‘Fresh money’ stock ideas with big dividends

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

At the Report on Business, website traffic statistics tell us that the fastest way to make sure nobody reads a story is to put 'Europe' in the headline. But, just this once, I'm asking readers to bear with me because the words 'big dividends' are involved.

Deutsche Bank strategists published a list of 'fresh money' stock ideas in European markets. Investors will have to be very careful about tax considerations, but European economies are recovering nicely and some of these companies look ideal for income investors at first glance. Drug maker AstraZeneca, for instance, has an indicated yield of 4.3 per cent, Rio Tinto yields 5.0 per cent and Telefonica generates 4.5 per cent.

"'Fresh Money' stock ideas from Deutsche Bank" – Twitter

U.S. oil inventory data have taken on added complexity as American companies set records for exported crude. U.S. inventories are falling, but rising exports that are expected to benefit from higher Brent crude prices are a big part of that. The risk is that U.S. inventories are falling, but at the expense of global inventory levels, so the global oversupply situation is not changing as quickly: "'OPEC and Russia are talking about extending production limits, but there's still plenty of supply with U.S. crude exports up sharply,' said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt."

"Oil steady as talk of new OPEC deal balances U.S. exports" – Reuters

"Oil Trades Near $50 as U.S. Exports Soar, Putin Comments on Cuts" – Bloomberg

"US crude exports spike to a record" – Financial Times

There's been a lot of research on the potential positive market effects of a U.S. corporate tax cut but it remains my belief that, despite highly competent exceptions such as secretaries James Mattis and Rex Tillerson, the current administration would have trouble passing a kidney stone in the current political environment, never mind wide-reaching legislation. Merrill Lynch agrees: "We do not expect comprehensive [tax ] reform this year or the next … After reading and rereading the 'Unified Framework', the most striking thing is how specific it is about the good news on cutting rates and how vague it is about how the cuts will be offset by closing loopholes."

"ML : 'We do not expect comprehensive tax reform this year or next'" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Bloomberg provided more details on the rapid growth in renewable energy production:

"On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency released its latest outlook for renewable energy and made this observation, 'We see renewables growing by about 1,000 gigawatts by 2022, which equals about half of the current global capacity in coal power, which took 80 years to build.' Let's adjust those numbers for utilization and say, very roughly, that coal plants produce at just 60 percent of their capacity and renewable sources at just 30 percent. Even then, we are talking about renewable energy with the equivalent of a quarter of the effective capacity of the world's coal power, which took eight decades to build, switching on within half a decade."

"Renewable Energy Comes at You Fast" – Gadfly

Tweet of the day: "@BloombergCA Rising borrowing costs are taking their toll on Canadian consumer confidence bloom.bg/2xhojTt" – Twitter

