 55.3 in August.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

(3:15 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak at the Community Banking in the 21st Century Conference in St. Louis.

