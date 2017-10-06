BMO: No doubt that ‘peak Canadian growth is behind us’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

Jobs numbers were released on both sides of the border Friday. Domestically, 10,000 new jobs were created when economists expected 14,500. In the U.S., 33,000 jobs were reported lost but hurricane effects make the number largely meaningless as an economic indicator. U.S. wage growth came in much stronger than expected at 2.9 per cent and fixed income markets took that data seriously, selling bonds.

"Canada gains full-time work" – Babad, Report on Business

"U.S. Payrolls Fall 33,000 on Storms; Jobless Rate Drops to 4.2%" – Bloomberg

Bank of Montreal believes Thursday's trade numbers for Canada confirm that domestic growth has peaked and is heading lower:

"Canada's merchandise trade deficit widened to a larger-than-expected $3.4 bln in August, after ballooning to $3.0 bln in the prior month. Exports continued to struggle with a strengthening loonie, falling 1.0% in the month… Weakness was spread across a few sectors including metals, industrial machinery and consumer goods, while some sectors that fell sharply in July (autos and aircrafts) saw little rebound in August… In case there was any doubt that peak Canadian growth is behind us, this report all but cements the case."

"@SBarlow_ROB BMO: 'In case there was any doubt that peak Canadian growth is behind us, this [trade] report all but cements the case.'" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Credit Suisse published a report predicting the market sectors most at risk from technological advancement. The sectors with the most to fear are pharmaceuticals, energy, financials and autos. The industries safest from disruption are consumer staples, real estate and business services.

"@SBarlow_ROB 20h20 hours ago CS: sectors most and least at risk from disruption" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Commodity trading firm Vitol apparently agrees with Credit Suisse, as the company's CEO Ian Taylor reported his belief that the energy industry is in for a period of 'shrinkage':

"'The industry is in for a period of shrinkage. What keeps me up at night, is thinking – where is our place in it?' Taylor said, adding that he was concerned about attracting young talent who may instead work for technology start-ups. 'We're looking at a big renewable investment but it doesn't trade," said Taylor, whose firm trades seven percent of global oil.'"

"Vitol boss sees oil industry shrinking" – Reuters

Fund managers and economists are reversing their calls for further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada, which makes sense given BMO's prediction of a slower economy:

"TD Research has pushed back its call for a BoC hike from Oct to Dec this year, and shifted its call for BoC fourth hike next year from Jan to Mar. Against this backdrop, TD has upgraded its USD/CAD view and forecast on the ground that the diminished scope of a more front-loaded tightening cycle favors a bit less downside in USD/CAD. "At the same time, the short-term setup probably supports a stronger bias in USDCAD, although we would look to sell into rallies."

"TD abandons October Bank of Canada rate hike call" – Forex Live

"World's two biggest fund managers say Bank of Canada is done hiking this year" – Financial Post

Tweet of the day: "@bespokeinvest Some of these FAANG charts look terrible " – (charts) Twitter

