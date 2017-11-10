Chairman and other directors buying at Cenovus Energy

On Nov. 2, Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a third-quarter loss of 6 cents per share, improving from a 30-cent loss in the same period of 2016. Investors cheered the improvement. The stock is up more than 33 per cent over the past 90 days. Insider commitment is also firming. So far this month, board chairman Patrick Daniel plus five other directors have spent more than $2-million total buying shares in the market. In general, it tends to be a positive sign when insiders buy as a stock rallies.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.