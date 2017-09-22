 Skip to main content

Chairman and VP buying at ARC Resources

Insiders are buying up ARC Resources stock.

TED DIXON
Special to The Globe and Mail
ARC Resources Ltd. is focused on British Columbia's Montney and Alberta's Pembina Cardium oil and gas plays. The shares price set a 52-week low of $15.61 on Aug. 18, but it has been on the mend. Over the past three months, it is up 6.3 per cent, ahead of the INK Canadian Insider index (up 4.5 per cent). Independent chairman Harold Kvisle and vice-president of operations Armin Jahangiri have spent $248,783 picking up shares in the public market in the past 90 days.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

