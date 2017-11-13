Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Monday as uncertainty over the future of President Donald Trump's tax reform plan weighed on the sentiment. Investors kept their attention focused on the latest onslaught of earnings reports.

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as investors turned risk averse amid mounting concerns over a possible U.S. tax reform deal.

The head of the House of Representatives' tax-writing committee said on Sunday he would not accept elimination of a federal deduction for state and local taxes, opposing a proposal from Senate Republicans that would hike taxes for some middle class Americans.

Uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform deal pushed world stock markets further away from recent record highs on Monday. Stock markets in Frankfurt, Paris and London edged up in early European trade after suffering their worst week since August on Friday.

But the overall tone in global stock markets was defensive after last week's sudden stumble. MSCI's world equity index , which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.2 per cent -- pulling away from record highs hit last week.

There was caution as investors waited to see whether a U.S. tax deal would be hammered out soon.

U.S. Senate Republicans have unveiled a new tax plan that differs from the House of Representatives' version and there are few signs of a compromise.

"All eyes are on what the Senate and the House of Representatives will do on their tax bills," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities. "That there is debate is not surprising at all. Still, it is an uphill moment for markets," he said.

Stock markets in Frankfurt, Paris and London edged up in early European trade after suffering their worst week since August on Friday. Britain's FTSE was flat, Germany's DAX was down 0.55 per cent and France's CAC was off 0.53 per cent.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent, pulling down MSCI's Asia-Pacific Index 0.6 per cent.

Commodities

Oil was largely steady on Monday, trapped between a bullish push from tension in the Middle East and downward pressure from evidence of rising U.S. production, although record fund bets on a rally kept the price in sight of two-year highs.

Brent crude futures were down 17 cents at $63.35 a barrel, having gained 14 percent so far this month. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 6 cents to $56.68.

Traders said crude prices were generally well supported as output cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have contributed to a significant reduction in excess supplies that have dogged markets since 2014.

Gold prices drifted in a narrow range on Monday, but held near the previous session's low, pressured by a firmer dollar and expectations of a series of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year and in 2018.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,276.61 per ounce. On Friday, gold dropped 0.7 percent for its biggest one-day percentage fall since Oct. 26, weighed down by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.2 percent at $1,277.10.

"The sell-off (on Friday) underlines the sensitivity of gold to the U.S. yield curve and further emphasizes that the safe-haven premium in the gold price is mainly non-existent at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

"Gold's fate will not be its own as we enter the home stretch of 2017."

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar was shackled by uncertainty over the fate of the tax cut plans. It fetched 113.41 yen, more than a full yen below its near seven-month high of 114.735 yen touched a week ago.

The Canadian dollar was at 78.76 cents (U.S.), trading in a narrow range from 78.68 to 78.94.

The euro traded at $1.1647, down slightly after showing its first weekly gain in four weeks last week.

In currency markets, the spotlight fell on Britain's pound, which slipped 0.8 per cent to $1.3082 as trouble mounted for May, while Brexit talks face a crucial deadline.

Sterling was set for its biggest one day fall against the dollar since Nov. 2 and was down 0.6 percent at 88.97 pence per euro.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported over the weekend that 40 members of parliament from May's Conservative Party had agreed to sign a letter of no-confidence in her.

That is eight short of the number needed to trigger a party leadership contest, the mechanism through which May could be forced from office and replaced by another Conservative.

"The political news over the weekend shows that her (May's) position is coming under increasing pressure and currency markets are reacting to that," said Alvin Tan, a FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

"Though market positions are more evenly balanced than six months ago, the outlook for sterling is cloudy for now."

In bonds, the U.S. 10-year bonds were posting strong gains as investors turned their attention to auction announcements from the U.S. Treasury. It was at 2.37 per cent, up 0.23. Canada 10-year bonds were slipping, down 0.3 per cent at 1.96.

Stocks set to see action

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has bid more than $14-billion to acquire the stake it doesn't already own in mall owner GGP Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

General Electric Co. said it would halve its quarterly dividend, as part of an overhaul of the company that new Chief Executive John Flannery is due to roll out later in the day. GE said it would cut the dividend to 12 cents per share from 24 cents, starting in December. This is the third time the company has cut its dividend in its 125-year history. The other two dividend cuts were during the Great Depression and the 2009 financial crisis. The move, widely expected after GE's cash flow deteriorated this year, is expected to save about $4-billion in cash annually. Its shares rose 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Bombardier Inc. is in talks to reshuffle Delta Air Line C Series delivery slots with other customers in case a trade dispute holds up the U.S. carrier's order, a senior executive said on Sunday.

Toymaker Mattel jumped about 22 per cent after a report that rival Hasbro has made an approach to acquire the company.

JD.com rose nearly 2.4 per cent as China's second largest e-commerce firm reported revenue that beat estimates, as the firm attracted more shoppers.

U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc. reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter on Monday, as lower costs to buy cattle feed boosted profit margins in its beef and chicken businesses. It reported adjusted profit of $1.43 per share, beating estimates by 5 cents per share. It revenue of $10.15-billion also beat forecasts. Its shares rose 4.4 per cent in premarket trading.

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. is preparing to reject rival Broadcom Ltd.'s $103-billion bid as early as this week, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, setting the stage for one of the biggest-ever takeover battles. Qualcomm shares fell 0.25 per cent in premarket trading while Broadcom's shares were off 0.7 per cent.

Economic News

Canada's bond market is closed for Remembrance Day

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for October is announced.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg