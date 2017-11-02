Credit market ‘euphoria’ provides unwelcome reminders of the financial crisis

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Credit market activity is reaching excessive levels in an unwelcome reminder of the lead up to the financial crisis. Credit Suisse strategist James Sweeney writes,

"Our credit risk appetite index has moved into euphoria, and a further surge in global IP growth would, based on history, make a full-fledged global risk appetite euphoria much more likely."

Mr. Sweeney's report is otherwise bullish on the global economy and markets – he believes asset market risks "are to the upside" – but there are other signs of overheating in credit. Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway noted that,

"While investors suffered billions of dollars in losses on similar bets a decade ago, the leverage offered by synthetic [Collateralized Debt Obligations] is luring back buyers in an era of low yields and dwindling volatility. "It would seem as if the low spread-low vol environment, similar to back in 2006-2007 (when investors couldn't get enough of levered synthetic tranches) has revived some interest in portfolio credit risk," Citigroup analysts led by Aritra Banerjee wrote. "Investors may not have necessarily wanted to add leverage, but, simply put, they have had to, given the lack of alternatives."

Domestically, junk bond sales are on pace to set records,

"New high-yield issuance in the Canadian dollar accelerated in recent weeks, taking the year-to-date total to C$3 billion ($2.3 billion), a record for this time of year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg."

More positively, the ongoing acceleration in global economic growth continues to drive commodity prices higher,

"Metals are also on a tear, giving traders and industry experts gathered for LME Week in London plenty to cheer about. From aluminum to zinc, just about everything is up. Codelco, the biggest copper producer, suggested a run toward the all-time high of $10,190 a ton may be possible. Expectations of surging battery demand are buffering nickel prices. But the real star of 2017? That's palladium. The metal is heading for its highest close since 2001"

