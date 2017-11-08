Coming soon … a rebound in Cineplex’s share price

If movie theatre stocks rallied with blockbuster hits and fell with every flop, this would be the world's easiest trade: Buy on Star Wars, sell on Tom Cruise.

But stocks such as Cineplex Inc. are affected by more than the latest review: They have been struggling with the more profound challenge of luring customers to their theatres at a time when the options at home – Netflix, surround sound – are growing more appealing.

This disruptive threat has pummelled theatre stocks this year. In the United States, Cinemark Holdings Inc. has fallen 11 per cent and Regal Entertainment Group has fallen 27 per cent. In Canada, Cineplex is down 28 per cent this year, which implies that its near-monopoly status in the country doesn't count for much.

These steep declines must beckon to bargain-hunting investors; so what has to go right at Cineplex to make an investment today pay off down the road?

First, it's worth looking at the trends that are battering the stock. The company's third-quarter results, released this week, offer a decent snapshot.

Attendance fell to 16.8 million, down more than 12 per cent from 19.2 million bums-in-seats last year, and the lowest third-quarter attendance figure going back a decade.

The fact that Cineplex is making more money from each patron – in the form of ticket revenue and concession sales – didn't prevent profit from sliding to $17.2-million in the third quarter, down nearly 34 per cent from $26-million last year. As a result, the stock's price-to-earnings ratio is now above 30, which is high and implies a premium over U.S. peers.

Analysts have been cutting their price targets on the stock to reflect this new reality. Robert Bek, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, lowered his target to $42 from $50 previously. Rob Goff, an analyst at Echelon Partners, lowered his target to $48 from $50.

While both targets imply gains over the current price of $35.87, the declining share price suggests that investors have deep concerns.

So why buy a ticket to this troubled blockbuster?

To be sure, Cineplex is definitely not a stock for risk-averse investors. In movie terms, this is a flick where the hero might not escape.

But contrarians who can handle complex plots and scary moments should be rewarded for hanging on.

Let's start by confronting the biggest threat: Disruption. Declining attendance is a problem, but movie-going is hardly in the same category as, say, book retailing. You generally go out to see movies with friends and family, which is why the business has survived everything from television to VHS to Ben Affleck's 2003 flop, Gigli.

Netflix might be nibbling away at some of this social experience, but it's doubtful the movie-streaming business can replace it. Declining attendance figures will bottom-out at some point, which isn't reflected in Cineplex's steep drop.

Nor is the company's efforts at diversification reflected. Cineplex has been acquiring amusement companies that offer services such as gaming and laser tag. It has also opened three of its own Rec Room locations that offer games, live entertainment and food.

Cineplex has found some traction here, even as expansion efforts have weighed on free cash flow. Total amusement revenues rose to $48.9-million in the third quarter, up 7 per cent from the previous quarter (longer-term comparisons don't reveal much because of acquisitions). Amusement now accounts for more than 13 per cent of Cineplex's total revenue.

The stock also comes with an attractive dividend yield that has been rising as the share price has declined. With a quarterly distribution of 42 cents a share, the yield is now 4.7 per cent – high enough to gain some attention and provide ballast to the share price, but not so high that it looks unsustainable.

Given that Mr. Bek expects the payout ratio to end the year at 70.4 per cent and decline to 66 per cent next year, the dividend appears to be safe. And it will provide brave investors with some income while they wait for the current round of disruption fears to go the way of Betamax.

And if you want to bet on upcoming movie releases to turn things around, here's a parting shot of good news: Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open in Canada on Dec. 15 and could be the biggest movie of the year.