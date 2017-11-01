Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

Broad gains across Canada's main stock index, led by energy and resource stocks, helped drive the index to a fresh record on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 62.67 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 16,088.26.

Nine of the index's 10 key groups advanced.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, hovering near a three-month low hit last week, as investors braced for an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The loonie has fallen 6.5 per cent since early September, pressured by a more dovish tone from the Bank of Canada after it hiked rates in July and September for the first time in seven years.

On Tuesday, data showed a surprise contraction in the Canadian economy in August and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Canada is at a "crucial" spot in the economic cycle with significant uncertainties clouding the way forward.

The central bank's caution has overshadowed a nearly 10-month high for the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.97 per cent to $54.91 a barrel as data showed OPEC has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is also widely expected to keep to the deal.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies ahead of the Fed decision.

The U.S. central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged as speculation swirls on who will be its next leader, but will likely point to a firming economy as it edges closer to a possible rate increase next month.

At 9:08 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2905 to the greenback, or 77.49 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2872 to $1.2908. On Friday, it touched its weakest in more than three months at $1.2916

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries after data showed U.S. companies added the most workers in seven months in October, and as corporate earnings helped boost Wall Street shares.

The two-year fell 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.403 percent and the 10-year declined 14 Canadian cents to yield 1.969 per cent.

The S&P and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Wednesday, as better-than-expected private jobs data added to the upbeat sentiment following healthy third-quarter earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.95 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 23,478.19. The S&P 500 gained 9.52 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,584.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.71 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,759.38.

U.S. private employers hired 235,000 workers in October, the most since March and exceeding a median forecast of 200,000 among economists polled by Reuters, the ADP National Employment Report showed.

"We're in a very positive environment," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"Economic data and earnings continue to remain a reason for optimism. The market will look for signs of a robust economy, and I think the momentum is in place."

Third-quarter earnings have been largely positive, with 72.9 per cent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported topping profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. That is above the 72-per-cent profit beat rate in the past four quarters.

Investors will also be watching for clues on future rate hikes when the two-day Fed meeting concludes later today.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged as speculation swirls on who will be its next leader, but will likely point to a firming economy as it edges closer to a possible rate rise next month.

The White House has said President Donald Trump will announce his Fed pick on Thursday. Mr. Trump is expected to choose Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is seen as more stock-market friendly, sources have told Reuters.

Also on radar are developments around a long-awaited U.S. tax-cut plan. Legislation expected on Wednesday has been delayed by a day to help resolve differences.

Investors were also focused on a U.S. tax-cut plan. Legislation had been expected on Wednesday, but sources said Republicans in the House of Representatives would delay it for a day as lawmakers try to resolve differences involving retirement accounts and state and local taxes.

"If the negotiation gets derailed, that would have a negative impact on markets, so we need to be careful," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

Earnings, though will be a main focus. Facebook, Kraft Heinz, Tesla, Qualcommk, Shake Shack, Fitbit and others are set to release their latest financial figures after the bell Wednesday.

In Toronto, Torstar could see some action after reporting a 10-per-cent drop in revenue as ad sales continued to decline.

Markets may also react to the terrorist attack in New York where a motorist struck several people in Manhattan, leaving at least eight dead and a dozen people injured. A suspect is in custody.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's three major indexes ended October with their biggest monthly gains since February.

Overseas, upbeat earnings reports helped drive global stock markets to record highs on Wednesday, as investors turned their focus to a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for fresh insight on the outlook for monetary policy in the world's biggest economy.

In Asia, stock markets high 10-year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9 percent, led by a 1.3 percent jump in South Korea. Japan's Nikkei soared 1.9 per cent. The Hang Seng was up 1.23 per cent and the Shanghai index gained 0.08 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed to its highest level since August 2015 as stock markets in London , Paris and Frankfurt gained 0.5 to 1.2 per cent in early trade.

"While earnings are good, inflation and bond yields are relatively low, why would you take your money out of stocks?" said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Britain's FTSE was up 0.13 per cent, Germany's DAX was up 1.85 per cent and France's CAC gained 0.5 per cent.

Commodities

Oil rose to its highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as data showed OPEC has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is also widely expected to keep to the deal.

Brent crude futures were up 59 cents at $61.53 per barrel at 0905 GMT, having hit a session peak of $61.70 earlier, the highest since July 2015.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $55.12 a barrel, up 74 cents.

The oil price gained 7 percent in October, marking the fourth consecutive month of gains.

"The bulls have it and momentum is strong," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.

"We know how oil can easily run ahead of what is fundamentally justified and we've seen that in both directions in the last couple of years," he said. "We really need to see demand growth pick up even more strongly than what is currently expected for the bullish outlook for to be maintained."

Gold climbed briefly back above $1,280 an ounce on Wednesday as caution ahead of this week's confirmation of the new Federal Reserve chair and a policy statement from the bank prompted some to close out bets on falling prices.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell is widely tipped to take over from incumbent Janet Yellen at the head of the U.S. central bank next year. He is seen as a less hawkish and therefore more gold friendly choice than his main challenger John Taylor, a Stanford University economist.

A statement at the end of the Fed's latest policy meeting due later will also be closely watched for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates. While the bank is expected to leave rates unchanged, investors will be watching for any indications that it will press ahead with another increase next month.

Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $1,278.11 (U.S.)an ounce, having earlier peaked at $1,280.87. Its upward move accelerated after it broke through its 100-day moving average at $1,275 an ounce, a key chart level.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was flat Wednesday, even as oil prices rose, after weakening Tuesday following data that showed a surprise contraction of the domestic economy supported the Bank of Canada's caution on further interest rate hikes.

On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that Canada's gross domestic product declined 0.1 per cent in August following flat growth in July, in part due to maintenance shutdowns in major industries. Analysts had forecast an increase of 0.1 per cent.

The U.S. dollar steadied against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as investors eyed a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

"Even a hint that policy should be adjusted in 'coming months' may not have much of an impact on the USD rate curve since 23 basis points of a 25-basis-point rate hike (are) already priced for the December 13th meeting," said ING's head of currency strategy, Chris Turner.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, added 0.1 percent to 94.680, though it remained shy of Friday's three-month high of 95.150.

The gap between U.S. 10-year yields and Germany -- the benchmark for the euro zone -- widened to 202 basis points, closer to a six-month high of 204 bps hit last week.

U.S. Treasury yields have fallen sharply this week on speculation on the next Federal Reserve chair and on concerns over an investigation into alleged Russian efforts to affect the 2016 presidential election.

However, they came off their trough on Wednesday, rising a basis point to 2.39 percent. Though this did widen the gap to European equivalents, it also pulled German yields higher along the way.

The yield on Germany's 10-year Bund edged higher to 0.37 percent. Most other high-grade euro zone bond yields were also a touch higher.

The Canada 10-year bond was down slightly at 1.96 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

The Competition Bureau is investigating major grocery retailers and suppliers in a criminal probe into alleged price fixing of packaged breads. This could affect companies including Metro Inc., Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Wal-Mart Canada Corp.

Torstar Corp., the publisher of the Toronto Star, reported a bigger-than-expected loss in the third quarter, as its print business attracted fewer advertisers. Torstar said on Wednesday its print advertising revenue fell 15 per cent in the latest quarter, but added that it expects growth in its VerticalScope unit to offset weak advertising revenue for the rest of the year.

Thomson Reuters Corp. reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit even as revenue slightly missed estimates, and the news and information company said full-year profits will be at the high end of its earlier forecast. Adjusted for special items, earnings were 68 cents per share and total revenue grew 1 per cent excluding currency to $2.79-billion. Analysts on average, were looking for profit of 58 cents per share, and revenue of $2.82-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/. Its shares rose 0.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Estee Lauder reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for makeup from its brands including Tom Ford and Smashbox and revenue from recent acquisitions aimed at attracting younger customers.The 72-year old company also raised its adjusted profit for fiscal year 2018. Excluding certain items, Estee earned $1.21 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Transcontinental Inc. says it has acquired Les Industries Flexipak Inc., a flexible packaging supplier in Montréal. The price wasn't disclosed.

Wal-Mart said it is tripling its selection of online items for the holiday shopping season. Its shares edged up 0.03 per cent in premarket trading.

Clorox reported quarterly profit of $1.46 per share, five cents higher than analyst estimates. Its revenues also beat forecasts. However, Clorox cut its full-year EPS forecasts mainly because of a 10-cent-a-share impact from the recent hurricanes. Its shares gained 0.7 per cent in premarket trading.

Allergan rose 1.51 percent in premarket trading after the Botox-maker reported a sales rise. Its earnings also came in 10 cents a share ahead of estimates.

US Steel jumped 12 percent on strong earnings, which were 21 cents a share above estimates.

Garmin climbed 4 percent as strong sales of its GPS-based outdoor activity gadgets helped beat profit estimates. It beat EPS estimates by 12 a share.

Electronic Arts dipped 2.17 percent after the videogame publisher's revenue forecast for the holiday shopping quarter narrowly missed estimates.

More reading: A remarkable chart that points to a possible end to the TSX bank rally

More reading: Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Economic News

U.S. private employers hired 235,000 workers in October, the most since March and exceeding a median forecast of 200,000 among economists polled by Reuters, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Domestic private payrolls were revised down to an increase of 110,000 from the previously reported 135,000. The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's PMI for October is released.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI for October is announced.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for September is revealed. Consensus is a decline of 0.3 per cent from August.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting announcement.

(4:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Banking,Trade and Commerce.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg