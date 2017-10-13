Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Raymond James Ltd. increased their 2017 and 2018 crude oil price assumptions on Friday to move in line with forward prices.

In a research report on the energy sector, the firm hiked its 2017 WTI projection to $49.74 (U.S.) per barrel from $46.88 previously. Its 2018 assumption jumped to $51.06 per barrel from $45.32. Its long-term assumption remains $60.

For natural gas, its 2017 estimate fell to $2.97 (U.S.) per thousand cubic feet from $3.01, while its 2018 projection is now $3.02, up from $2.94. The firm's long-term assumption was left intact at $2.75.

"The changes in our Canadian commodity price assumptions reflect both the movements in our US assumptions and a higher FX assumption," said analysts Chris Cox, Jeremy McCrea and Kurt Molnar. "Our 2017 Edmonton Par assumption is now $60.80 (Canadian) per barrel from $59.68 per barrel prior and our 2018 assumption is now $60.08 per barrel versus $56.59 per barrel prior. Our AECO assumption for 2017 has been lowered to $2.36 (Canadian) per thousand cubic feet (mcf) from $2.59/mcf and our 2018 assumption has been lowered to $2.36/mcf from $2.52/mcf. Our long-term Edmonton Par and AECO assumptions have been lowered based on a higher longterm CAD assumption."

In reaction to the changes, Mr. Molnar downgraded Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) to "market perform" from "outperform." He said the move was made "purely on the basis of return to target relative to our updated sum-of-parts valuation with our current commodity price assumption."

His target for the stock fell to $4 from $4.85. The analyst consensus price target is $5.54, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The analysts made target price changes to a significant number of stocks across their coverage universe.

Among senior oil and gas producers, their changes were:

- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T/CNQ-N, "outperform") to $49 from $46. Consensus: $47.89.

- Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T/CVE-N, "underperform") to $10 from $9. Consensus: $13.89.

- Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T, "market perform") to $16 from $14.50. Consensus: $16.58.

- Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, "market perform") to $43 from $44. Consensus: $40.

- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T/SU-N, "outperform") to $47 from $45. Consensus: $46.

- Encana Corp. (ECA-N/ECA-T, "strong buy") remains $15 (U.S). Consensus: $14.07.

In the wake of a third-quarter operational results miss, Desjardins Securities analyst Raj Ray downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T, KL-N), citing strong year-to-date share performance.

Moving the stock to "hold" from "buy," Mr. Ray said: "KL Gold continued to demonstrate strong performance across its asset base, especially at Fosterville and Macassa, although overall production was lower than the 2Q17 highwater mark. If the market was expecting an encore to the 2Q17 performance, especially from Fosterville, it will have to wait for 4Q17 results. Until then, we believe KL Gold shares could take a pause after posting one of the best year-to-date returns among gold producers, with shares up a whopping 163 per cent in 2017."

On Wednesday after market close, the Toronto-based company reported consolidated gold production for the quarter of 139,100 ounces, roughly in line with Mr. Ray's projection of 141,000 but well below the second-quarter output of 160,300. Processed grades at its Fosterville mine in Australia remained "high" at 14.1 grams per ton, however the analyst noted they were lower than the "exception" 17.2 g/t grade in the previous quarter.

He also emphasized the company's "strong" performance at its Canadian operations, noting: "KL Gold delivered strong production from its Macassa and Holt mines in Canada. While higher production at Macassa was driven by improved grade in 3Q17, production at Holt was positively impacted by significantly higher tonnage as a result of increased stope productivity and favourable sequencing. However, Taylor production was marginally lower compared with 2Q17 due to lower grade, but this was partly offset by higher throughput during 3Q17."

On track to meet its 2017 guidance with a "strong" balance sheet, Mr. Ray raised his target price for its stock by a loonie to $20. The analyst average target is $18.38.

"Given the significant run-up in the stock and KL Gold's current valuation relative to peers, we believe the stock price could take a breather at current levels," said Mr. Rau. "In our opinion, the next near-term catalyst and potential upside to our valuation depends on improved visibility on production growth opportunities, especially at Macassa. Until then, we are moving to a Hold rating given that our target price currently reflects an expected return of only 8 per cent.

Elsewhere, PI Financial Corp. analyst Philip Ker downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy." He raised his target to $17.25 from $16.25.

Many initiatives are "creating momentum" for McDonald's Corp. (MCD-N), according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst David Palmer.



Calling the U.S. fast-food giant a "sustainable growth story," Mr. Palmer raised his target price for the company's shares based on forex, "slightly higher" third-quarter same-store sales growth and what he perceives to be a "strong" start to the fourth quarter.



"A credible long-term growth and free cash flow story is coming into focus as McDonald's completes its refranchising program, upgrades its assets, right-sizes its cost structure, and secures commitments towards new initiatives," the analyst said. "Once completed, we believe these improvements should result in 105 per cent-plus FCF [free cash flow] conversion, high single-digit EPS growth, and low-double-digit shareholder return over the long term. We believe this combination makes McDonald's a "premium consumer staples company" with a target multiple of 23 times 2019 estimate EPS, placing McDonald's P/E slightly above and its dividend yield slightly below mega-cap consumer peers with similar growth rates."



Based on a slightly higher third-quarter U.S. SSS growth estimate of 4 per cent (from 3.5 per cent), Mr. Palmer increased his earnings per share projection for the quarter to $1.72 (U.S.) from $1.68, representing an increase of 6 per cent year over year despite being 3 cents under the consensus projection. With the change, his 2017 EPS estimate rose to $6.47 from $6.41.

He also hiked his 2018 full-year EPS projection by 4 cents to $7, a rise of 8 per cent from the previous year and 2 cents above the consensus.

"We estimate our 4Q US SSS growth of 4 per cent implies the chain outperforms peers by 250 basis points," he said. "We believe 3Q strength reflects the benefits of dollar drinks, premium burgers, and contributions from improved operations, delivery, and consolidation of the franchisee base. In addition, we believe strong acceptance of Buttermilk Chicken Tenders and unseasonably-warm weather have led to robust trends in early October. We expect the chain to continue to recapture lost share as the system consolidates its franchisee base, secures commitments to a new national value platform (early 2018), and unifies behind asset/ technology investments, enhanced restaurant grading, and food renovation (e.g. fresh beef). We believe these changes will restore McDonald's advantages in value and convenience and continue to close the customer satisfaction gap with fast casual."



With an unchanged "outperform" rating, his target for the stock rose to $180 (U.S.) from $175. The analyst average is $170.93.

"We remain below consensus for 2017 as we believe drags from developmental license agreements in Asia are not properly accounted for in consensus estimates," said Mr. Palmer. "Our target equates to 23 times our 2019 EPS and a FCF yield of 4 per cent, which we believe is only slightly below a basket of mega-cap consumer staples peers despite McDonald's superior organic growth and FCF conversion characteristics."

Expressing more confidence in its ability to strengthen its competitive position against both traditional grocers and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q), BMO Nesbitt Burns' Wayne Hood raised his earnings estimates and target price for shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT-N) following its 2017 analyst meeting.



"Walmart seeks to change the paradigm in grocery (56 per cent of sales), particularly within fresh produce, as it sees the category as underdeveloped online, and like many, continue to see when it converts store-only shoppers to e-commerce ones there is a 2-times increase in spend versus store-only shoppers," said Mr. Hood.



"The opportunity to see an outsized increase in grocery market share could emerge in certain regions over the next 12 months as [Kroger Co.] announced it would undertake a space optimization strategy including SKU [store-keeping unit] re-allocations in 20-30 per cent of its stores. We see the near-term disruption from these changes as a potential opportunity for WMT as consumers, particularly older ones, often initially resist space and SKU changes in a store they are accustomed to shopping. We are reminded of WMT's failed 'Win-Play-Show' assortment strategy."



Mr. Hood raised his 2017 earnings per share estimates to $4.38 (U.S.) and $4.77, respectively, from $4.36 and $4.63.



He kept a "market perform" rating for the stock, noting its valuation "reflects this position in our view."



His target rose to $91 from $80. The analyst consensus is $85.32



"We leave Walmart 's 2017 analyst meeting with a stronger conviction that the strategies and related capital investments outlined in 2015 to drive market share growth by leveraging the company's unique global physical (stores close to customers, perishable supply chain, associates and scale) and digital assets continues to gain traction and further evolve toward improving the customer experience," said Mr. Hood. "This includes launching and piloting several unique services and applications that could likely become the standard that customers come to expect in the future and therefore force peers to invest and change processes to maintain relevancy."

In other analyst actions:

Barclays analyst Brian A Johnson upgraded General Motors Co. (GM-N) to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and increased his target for the stock to $55 (U.S.) from $41. The analyst average target is $42.75, according to Bloomberg data.

Mr. Johnson downgraded Ford Motor Co. (F-N) to "equal-weight" from "overweight" with a target of $14 (U.S.). The average target is $12.24.

TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart downgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB-N, OSB-T) to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $43 (U.S.), up from $42. The average is $39.43.

Mr. Steuart also lowered his rating for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T) to "hold" from "buy," raising his target to $80 (Canadian) from $78. The average is $71.

TD Securities' Craig Hutchison downgraded Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) to "hold" from "speculative buy" with a target of $1.80, up from $1.55. The average is $1.52.

CIBC World Markets analyst Jacob Bout upgraded Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T) to "outperform" from "neutral" and raised his target to $17 from $15. The average is $15.46.

National Bank Financial analyst Travis Wood downgraded ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) to "sector perform" from "outperform" and dropped his target to $17.50 from $20. The analyst average target is $21.61.

Mr. Wood downgraded Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) to "sector perform" from "outperform" with a $3 target (down from $3.50). The analyst average is $3.71.

Peters & Co Ltd initiated coverage of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) with a "sector perform" rating and $17 target. The average is $16.72.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin upgraded TFI International Inc. (TFII-T) to "outperform" from "sector perform" with a target of $37, rising from $29. The average on the Street is $34.09.

