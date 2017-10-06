CFO, others buying as Superior Plus surges

Chemical maker and energy-products distribution company Superior Plus Corp. is up sharply following the Sept. 27 news that it had closed the acquisition of Canwest Propane after gaining Competition Bureau approval.

It caught our eye that three insiders spent a total of $436,091 buying shares in the public market on the last trading day of September.

One of the buyers was chief financial officer Elizabeth Summers, who acquired 1,600 common shares at $12.67. The combination of insider buying and a rising share price provides a classic insider growth confirmation signal.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.