Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index opened marginally positive on Tuesday as Bombardier Inc stock surged more than 20 per cent after the planemaker announced a CSeries partnership with Airbus, but gains were offset by mining shares, which fell on lower metal prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 9.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,812.55.

Seven of the index's 10 main stocks were in positive territory.

Shares of Aphria Inc. were down 8.7 per cent in early trading after the medical marijuana company announced it's raising $80-million in bought-deal financing.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as worries about the future of NAFTA offset firm oil prices.

Renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement has been marked by aggressive U.S. demands that have left the future of the 23-year-old free trade pact in doubt.

Canada sends about 75 per ent of its exports to the United States.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland are scheduled to meet and take stock of the negotiations before issuing statements at a joint event at 3 p.m..

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were steady as fighting between Iraqi and Kurdish forces threatened supplies from northern Iraq.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2539 to the greenback, or 79.75 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2514 to $1.2554.

Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday as upbeat earnings from big investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley failed to fuel the optimism that has led the major indexes to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.01 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 22,971.97. The S&P 500 lost 0.5 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,557.14. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.44 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,620.57..

Morgan Stanley about 1.7 per cent in early trading after their third-quarter profit beat estimates despite continuing weakness in trading revenue. Goldman Sachs fell slightly

"The market seems like it's in a holding pattern as investors look for additional evidence to drive it higher," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"As we get into the meat of earnings season, investors are looking to confirm the valuations of equities."

The three major U.S. stock indexes rose to record closing highs on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average coming within 50 points of the 23,000 mark.

However, the CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's measure of market nervousness, stayed near its recent record lows at below 10 percent.

The dollar and U.S. treasury yields took comfort from news that U.S. President Donald Trump might pick Stanford University economist John Taylor to lead the Federal Reserve, after Janet Yellen's term ends next year.

The former Fed board member is seen as more hawkish than Ms. Yellen and other names being considered to take over the central bank.

Overseas, world equity markets held close to all-time highs on Tuesday, as investors latched on to rising bets on higher borrowing costs in the U.S. and Britain.

European shares were higher, underpinned by solid earnings from food group Danone and education specialist Pearson and talk of a break-up of investment bank Credit Suisse.

Britain's FTSE rose 0.27 per cent, Germany's DAX added 0.16 per cent and France's CAC rose 0.12 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent, marking an 11-day winning streak while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent having gained in 10 of the past 12 sessions.

China's central bank governor said the economy could grow 7 percent in the second half of this year, accelerating from the first six months and defying widespread expectations for a slowdown.

The Shanghai index was off 0.15 per cent while the Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent.

Commodities

After months of rangebound trading during which OPEC-led supply cuts supported crude values but rising U.S. output capped markets, prices have moved up significantly this month.

Brent crude oil was 5 cents higher at $57.87 a barrel, up almost a third from its mid-year levels. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was nudging up again too at $51.99.

There were unconfirmed reports that Kurdish forces had shut around 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production from major fields.

"The 500,000 bpd Kirkuk oilfield cluster is at risk," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer dollar but worries over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and on the Korean peninsula kept further losses in check.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,289.20 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.9 percent to $1,291.70 per ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar fell slightly as oil prices stabilized.

The pop in short-term yields to their highest level since 2008 based on the potential for President Trump to appoint John Taylor to the U.S. Federal Reserve was not matched at the long end and the 2-to-10 year U.S. yield curve hit its shallowest in more than a year.

"Fed chairs have often influenced U.S. monetary policy quite considerably in the past. And I would certainly see Taylor as a candidate who would fit in this pattern," Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen said.

"That makes one thing clear: should Trump nominate Taylor as Yellen's successor the U.S. dollar would initially appreciate notably."

The policy-sensitive two-year yield jumped to as high as 1.546 percent, its highest since 2008, while Fed funds rates futures contract for settlement in late 2018 to early 2019 posted one of their biggest falls so far this year.

Trump has met other candidates, including former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, current Governor Jerome Powell and he will see Yellen on Thursday, leaving markets on tenterhooks

The U.S. dollar bounced back to 112.07 yen, from Monday's low of 111.65, which was its lowest since Sept 26.

The Canadian 10-year bond was up 0.15 to 2.01 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Bombardier Inc. has struck an agreement to sell control of its marquee C Series airliner program to Europe's Airbus Group SE, a bet that handing the keys to a better-financed global giant will ensure the Canadian plane maker's future in the face of relentless competition and punishingly high tariffs imposed by the United States. Bombardier Inc.'s chief executive has expressed confidence that the deal to sell control of the C Series aircraft division to Airbus Group SE will resolve the trade dispute with Boeing Co. The agreement with Airbus could see some C Series aircraft assembled at its plant in Alabama. That would skirt duties of nearly 300 per cent that the United States government is threatening to impose on C Series imports because of a complaint by Chicago-based Boeing that Bombardier has received substantial government assistance and is selling the planes at "absurdly low" prices.

Canada's largest stock exchange operator is threatening to delist marijuana companies that are operating in violation of federal drug laws in the United States. TMX Group Ltd. said late on Monday in a staff notice, a document that clarifies existing policy, that it is launching a review of cannabis firms listed on its markets to determine if any are doing business in the United States, where several states have either legalized or decriminalized marijuana. However, U.S. federal law still prohibits the drug. This could have an impact on marijuana stocks listed on the TSX.

Marijuana producer Aphria Inc. says a staff notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange is "extremely broad" and it's difficult to determine what, if any, impact it could have on its business.

Morgan Stanley posted an 11-per-cent increase in quarterly profit as strength in investment banking and wealth management businesses more than offset a slowdown in trading. Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.69 billion from $1.52 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 93 cents from 81 cents. Revenue rose 3 percent to $9.20 billion from a year earlier. Analysts had forecast earnings of 81 cents per share and revenue of revenue $9.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares rose 1.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. beat Wall Street estimates, as bond trading fell less than expected, and investment banking and investing and lending helped buoy results. The bank's profit declined 3 percent but its earnings per share handsomely beat analysts' estimates. Net income applicable to common shareholders was $2.04 billion, or $5.02 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.10 billion, or $4.88 per share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All eyes were on its bond trading unit, which reported a 26-per-cent revenue decline. Revenue from trading bonds, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell to $1.45 billion. The drop was in line with rivals Morgan Stanley, which reported a 20-per-cent fall, and JPMorgan Chase & Co's 27-per-cent decline. Its shares rose 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Johnson & Johnson reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast, driven by strong demand for its new cancer drugs and gains from its acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion. Shares of J&J, part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average , were up 1.6 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday. Higher sales of cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica helped the company post a 15.4 percent rise in pharmaceutical sales in the third quarter.

U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc. reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and maintained its full-year shipments forecast, despite prolonged weak demand in its home market. Harley's U.S. retail motorcycle sales fell 8.1 per cent while global retail sales dipped 6.9 per cent in the third quarter. Still, the Milwaukee-based company said it expects to ship 241,000 to 246,000 motorcycles this year, down 6 percent to 8 percent from a year earlier. Net income fell to $68.2 million, or 40 cents per share in the third quarter, from $114.1 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 39 cents per share and revenue of $953.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares fell 1.7 per cent in premarket trading.

UnitedHealth rose 1.45 percent after the largest U.S. health insurer's profit beat estimates and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Netflix jumped 2.33 per cent after the online video streaming service said it added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter and projected growth in line with Wall Street forecasts.

Economic News

U.S. import prices rose 0.7 per cent in September. U.S. import prices were expected to rise 0.6 per cent in September, in line with the prior month's increase.

U.S. industrial production rose a solid 0.3 per cent in September, but the increase was limited due to the lingering damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that the storms, which struck the Gulf Coast and Florida, held down industrial output by 0.25 percentage points. Still, the manufacturing of automobiles, home electronics and appliances advanced in a potentially positive sign for consumer spending. Factory output improved 0.1 per cent, while the mining and utilities sectors rebounded from declines in August. Mining posted a 0.4 per cent monthly gain, and production at utilities climbed 1.5 per cent. Over the past year, industrial production has risen just 1.6 per cent — largely a reflection of the hurricanes over the past two months. Before the storms, the manufacturing sector had been helped by a stronger global economy leading to greater demand for U.S.-made goods.



(4 p.m. ET) U.S. new Treasury International Capital flows for August are announced.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg