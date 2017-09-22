Electric vehicles will be ‘the biggest disruption since iPhone’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

The projections for electric vehicle sales in this Bloomberg report look like wishful thinking to me, but I'm not negative enough that "skeptical" is the right word,

"The shift to electric cars could displace about 8 million barrels a day of oil demand by 2040, more than the 7 million barrels a day Saudi Arabia exports today, the London-based researcher says. That could have a significant impact on oil prices—a drop of 1.7 million barrels a day in global consumption during the 2008-2009 financial crisis caused prices to slump from $146 a barrel to $36."

Story continues below advertisement

"How Electric Cars Can Create the Biggest Disruption Since iPhone" – Bloomberg

"@chigrl Interesting charts from that article #EVs " – (charts) Twitter

"Most of the world's countries could run on 100% renewable energy by 2050, says study" – Bloomberg

"Nuclear Experts Head to China to Test Experimental Reactors" – Bloomberg

=====

Morgan Stanley argues that the steady improvement in crude prices is being driven by demand for middle distillates like jet fuel,

"Strength in oil demand has been a key highlight this year… This is particularly thecase for middle distillates (diesel, jet fuel, heating oil), where … observable inventories have been falling counter-seasonally and expressed in days-of-demand are close to five-year averages, crack spreads are strong and forward curves are getting deeper into backwardation… The real winners, however, are refiners, and we see value in deferred product cracks"

"@SBarlow_ROB MS: Distillates demand driving crude price higher" – (research excerpt) Twitter

"OPEC and Russia Stay Focused on Cuts as Oil Market Improves" – Bloomberg

=====

Cities across North America are bending over backwards to impress Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos as the company looks to build another headquarters. Google, however, has taken a different approach by planning to build a city of their own from scratch,

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Google's parent company was working on a sweeping plan to build a city from the ground up, the executive in charge of its urban innovation business said on Tuesday, in an attempt to prove that a technologically-enabled urban environment can improve quality of life and reduce cities' impact on the environment. …"We actually want to build a new city, it is a district of the city, but one that is of sufficient size and scale that it can be a laboratory for innovation on an integrated basis," said Dan Doctoroff, head of Sidewalk Labs, at a talk to the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association."

"Google City!" – Marginal Revolution

=====

I need to take a closer look at stocks representing network securities companies, like Check Point Software Technologies Inc. and Palo Alto Networks Inc., in light of all the data hacking scandals, I'm surprised they're not doubling revenue and stock prices every year,

"Equifax Board Needs a Security Dream Team" – Gadfly

=====

Story continues below advertisement

(Horrifying) Tweet of the Day: @_cingraham My God: fertility rates in Flint, MI before and after the city switched to lead-poisoned Flint River water www2.ku.edu/~kuwpaper/2017… " – Twitter

Diversion: "The lecture that changed biology" – BBC