Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Aecon Group Inc.'s (ARE-T) agreement to be acquired by Beijing-based China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (CCCC) for $1.45-billion creates "significant and immediate" value for shareholders, according to Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell.

He believes the offer price of $20.37 per share in cash is "fair" and aligns with his previous target price of Aecon shares ($20.50). Accordingly, he moved his rating for the Toronto-based construction firm to "tender" from "strong buy."

Story continues below advertisement

"CCCI's size and financial strength will provide Aecon access to capital in order to bid on larger and more complex projects in Canada and abroad," said Mr. Linsdell. "Most recently, in 2015, CCCI acquired John Holland, one of Australia's largest engineering and construction firms. John Holland has successfully achieved double-digit revenue growth since the acquisition in Australia and international markets. The company has successfully retained its Australian management team and continues to operate with independence, while also leveraging CCCI's global supply chain to become more competitive in Australia and abroad. Furthermore, in 2010, CCCI acquired Friede & Goldman, a global offshore architecture and engineering based in Houston, Texas. Since the acquisition, revenue has increased five-fold.

"Regulatory approval is not a significant concern, but encompasses the Competition Act, Investment Canada Act, and relevant authorities in China. The transaction is not subject to any financing condition. In the past, acquisitions of Canadian companies by Chinese firms had been met with resistance given concerns that the former country would steal intellectual property as well as for its lack of transparency. In this case, concerns will likely be centred around the Company's Nuclear business and whether it contains any sensitive information. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau'srecent approval of the sale of sensitive Canadian technology firms to companies with close links to the Chinese state (e.g. overturning the Conservative government's decision to block the sale of Norsat on national security grounds), as well as recent comments made at a tech conference in Toronto (Gateway 17) where he advocated that China should be considered a trading partner as accessible to Canadian businesses as the US, suggests a favourable position. As such, it is in our opinion that it is unlikely that this deal will not achieve regulatory approval, and will include the Company's high margin Nuclear business given that the work (i.e. refurbishment) is by no means a threat to national security."

Mr. Lindsell moved his target price for Aecon to $20.37 (from $20.50) to fall in-line with the offer. The analyst average is currently $20.34, according to Bloomberg data.

Elsewhere, AltaCorp analyst Chris Murray also moved the stock to "tender" from a previous rating of "outperform" with a $20.37 target, down from $21.



Mr. Murray said: "As we expect the transaction to receive the necessary regulatory approvals and close in Q1/18 and we do not anticipate additional bids, we are revising our rating."

Scotia Capital analyst Anthony Zicha also downgraded Aecon to "tender" from "sector outperform" with a $20.37 target, falling from $21.

CIBC World Markets' Jacob Bout moved his rating to "neutral" from "outperform" with a target of $20.37, down from $21.



Raymond James' Frederic Bastien moved the stock to "market perform" from "outperform" with a $20.37 target. It had previously been $21.

Mr. Bastien said: "Although we would have welcomed a slightly higher offer, we see anything north of $20.00 as adequate for shareholders. We further view the potential for a better offer as low, given Aecon has already been shopped around for some time, and envision no significant obstacles in obtaining regulatory approval. This is a done deal from where we sit."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

=====

The Street reacted favorably to the third-quarter financial results of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q) with a pair of analysts upgrading their ratings for the still-growing retail giant.

On Thursday after market close, Amazon reported quarterly revenue of $43.74-billion (U.S.), a rise of 34 per cent from the previous year, and GAAP earnings per share of 52 cents. Both easily beat consensus analyst estimates of $41.58-billion and 7 cents.

The company also guided for revenue in the normally strong fourth quarter to $56-billion to $60.5-billion (up 28 per cent to 38 per cent), exceeding the $54.24-billion consensus.

The company's shares rose 7.6 per cent after hours on Thursday to $1,046 (U.S.). They're now sitting up 40 per cent on the year and are closing in on their high of $1,083.

Citing robust and accelerating growth across segments and improving margin, Raymond James analyst Aaron M Kessler upgraded Amazon to "outperform" from "market perform."

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kessler sees continued strength in its gross margins driven by a shift in product mix to higher-margin areas.

He has a target of $1,200 for the stock. The average target on the Street is $1,235.05.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co analyst James Cakmak also upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" with a target of $1,250 (U.S.).

Elsewhere, expecting its high-margin business to accelerate and believing the company's investments are "deepening its competitive moat," Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak hiked his target to $1,250 from $1,150 with an "overweight" rating.

Jefferies' Brent Thill said Amazon continues to build momentum in all its business segments, leading him to bump his target to $1,350 from $1,250 with a "buy" rating (unchanged).



Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju bumped his target to $1385 from $1350 with an unchanged "outperform" rating.



Mr. Ju said: "Although investors should not have had cause to second guess the decision of entering an investment cycle late last year, the 3Q17 result serves as the second consecutive validation point for the growth-driven rationale: North America FX-neutral revenue organic growth was 28 per cent versus prior quarter's 27 per cent Int'l FX-neutral revenue growth 28 per cent versus prior quarter's 22 per cent, AWS revenue growth remained at 42 per cent but the context of the headwinds from price cuts in May/July plus the shift to longer duration contracts likely at lower prices in our view continues to make the case for what we believe is accelerated usage growth. We maintain our Outperform rating, and our updated investment thesis for AMZN shares is predicated on the following longer-term factors: 1) re-establishment of e-commerce segment operating margin expansion, 2) ongoing margin benefit due to shipping loss moderation, and 3) upward bias to AWS revenue forecasts."

=====

Despite "tough" fourth-quarter financial results, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc analyst Robert Goff upgraded his "longstanding" rating of "hold" for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T) to "buy."



"After rating the shares as Hold across 2014 to date, we are moving to a Buy rating," said Mr. Goff. "Our disciplined approach to the shares has paid dividends where despite very positive, shareholder value adding strategic moves, SJR shares have returned 1.5 per cent over the last 12 months against 30.1 per cent for our top rated Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, "buy" rating, $73 target), 10.0 per cent at "buy" rated TELUS (T-T, "buy" and $48 target) and 2.4 per cent for BCE (BCE-T, "hold" and $62 target). We view Shaw as a defensive position finding support in its dividend yield at 4.4 per cent and advancing FCF."



On Thursday prior to market open, Shaw reported quarterly revenue and EBITDA of $1.244-billion and $479-million, which was "significantly" below Mr. Goff's forecast of $1.258-billion and $509.6-million.



However, the analyst expressed optimism despite the miss.



"We are very much encouraged by Shaw's current wired and wireless product strength with a clearly defined roadmap for significant improvements on both platforms," he said. "The company's debt:EBITDA at 2.0:1 affords considerable flexibility to acquire spectrum. These considerations are pretty much apparent. Our move gives further consideration to the Shaw's disciplined moves to implement legacy price increases during the latter part of FQ417 (annual price increases are a cornerstone of growth often overlooked given the attention to customer acquisition driven promotions) and the Shaw's stated 'pivot' towards balanced financial and subscriber growth after taking the financial pain evident in the disappointing FQ417 to recalibrate subscriber trends. Our Buy rating is at risk however, should the company lean on subscriber growth ahead of financial performance for FH218 as achieving our forecasts, the consensus and guidance is second half dependent – clearly a phrase that should always raise concerns."



Mr. Goff maintained a $32 target for the stock. The average is $30.31.



"We view Shaw's valuation as relatively conservative measured against the company's EBITDA growth profile that leverages its wireless in particular," he said. "For a five year perspective, we have F2022 wireless revenue/EBITDA at $1.3-billion/$338-million. Within our forecasts wireless adds $204-million of EBITDA across the five year F2017-F2022 period supporting consolidated EBITDA growth of $580-million across the five years yielding a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 5.2 per cent that would decline to 3.5 per cent without the gains from Freedom Wireless. Looking ahead on wireline, we look to see continued video and broadband strength in the seasonally strong FQ118 as a further gauge of traction given that the Q317 reflected pent-up demand and Q417 where margins were sacrificed to drive subscriber gains. We were very encouraged by Shaw's move in August to implement annual price increases across its legacy subscribers. We continue to look for a competitive scenario where existing subscribers (off contract) receive annual price increases while promotions and bundling tactics stimulate new subscribers."

=====

Citing limited "excess" return to his target, Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske downgraded Mercer International Inc. (MERC-Q, MERC.U-T) to "neutral" from "outperform."



On Thursday, the Vancouver-based company reported third-quarter EBITDA of $64.0-million (U.S.), exceeding the projections of both Mr. Kuske ($60.1-million) and the Street ($60.4-million). Earnings per share of 32 cents were in line with the consensus and 2 cents better than the analyst's expectations.



Mercer raised his quarterly dividend by 9 per cent to 12.5 cents per share.



Mr. Kuske maintained a $15 (U.S.) target for the stock. Consensus is $14.67.

=====



Expressing caution about the production of its much-hyped Model 3 vehicle, Evercore ISI analyst George Galliers downgraded Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) to "in line" from "outperform."



"Tesla is clearly running behind schedule with respect to the Model 3 ramp," said Mr. Galliers. "Clearly third-quarter production was weaker than Tesla expected with 260 Model 3s produced versus a targeted 'just over 1,500.' And, at this point, we have little insight into how production is running."



He lowered his target for the stock to $312 from $330. The consensus average is $343.33.

=====

In a research note on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T), BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Joe Levesque said he sees "significant lease issuing activity over the quarter leading to a substantial cash flow beat that has not been recognized by the market."



Mr. Levesque recommends investors "get in front of this" prior to the release of the company's third-quarter financial results on Oct. 30.



Accordingly, he raised his rating for the stock to "outperform" from "market perform."

"Fee leasing activity in the East Duvernay Shale Basin exploded in the third quarter," the analyst said. "We estimate the company leased [approximately] 90 sections of Duvernay rights to prospective explorers over the quarter. Based on proximal Crown lease bonus precedents, we expect the company received $15-million in Duvernay lease bonus payments over the quarter, augmenting leasing activity in other areas to largely repeat the lease bonus windfall recorded in Q2. Given the continued high levels of interest shown at Crown land sales, we expect higher levels of leasing to continue through 2018. ... Up to this point, activity in the East Duvernay Shale Basin has been driven largely by private explorers Vesta Energy and Artis Exploration. Recently, several additional explorers have announced interest in the play, including the more seasoned explorers Raging River and Crescent Point. Additional data points from active drilling programs will likely break this play open with activity levels that could eventually rival the Viking.



"We see the lease bonus bonanza continuing through 2018 as the play continues to develop, leading to an anticipated string of quarterly cash flow beats. With success, we expect the play to transition into development mode and the prevalence of offset obligations will ensure a rapid pace of development, which will in turn add materially to the company's oil production column."



He raised his target for the stock to $38 from $35. The average is $33.29.

"The stock trades at a premium valuation when compared to E&Ps; however, we believe the premium valuation is warranted given that the company has no liabilities and a near limitless inventory," said Mr. Levesque. "As the company retains ownership of the land post production and new leases are issued zonally and by substance, the company has the ability to continue to lease as new plays take hold. PrairieSky currently trades at a 2018 estimated price-to-cash flow of 24.3 times, whereas our raised target price of $38.00 implies a target multiple of 29.6 times. Our new target multiple ranks in-line with other royalty peers such as Franco Nevada, which BMO prices at a target P/CF of 30.0x. Given the material implied return of our revised target price, we are upgrading our rating of PrairieSky to Outperform as we see the company comparing well against Canadian E&P peers, as well as providing a larger yield relative to similar royalty companies."

=====

In other analyst actions:

Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co analyst James Cakmak upgraded Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) to "buy" from "neutral" with a target of $125 (U.S.). The average target is currently $110.52.

Mr. Cakmak also upgraded Facebook Inc. (FB-Q) to "buy" from "neutral" with a target for its stock of $210 (U.S.). The average is $199.51.

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Michael Charlton downgraded Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE-T) to "hold" from "buy" with a 60-cent target, down from $1. Consensus is 88 cents.

National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T) to "outperform" from "sector perform" and raised his target to $32 from $26. The average is $27.56.

TD Securities analyst Craig Hutchison upgraded Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NSU-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $3.75. The average target is $3.63.

Raymond James analyst Kenric S Tyghe downgraded Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T) to "market perform" from "outperform" with a $55 target, down from $58. The average is $58.50.



GMP analyst Ben Jekic lowered Winpak to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $57, falling from $60.

National Bank Financial analyst Don Demarco downgraded Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI-T, AUY-N) to "sector perform" from "outperform" with a target of $4.75, falling from $5.25. The consensus is $4.30.

TD Securities analyst Linda Ezergailis upgraded the recommendation on Atco Ltd. (ACO.X-T) to "buy" from "hold" and raised her target by a loonie to $53. The average is $49.50.

Needham & Co analyst Y Edwin Mok upgraded First Solar Inc. (FSLR-Q) to "buy" from "hold." His target is $60 (U.S.), versus a consensus of $57.12.

BofAML upgraded its recommendation on Intel Corp. (INTC-Q) to "buy" from "neutral" with a target of $49 (U.S.), rising from $42. The average is $44.29.

BofAML downgraded Expedia Inc. (EXPE-Q) to "neutral" from "buy" with a target of $149 (U.S.), down from $178. The average is $155.58.

Cantor analyst Steven Halper downgraded Aetna Inc. (AET-N) to "neutral" from "overweight" with a target of $175 (U.S.), which is slightly higher than the average of $172.75.

Eight Capital analyst Adam Gill lowered Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) to "neutral" from "buy" with a $2.60 target, down from $2.90. The average is $2.83.

Atlantic Equities LLP analyst Daniela Nedialkova downgraded JC Penney Co. Inc. (JCP-N) to "neutral" from "overweight" with a target of $3, falling from $15. The average is $4.93.