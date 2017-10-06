Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions.

Canaccord Genuity is maintaining a "buy" recommendation on Aritzia but is lowering its price target on the stock to $21, down from $23 previously.

The Canadian women's fashion retailer began trading in 2016, following an initial public offering that valued its shares at $16 each. They closed on Thursday at $14.20.

Camilo Lyon, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, said in a report that Aritzia's second quarter profit was in line with consensus expectations but just shy of his target. And looking ahead, he believes that unseasonably warm weather in the third quarter will make year-over-year comparisons – or "comps" --difficult for the company.

"The company provided current quarter-to-date commentary stating that comps had been trending above the Q2 comp but in the last two weeks of September, trends slowed due to the unseasonably warm weather both in Canada and the U.S. As such, quarter-to-date comps are running slightly below the Q2 level, but is expected to rebound once fall weather normalizes and demand for outerwear (jackets and sweaters) rebounds," Mr. Lyon said.

While the weather is a near-term drag on results, the analyst remains bullish on the stock, pointing out that Aritzia's online strategy is exceeding expectations, new stores are performing well and a recent opening in Chicago bodes well for U.S. expansion.

"With the progress ATZ is making in product (strengthening its leather and denim offering), store expansion (on track to open 7 new stores this year), e-commerce (tracking ahead of 2021 target), and infrastructure (POS rollout will be complete by end of Oct.), we believe the company is well positioned to continuing to drive solid comp and EPS growth for the foreseeable future," he said.

His new price target on the stock follows a slightly lower price-to-earnings multiple and EV/EBITDA multiple (or enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Horizon North Logistics Inc., which sells modular buildings and provides catering services, has won a bid to negotiate a deal to manufacture and install up to 600 temporary affordable housing units in Vancouver, driving a rally in the stock this week. Andrew Bradford, an analyst at Raymond James, believes the gains are sustainable, and has raised his price target to $2.15 from $2 previously.

"Horizon North continues to develop its modular construction business; increasingly large projects with reputable counterparties, the most recent with BC provincial backing, are clearly encouraging steps," Mr. Bradford said in a note.

He noted that the Vancouver bid is backed by B.C. provincial government funding of as much as $66-million. Previously, Horizon North had completed a similar project for modular housing, but it consisted of just 40 units that probably generated less than $5-million in revenue – suggesting that the current bid is a big step for the company.

"It's clear that the previous project provided inroads for HNL, showcasing proof of concept, capability and design. We understand that the new proposal will use slightly higher specification units and will include slightly higher margins for HNL. At up to $66-million, this newly minted VAHA agreement marks HNL's largest Modular Construction ("MC") project to date," the analyst said in a note.

He expects that the new project will generate about $10-million in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), at a margin of 15 per cent, through 2018. Mr. Bradford's new price target represents 6.5-times the weighted average of his 2018 and 2019 EBITDA estimates, and is within the historical trading range for the stock.

Desjardins Securities is initiating coverage of Corus Entertainment Inc., a media company with interests in television, radio and online, with a "buy" recommendation and a price target of $15.

Yes, the television industry faces challenges as more and more consumers turn to online content. However, analyst Maher Yaghi pointed out that the traditional television business still generates meaningful free cash flow for media companies that have scale – and Corus is one of these companies.

"We expect the company to grow both the top line and bottom line in the low-single-digit range over the next few years. As CJR continues to delever the balance sheet and invest internally to increase its exposure to online content delivery, we see the potential for some additional acquisitions. The combination of steady free cash flow and a strong dividend is a key reason for our positive view on the shares," Mr. Yaghi said in a note.

His price target on the stock is based, in part, on a discounted cash flow analysis and a 13-times price-to-earnings multiple on estimated 2019 profit.