Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

"The sun's not out yet" for New Gold Inc. (NGD-T), according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Rahul Paul.

However, he said the "skies" are clearing at its flagship Rainy River project in Northwestern Ontario.

In a research note released Friday previewing third-quarter earnings season for precious metals producers, Mr. Paul upgraded Toronto-based New Gold to "buy" from "hold" based a "meaningfully" lower risk profile, which he attributed to a "significant" balance sheet improvement as well as "considerable" progress made at de-risking Rainy River.

"After several cost-overruns and delays, New Gold announced first gold pour at Rainy River on Oct. 6," said Mr. Paul. "With the plant delivering very strong performance out of the gate (averaging 19,000 tons per day or 90 per cent of design from Oct. 1, 2018), commercial production has been declared within two weeks of first gold pour (and approximately two weeks ahead of schedule). While the lack of a sizeable ore stockpile limits flexibility on the ramp-up, recent updates suggest that the team has been able to sustain mining rates above plan (mining rates accelerated to 135,000 tons per day in August above the previously stated 120,000 tpd target). In addition, the timely completion of the Schedule 2 amendment should derisk the construction of the tailings facility by allowing completion of critical components before the onset of the extreme winter weather. The balance sheet is now in good shape following the $173-million equity raise, refinancing of the $300-million senior notes, the extension of the $400 M RCF and the El Morro stream sale (all in 2017).

"With several key concerns addressed, we expect investor interest to meaningfully increase, particularly considering the very low geopolitical risk profile, attractive growth potential and strong leverage to gold. In addition, other key producing assets New Afton and Mesquite have continued to outperform, setting the stage for relatively strong Q3/17 results amidst expected weak results for its peers. While we continue to see some ramp-up risk with Rainy River (it is still early days in the ramp-up and possibly too early to rule out potential setbacks), we believe the risk/reward trade-off is attractive at these levels explaining our upgrade."

Ahead of the release of its quarterly financial results on Oct. 26, Mr. Paul is projecting earnings per share of 2 cents, a penny ahead of the consensus.

"Although our forecasts imply an expected (and previously guided to) 14-per-cent sequential gold production decline in Q3/17 (relative to Q2/17), we expect that results could continue to benefit from strong operating momentum at New Afton and Peak (key contributors to FY2017 production), with both mines on track to potentially meet/exceed the upper end of the respective guided ranges," he said.

To reflect a "quicker" ramp-up at Rainy River, he raised his production forecast for 2017 by 4 per cent and 2018 by 10 per cent. His assumed grades for 2018 also increased "slightly."

"For FY2017, the impact is offset by the re-classification of some Rainy River production as pre-commercial and lower production forecasts for Peak (bringing it closer to the mid-point of guidance) explaining the reduction in our EPS & CFPS forecasts," he said. "Higher production explains the increase in our CFPS forecast for 2018, although this is offset by higher depreciation explaining our unchanged EPS estimate. Our NAVPS estimate has increased slightly by 3 per cent (22 cents) based on higher assumed tax shields at New Afton and Rainy River, partly offset by a 50-per-cent discount applied to our NPV of Peak reflecting the potential for a near-term sale in current market conditions."

His target for the stock rose by a loonie to $5.75. The analyst consensus price target is $5.05.

On the sector as a whole, Mr. Paul said: "Despite the sequential improvement in gold (up 1.7 per cent) and typical by-product prices (copper up 12.1 per cent, zinc up 14.3 per cent), earnings for the larger precious metals producer/royalty companies under coverage are expected to be relatively unchanged vs 2Q17 on balance, less so for the smaller mid-cap producers (rainy season). Similar to 2Q17, all the large caps are expected to post positive earnings. Improved operating/earnings momentum is expected in 4Q17 for many (K, YRI, BTO, NGD, CG, RGLD).

"Among the seniors, more notable sequential EPS declines are expected for THO (Escobal closure), Kinross (Buckhorn closed, Paracatu partial closure), Agnico Eagle (guided lower production in 2H17) and Barrick (Cortez grades normalized), but the expected nearterm weakness has been well telegraphed by the companies. Consensus estimates currently reflect the expected sequential weakness, perhaps overly so (THO, AEM). The key areas of focus include Goldcorp (reserve update, grade decline from Penasquito offset by Canadian ops), Barrick (Tanzania update and expect company to reiterate financial discipline of 15% IRR hurdle at $1,200 gold), Tahoe (update on export license, road block and court decision timing in Guatemala), Centerra (Mt-Milligan ramp-up), New Gold (Rainy River ramp-up) and Eldorado (potential Greek asset arbitration update). Overall, we do not expect many notable earnings surprises. Consensus for RGLD appears too high despite the company pre-announcing streaming sales. AEM may also outpace consensus given lower depreciation expense. BTO pre-released better-than-expected production results - the focus remains on the Fekola ramp-up that has been progressing better than expected. We are forecasting sequential improvements for DGC (improved mining rates, plant performance) and CG (ramp-up in throughput/ recoveries at Mt Milligan, continued positive reconciliation at Kumtor), with our EPS estimate above consensus for both companies."

Mr. Paul raised his target prices for the following stocks:

- Franco Nevada Corp. (FNV-T, "buy") to $119 from $118. Consensus: $100.62.

- Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD-Q, "buy") to $114 (U.S.) from $113. Consensus: $92.45.

- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T, "buy") to $77 from $76. Consensus: $68.96.

- Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T, "buy") to $8 from $7.75. Consensus: $7.21.

He lowered his targets for:

- IAMGOLD Corp. (IMG-T, "hold") to $8.75 from $9.50. Consensus: $8.33.

- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T, "buy") to $9.50 from $10. Consensus: $7.58.

- Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-T, "buy") to $10.50 from $11. Consensus: $9.73.

"We have modestly revised a number of our target prices to reflect minor model revisions, marking to market corporate investments and to reflect modest revisions to near-term production profiles," said Mr. Paul. "We have delayed the assumed restart for Escobal (THO) until YE17. We have also modestly revised our target multiples to reflect the increased investor focus on management quality with FNV and AEM key beneficiaries.

"The sector remains inexpensive by historical standards with the large caps at 0.69x NAV compared to the multi-year range on 0.60 times to 0.95 times on the forward curve. The sector is currently on a 2018 estimated 5.7 times enterprise value/EBITDA, well below the broader markets (Dow at 12.1 times EV/ EBITDA)."

Mr. Paul's colleague Tony Lesiak lowered his target price for shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T, ABX-N) after it announced Thursday it will give Tanzania a 16-per-cent stake in three gold mines, a 50-per-cent share in revenues from the mines and a one-off payment of $300-million to resolve a long-standing dispute.

"It appears that ABX management have fallen victim to resource nationalization again, this time in Tanzania, which furthers the dangerous precedence set from management's dealings with the Government of the Dominican Republic (Pueblo Viejo)," said Mr. Lesiak. "We question whether all foreign jurisdictions will now also request a new '21st century partnership' as management has referred to the proposed framework. Based on our understanding, the proposed framework has lowered Barrick's attributable operating NAV (for Acacia) by $418-million or 36 cents per share and lowered ABX's attributable production between 60 and 80kozs. The lifting of the ongoing concentrate ban could result in the restart of operations at Bulyanhulu and allow Acacia to sell its large inventory which we estimate could lift Barrick's Q4 results by 6 cents per share."

Mr. Lesiak lowered his adjusted, diluted earnings per share projections for 2018 and 2019 to 81 cents and 91 cents, respectively, from 95 cents and 96 cents.

With a "buy" rating (unchanged), his target fell to $25 from $27.50. Consensus is $25.24.

"We have revised lower our operating NAV [net asset value] for Barrick to reflect the proposed framework agreement for Acacia," he said. "The ultimate value loss could be greater if Acacia's Board does not support the proposal in our opinion. Our target price has been revised … and is predicated on a 0.95-times multiple to our revised forward curve derived operating NAV minus net debt and other items. We have revised lower our target multiple for Barrick from 1.05 times to 0.95 times (to near the sector average) to reflect the weaker production profile, increased risk of M&A and somewhat reduced re-rating appeal. Barrick is currently trading at 0.76 times NAV, a slight premium to its similarly undervalued peers. Given the implied return to target we maintain our BUY rating."

Though he raised his target price for shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, RCI-N) in reaction to its third-quarter financial results, which met his expectations, Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi expressed hesitancy over its current valuation.

"While earnings momentum is strong and a return to dividend growth is likely in 2018, Rogers is now trading at a premium to BCE and TELUS, which we do not see as sustainable given the expected similar trends in EBITDA and dividend growth in the medium term," he said. "Hence, we would wait for a better entry point at this stage."

On Thursday, Rogers reported quarterly consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $1.463-billion, topping the consensus forecast of $1.429-billion and representing an increase of 5.6 per cent year over year due largely to wireless gains. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 topped the Street's expectation by 4 cents.

"Rogers reported improved profitability metrics in 3Q17, fueled by strength in wireless. Decent EBITDA performance in the quarter coupled with past performance earlier in the year enabled the company to increase its EBITDA guidance for 2017," said Mr. Yaghi. "It is worth mentioning that consensus EBITDA was already above the previous guidance entering the reporting period. FCF guidance was unchanged, however, given the increase in targeted capex. Wireless subscriber loading was strong once again this quarter and was mostly generated by a significant improvement in churn. On the other hand, wireline subscribers were weaker than expected. We believe this was likely due to the price it paid by acting more rationally on pricing vs the heavy promotions made last year.

"Overall, we see business fundamentals continuing in the right direction, with debt reduction well underway and a return to dividend growth mode likely in FY18, driven by continued EBITDA growth."

With an unchanged "hold" rating, Mr. Yaghi's target rose by a loonie to$67.50. The analyst average target is $69.08, according to Bloomberg data.



Similarly, CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Bek expressed valuation concerns while raising his target to $67 from $65 with a "neutral" rating.



"Although Rogers remains one of our favourite holdings, and our horse in the cable/telecom race, we continue to see valuations as rich; not only for Rogers but the group as a whole, hence our Neutral rating on the shares," he said.

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige bumped his target to $71 from $69 with a "buy" rating (unchanged).

"Despite the sharp share price gains this year, we believe that wireless momentum, an apparent thoughtful and thorough approach to cost management and still in line peers valuations support our BUY recommendation," he said. "Our target has been raised by $2 to $71 per share (8.6 times consolidated enterprise value/2018 estimated EBITDA), due to our upwardly revised wireless forecasts."

The Street's 2018 expectations for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-N, VRX-T) remain too high, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Douglas Miehm.

With the release of its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 7, he expects the Quebec-based company to face questions on the lingering "broader" issues facing it.

"VRX generally provides guidance for the year ahead when it reports Q4 results," said Mr. Miehm. "However, we note that management could "rebase the outlook" as it could provide a better understanding of 2017 divestitures, LOEs, and launch delays (Vyzulta). We see 2018 consensus estimates as too high ($8.5-billion revenue and $3.3-billion adjusted EBITDA) and believe they will likely decline over the next quarter or two."

"We believe investors will be focusing on the following topics: i) LOEs in 2017/18 - VRX noted it would provide updates on the impact of LOEs during the Q3 call, ii) early launch characteristics for Siliq and updates on reimbursement/ coverage, iii) Vyzulta update - after receiving its 2nd CRL in August, we look for the company to provide updates on its communications with the FDA since that time (we are currently projecting a Vyzulta launch in mid-2018 but note that it could occur sooner depending on the situation at the Tampa facility) and iv) the margin impact these items plus completed divestitures will have on operations."

Mr. Miehm is projecting revenues for the quarter of $2.14-billion (U.S.), slightly below the consensus of $2.17-billion. His adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share estimates of $884-million and 95 cents, respectively, sit above the consensus expectations ($880-million and 90 cents).

However, he lowered his full-year 2017 and 2018 EBITDA estimates to $3.535-billion and $3.191-billion, respectively, from $3.614-billion and $3.350-billion. His EPS projections fell to $3.65 and $2.97 from $3.86 and $3.41.

Based on those changes, his target for the stock dropped to $18 (U.S.) from $21 with an unchanged "sector perform" rating. The analyst average target is $17.06.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) is a rare retailer with the ability to survive the impact of Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN-Q) growth, said Citi analyst Paul Lejuez.



"We believe recent market concerns (Amazon, denim, weather) are overblown, and we believe current levels represent an attractive entry point for one of the best performing brands (and long term growth stories) in all of retail," said Mr. Lejuez.

"We have more confidence in both the near and long term trajectory of the brand and its growth potential based on our discussions with management."



He raised his rating for its stock to "buy" from "neutral" with a target of $73 (U.S.), up from $62. The analyst average target is $63.96.

In a research note on Friday, Mr. Lejeuz outlined 10 reasons to like and own the stock.

They were: "1Q/2Q showed an ability to course correct quickly; tops turned positive in 2Q17, which shows this isn't just a bottoms brand; bras take the brand to a whole new level; momentum in men's; clearance strategies a competitive advantage; opportunity in outerwear in 4Q17, overall less difficult comparison in 1Q18; Fx turning into a tailwind (now); Cash piling up; opportunity to do big buybacks; Big China opportunity, and off to a strong start and $40-billion sales goal isn't priced in, but what if they hit it."



Citing higher square foot growth expectations and greater sales growth in Asia, he raised his fiscal 2017 and 2018 earnings per share estimates to $2.45 and $2.80, respectively, from $2.41 and $2.60.

"We believe the stock has recently come under some pressure due to stories of AMZN developing an activewear line," he said. "While AMZN's efforts are never anything to brush aside, we believe LULU would be one of the last companies impacted. We believe AMZN would be more of a threat to the younger, less-established brands that have not build a loyal customer base. To use the analogy of a "bunch of hunters in the woods and a bear shows up", you don't need to outrun the bear, just the other hunters. In the athleisure category, there are few faster runners than LULU. LULU has done an impressive job with innovation and (as we pointed out earlier) is making great progress in extending the brand successfully into other categories. We believe this will serve to keep LULU customers coming back, and continue to attract new customers to the brand."

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. analyst Ralph Garcea initiated coverage of Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU-X), a Toronto-based online gaming company, with a "speculative buy" rating and $4 target.

"We believe there is plenty of upside in our estimates as KUU expands across demographics (80 per cent of current users are female, with the vast majority in the 18-44 year old age group); across geographies (90-per-cent-plus of current revenue comes from the U.S., Canada and the UK, with significant potential from launching in Asia and Europe); and across platforms (97 per cent of current revenue is from iOS, with the Android version just recently launched)," said Mr. Garcea.



In other analyst actions:

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter K Keay downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL-N) to "peer perform" from "outperform" without a specified target. The average target is $73.06 (U.S.).

Argus Research Corp analyst David E Coleman upgraded Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG-N) to "buy" from "hold" with a $53 (U.S.) target. The average target is $50.75.

Cormark Securities Inc. analyst Gavin Fairweather downgraded Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T) to "market perform" from "speculative buy" with a target of $3.30, falling from $4. The average target is $4.06.

Haywood Securities Inc. initiated coverage of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK-T) with a "buy" rating and $1.30 (Canadian) target. The average is $1.20.