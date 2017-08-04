Canadian auto parts maker Uni-Select offers way to profit from aging cars

It has not been a good summer for the companies that sell auto parts for use in the millions of cars travelling on North American roads.

The big three U.S. retailers – Advance Auto Parts Inc., AutoZone Inc. and O'Reilly Automotive Inc. – hit 52-week lows in July after O'Reilly warned its same-store sales, a key retail metric, would fall sharply below expectations. The companies' shares have recovered somewhat, but remain well below their highs, creating what may be a long-term buying opportunity.

On this side of the border, there's another way to play the same theme. Uni-Select Inc., a Quebec company that sells auto paint in the United States and auto parts in Canada, has also seen its shares tumble.

Story continues below advertisement

Uni-Select sells nearly all its products to repair shops, the "do-it-for-me" market – not to the public "do-it-yourselfers," which the big three U.S. companies serve. That distinction, analysts say, suggests Uni-Select was unfairly punished by the O'Reilly news.

The Canadian company may also be getting penalized for a significant new acquisition in the United Kingdom that caught markets off guard. In the wake of that deal, Uni-Select shares are off their highs and offer Canadian investors a tempting way to invest in the broad auto-parts sector here at home.

"It's a common misconception that [Uni-Select is] similar to the large auto parts retailers like O'Reilly," says Leon Aghazarian of National Bank Financial Inc. "They're not. They don't compete in the same market."

Uni-Select does, however, benefit from the trends that have made the U.S. retailers a powerful long-term investment. Car owners in the United States and Canada are keeping their vehicles longer, which requires more repairs, says Scotia Capital Inc.'s Anthony Zicha.

Mr. Zicha has a "sector outperform" rating and $37 price target, versus Uni-Select's Friday close of $27.84. Other observers also see potential gains. The six analysts covered by Bloomberg include four "buy" recommendations and two "hold" ratings, with an average target price of slightly more than $35.

The company's recent quarterly results were a mixed bag. Overall sales jumped 5.1 per cent, but that was aided by acquisitions.

In contrast, the company's "organic" measure of sales – a gauge that attempts to strip out the effects of acquisitions and currency fluctuations – suffered a 2.8-per-cent decline, owing largely to a large product-line changeover at its FinishMaster U.S. paint stores.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Backing out that planned change, the company reported 2.1-per-cent organic growth, assisted by 6.2-per-cent organic growth in its Canadian auto-parts business. (FinishMaster is No. 1 in the United States in "do-it-for-me" paint sales, while Uni-Select's Canadian parts operation are No. 2 in market share.)

Mr. Zicha believes the paint-product changeover will be a hangover for "the next few quarters," but he sees the company achieving organic growth of 2 per cent in Canada and 4 per cent in the United States in 2018, thanks to more company-owned stores, a new point-of-sale system, and the sector trends.

The company also has another avenue for growth: Parts Alliance, a large auto-parts distributor in Britain, which the company agreed in June to buy. "Parts Alliance has a compelling organic growth profile (4 per cent) supported by the U.K.'s aging vehicle population and regulated inspections," writes Mr. Aghazarian of National Bank Financial.

The British market remains "highly fragmented" and "ripe for consolidation," with the top three players having just 38 per cent of the market. "This is just the start in the U.K.," says Mr. Aghazarian, who has the street-high $40 (U.S.) target price, according to Bloomberg.

Investors, however, had an unenthusiastic reaction to the Parts Alliance deal, perhaps because Uni-Select is taking on a substantial amount of debt. Mr. Zicha says investors may also be having bad memories of Uni-Select's acquisition-driven excursion into the United States, which the company concluded by selling its auto-parts business there in February, 2015, to financier Carl Icahn.

"Déja vu? No!," writes Mr. Zicha. Parts Alliance is No. 2 in Britain, while Uni-Select USA was fifth in market share. And in Britain, Mr. Zicha says, the government requires all cars older than three years old to have an annual certification from one of 19,000 registered garages. (The United States has no such requirement.)

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian investors who like the Uni-Select story may also want to look at the opportunities south of the border. At one point in recent weeks, all three big U.S. auto-parts retailers had rare five-star ratings from Morningstar, a research firm that estimates all future cash flows, places a fair value on the shares, and then gives its ratings based on risk and the size of the shares' discount in the current market. Recent increases in the stock prices of AutoZone and O'Reilly have knocked the shares down to four-star status, but Advance Auto Parts remains at the five-star level.

Analyst Zain Akbari of Morningstar says average vehicle age continues to rise and "we still see the industry's recent woes as cyclical rather than harbingers of a broader structural shift. We think two consecutive mild winters and softer growth of miles driven are the main culprits behind industry weakness, not digital disruption or any broader secular change in the industry."

Granted, there are concerns. Amazon recently strengthened its auto-parts offerings, leading to fears the online giant will wreak the same havoc in DIY auto retailing that it did in electronics and office supplies. However, "virtually instant part availability" at bricks-and-mortar retailers acts as a bulwark against online competitive pressure, Mr. Akbari says.

The challenges should be heeded. But investors often overreact, as well. The auto-parts sector may be a place where the long-term investor can drive returns.