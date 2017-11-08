Why this major commodity could be poised for a painful correction

Speculation in copper is approaching extreme levels where corrections in the spot price have recently occurred.

The accompanying chart compares the non-commercial net futures position as reported weekly by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The data, used as a proxy for hedge-fund speculation in futures markets, show 47,500 more futures contracts betting on higher copper prices than lower prices.

The current tally is not far from the 61,100 net positive position in December of 2016 – the peak of the Trump trade, when speculators expected copper demand to benefit from a large boost in U.S. government fiscal spending and infrastructure investment. That high level of speculative optimism was eventually followed by a 8.8-per-cent correction in the copper price between February and May, 2017.

The fundamental basis for the copper rally this time – rising global economic growth and manufacturing activity – is healthier now than in 2016, but investors in the copper-mining sector should be aware that optimism levels are currently very high.