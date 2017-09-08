Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing companies with buying activity.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T)

The company's president Mike Buker has been a buyer in the market.

On Sept. 5, Mr. Buker purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.24. On Sept. 1, he acquired a total of 25,000 shares for two accounts. On Aug. 24, he purchased 9,800 shares at an average price per share of $1.96. The prior day, he bought a total of 20,600 shares for two accounts. On Aug. 22, he acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $1.92, and on Aug. 21, he accumulated 5,200 shares at an average cost per share of $1.77.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.UN-X)

On Aug. 18, director James Redekop purchased a total of 10,000 units for two accounts for which he has indirect ownership (5,000 units per account). Prior to that, on Aug. 16, Mr. Redekop bought 20,000 units at an average cost per unit of $7.67 for his personal account, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 55,000 units.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T)

On Aug. 31, president and chief executive officer Henry Buckley bought 3,700 shares at an average price per share around the $27.26 level. This purchase increased his portfolio's position to 7,050 shares.

=====

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Mitel Networks Corp. (MNW-T)

On Sept. 5, president and chief executive officer Richard McBee exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (130,000) at an average price per share of $8.13 (U.S.). On Aug. 28, Mr. McBee exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (130,000) at an average price per share of $8.20 (U.S.). Prior to that, from Aug. 14 through to Aug. 22, he exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (260,000). After these transactions, his remaining portfolio balance was 267,647 shares.

On Sept. 1, John McHugh, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 19,438 shares, and on that same day, he sold 8,136 shares at an average price per share of $8.20 (U.S.), leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 68,234 shares.

Chairman of the board of directors Dr. Terence Matthews has been actively selling shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Wesley Clover International Corporation). On Aug.17, he sold 50,000 shares in this account at an average price per share of $10.55 (Cdn). On August 16, he divested 506,219 shares, and on August 15, he sold 443,781 shares.

In a previous issue, we reported that Dr. Matthews sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of $10.4263 for this account on Aug. 14, and in the days prior, on Aug. 9, he sold 450,000 shares at an average price of $10.5689 per share for this account. After these trades, the portfolio maintained a sizable position with 3,766,690 shares.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T)

On Aug.30, chairman and chief executive officer Dr. Rui Feng exercised his options, receiving 200,000 shares. That same day, he sold 34,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.7606. The following day, he sold 33,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.8749, and on September 1, Dr. Feng divested 33,000 shares from his account at an average price per share of $3.8506. His remaining portfolio balance is significant at 4,259,500 shares.

On Aug.25, Yikang Liu, who sits on the board of directors, sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.50, trimming his account's position to 164,000 shares.

=====

The following company has had mixed trading with both recent insider buying and selling activity.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

On Aug. 28, president of Dormez-vous? and chief business development officer Stewart Schaefer divested 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $33.65, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 314,787 shares.

On Aug. 25, the company's chief sales officer David Howcroft acquired 2,900 shares at an average price per share of $33.45, taking his portfolio's position up to 12,257 shares.

