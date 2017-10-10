Dangers are hidden in a ‘market with no risk’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Index is low, global manufacturing activity continues to climb, and profit growth throughout the developed world appears to be accelerating.



Macquarie analyst Viktor Shvets, however, notes that while it might seem like a "market without risk," it isn't,

"Unfortunately, we do not see evidence that velocity of money is improving and neither are there signs that sectoral balances are moving towards sustainably higher private spending while core inflationary pulse remains weak. We continue to view China's leveraging and CBs' injections of liquidity and suppression of volatilities as the key drivers of global reflation… Investors understand that there is nothing normal in the current environment … The deadweight of US$400 trillion 'cloud' of financial instruments … must be supported by ongoing financialization."

University of Alberta professor Andrew Leach explains that Donald Trump and simple economics killed the Energy East pipeline,

"National Energy Board regulation controls the number of pipelines built in order to ensure that the pipeline network as a whole operates at near or full capacity to keep shipping costs as low as possible. This means that a pipeline is unlikely to be approved if it will not be filled with new oil production… The already-approved Keystone XL as well as Trans Mountain and Enbridge Inc. expansions offer more-than-sufficient capacity to adequately service expected pipeline demand."

"How Donald Trump killed the Energy East pipeline" – Leach, Report on Business

Australian investment firm Arion Investment Management writes that lithium, cobalt and graphite investments are the best way to for investors to benefit from electric vehicle dispersion,

"Markets in Lithium, Cobalt, Graphite and Rare Earths are small and less established. Any material increase in production of EV's will likely continue to send these markets skywards."

"Electric vehicles – the metals & the means to invest in them" – Arion Investment Management

The Financial Times argues that people have short memories, and ETF investors are forgetting the carnage caused by the popularity of momentum-based investment strategies in the late 1990s,

"The S&P 500, the most widely followed stock index in the world, aims to provide exposure to the 500 largest publicly traded US companies. However, given the index is cap-weighted, critics say it is too trusting of the market's judgment on a handful of very large stocks. The top ten stocks presently account for 19.17 per cent of the index, according to data from Standard & Poor's.

"Very often the term 'passive' is confused with the term 'neutral', says Yves Choueifaty, founder of Tobam, a Paris-based fund manager. "But when you are passive you are far from neutral. The benchmark is hugely biased. It is undiversified."

"'Momentum' investing bubble worries fanned by focus on market cap" – Financial Times

Diversion: Good overview of the work of new Nobel Prize winner Richard Thaler,

"Nobel Prize awarded to Richard Thaler" – Marginal Revolution