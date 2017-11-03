Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

U.S. futures pointed to a slightly higher open even after the U.S. jobs report came in less robust than expected and amid another slew of corporate earnings reports. In Canada, futures rose slightly after Canada's employment report came in stronger than expected and oil prices remained steady.

The U.S. created 261,000 jobs in October, less than the 310,000 jobs that were expected. The unemployment rate was at 4.1 per cent, lower than the 4.2 per cent that was expected. The report also showed average hourly earnings were flat in October.

Canada added 35,300 net jobs in October, however the national unemployment rate rose by 0.1 to 6.3 per cent, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

The jobs figure came in higher than the 15,000 jobs expected. However, the unemployment rate remaining was higher than the 6.2 per cent forecast. The Canadian dollar rose slightly on the news to 78.58 cents (U.S.).

Investors are still digesting the news that Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell would be the new head of the U.S. central bank, which was widely expected. It left focus almost squarely on the U.S. payrolls report, which is expected to show a big rebound from September's hurricane-hit figures. Investors are also examining the U.S. tax cut plan.

In Washington, House Republicans also finally disclosed their long-delayed plans for tax cuts that President Donald Trump has promised, setting off a frantic race in Congress to give him his first major legislative victory.

Passage of legislation that mainly favours corporations and the wealthy was far from certain, though, and some business groups quickly came out against it.

"The tax package will undergo several re-writes and given the contentious debate on day one the final version is likely to be delayed and will be smaller in scope," said Richard Franulovich, an economist at Westpac. "The market reaction to the tax plan details has been equally lukewarm."

Tech giant Apple will be in focus as devoted users around the world lined up to get their hands on the new iPhone X that's available in major markets starting Friday.

World shares took a breather and the dollar crept up on Friday on the back of the Fed news.

Earlier in Asia, a holiday in Japan kept volumes. Australia's main index firmed 0.4 per cent and China's blue chips dropped half a percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent to be just under its highest since late 2007.

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was on course for its first dip in seven sessions - barely noticeable after the latest wave of record highs.

European shares inched up in early deals tech stocks gained after Apple's stock hit new heights. Carmakers offset drops elsewhere from the likes of French bank Societe Generale.

Britain's FTSE was up 0.25 per cent, Germany's DAX gained 0.33 per cent and France's CAC was up 0.11 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices rose on Friday, nearing their highest levels in more than two years, with buyers attracted by expectations of an extension to a global pact to cut output that has reduced oversupply.

Global benchmark Brent futures traded up 45 cents at $61.07 a barrel at 0914 GMT, approaching levels around $61.70 a barrel last seen in July 2015. Brent has risen around 38 percent since its low in 2017 reached in June.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $54.92 a barrel, up 38 cents. WTI is around 31 percent above its 2017 low hit June.

This week's U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) report on crude inventories and exports showed a large draw in U.S. stocks, showing that market is rebalancing.

"Wednesday's EIA report was bullish so the longs took profit then but now the uptrend is reasserting itself. Roll-over of the OPEC/non-OPEC deal looks certain and is also supportive," said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets at the end of November to discuss further action after it agreed nearly a year ago with Russia and other producers to hold back 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil supply.

Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Friday, below the previous session's high, as the dollar steadied amid caution ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,275.82 per ounce, and was on track for its first weekly gain in three. It hit its highest in about two weeks at $1,284.10 in the previous session.

U.S. gold for December delivery dipped 0.1 percent to $1,276.50.

"Gold seems to be broadly flat. The announcement of Jerome Powell as the new Fed Chair was broadly in line with expectations," said John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank.

"Markets are waiting for the U.S. payrolls data. A strong result here would not be supportive of gold."

London nickel prices renewed their advance on Friday, putting the metal on course for a gain of nearly 10 percent this week and 27 percent year-to-date on expectations of bullish demand from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar edged down slightly as oil prices paused and was just shy of the 78 cent (U.S.) mark.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to its more stable profile this week as investors looked toward Friday's employment data on both sides of the border.

The loonie has fallen more than 6 percent since posting a more than two-year high in September at C$1.2063. Analysts said it has found support around C$1.2900, near the 50 percent retracement of the currency's rapid appreciation from May to September.

"The move up was over-extended," said David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank, who does not expect the loonie to weaken much further going into Friday's job numbers for October.

The U.S. dollar drifted sideways on Friday after a week of losses, as markets waited for U.S. jobs data to shake the currency out of recent ranges, with some market analysts saying the currency may have peaked for now.

The index measuring the U.S. dollar against a basket of peer currencies was up 0.1 per cent, though it was down for the week for the first time in three weeks, most because of its loss against the euro.

The market showed little reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's appointment on Thursday of Jerome Powell, a Fed governor, to lead the U.S. central bank. That broke with precedent by denying incumbent Janet Yellen a second term but signalled a continuation of her cautious monetary policies .

"I think the Powell news was not really a surprise for markets, who have been expecting this, but we think the dollar may have hit a short-term peak for now in the absence of any upside data surprises," said Lutz Karpowitz, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Canada 10-year bonds edged lower at 1.96 per cent, while U.S. 10-year Treasuries slipped to 2.35 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Apple stock will be in focus as its iPhone X starts selling around the globe with users lining up to be the first to get one. The company also reported a quarterly profit of $2.07 per share, better than the $1.87 consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts and the company gave strong current-quarter guidance. Its shares jumped nearly 4 per cent in premarket trading.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has imposed final tariffs averaging 20.83 per cent against most Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the United States, intensifying trade tensions between the two countries. This could have an impact on lumber stocks as they absorb the news.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s train crews have voted down a one-year contract, dealing a setback to chief executive officer Keith Creel's stated attempt to improve poor relations with the freight hauler's biggest union.

Starbucks reported late Thursday fiscal fourth quarter revenue and same-store sales that missed expectations, although its adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents matched forecasts. Its shares fell 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Bloomin' Brands, the operator of Outback Steakhouse and other restaurant chains reported adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents a share. Revenue beat forecasts but it cut its full-year forecasts. Its shares fell 7 per cent in premarket trading.

CBS Corp., owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, on Thursday reported revenue that missed Wall Street estimates largely due to lower ad sales. The New York-based broadcaster, home to such popular shows as "The Big Bang Theory" and "Homeland," reported a profit of $1.11 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.07. However, Wall Street seized on the company's revenue results of $3.17 billion, which missed the analysts' estimate of $3.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares were down 1.1 per cent in premarket trading.

AIG fell 3.6 per cent in premarket trading after the insurer posted a bigger loss on huge catastrophe losses and said it set aside more money in reserves to meet losses related to prior-year accident claims.

Economic News

Statistics Canada says the economy added 35,300 jobs in October but the unemployment rate crept higher, with more young people looking for work. The agency says the number of full-time positions swelled by 88,700, offset by a drop in 53,400 part-time positions. Despite adding jobs, Canada's unemployment rate increased to 6.3 per cent, up from 6.2 per cent in September. The consensus was for the addition of 15,000 jobs, or 0.1 per cent, from September with the unemployment rate remaining 6.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada also reported that the country's trade deficit totalled $3.2 billion in September, essentially unchanged from the previous month. Exports fell 0.3 per cent to $43.6 billion in the month, a fourth consecutive monthly decline. A drop in exports of motor vehicles and parts were offset in part by higher exports of energy products. Prices of exports fell 0.6 per cent, while volumes grew 0.3 per cent. Imports fell 0.3 per cent to $46.7 billion as prices fell 1.5 per cent, but volumes increased 1.3 per cent. Consensus was for a trade deficit of $2.9-billion, declining from $3.4-billion in the previous month.

U.S. job growth accelerated in October after hurricane-related disruptions hurt employment in September, but there were signs that labor market momentum was slowing as annual wage gains sharply retreated. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 jobs last month as 106,000 leisure and hospitality workers returned to work, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. That was the largest gain since July 2016, but was below economists' expectations for an increase of 310,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to near a 17-year low of 4.1 percent because people left the labour force. Wage growth disappointed, with earnings actually off by 1 cent an hour and showing just a 2.4 per cent annualized gain. Consensus was for an increase of 0.2 per cent from the previous month and a 2.7-per-cent rise year over year.

The U.S. trade deficit rose in September to $43.5 billion as imports grew faster than exports. The Commerce Department said Friday that the September trade gap in goods and services was up from $42.8 billion in August. Exports rose 1.1 per cent to $196.8 billion, the highest level since December 2014. But imports rose more: up 1.2 per cent to $240.3 billion.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's average hourly wages for October are also revealed. Estimate is a rise of 2.5 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for September are released. Consensus is an increase of 1.0 per cent from August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM for October is announced. Consensus is 58.5, down from 59.8 in September.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg