Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing companies with buying activity.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO-X)

On Sept. 8, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, bought 973,800 shares at an average price per share of $3.90 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing the portfolio's holdings to 9,927,854 shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-T)

On Sept.7, chief financial officer Sharon Driscoll purchased 1,375 shares at an average price per share of $36.17 for an account in which she has indirect ownership, initiating a portfolio position. Prior to that, on Aug. 25, she acquired 1,000 shares for her personal account at an average price per share of $35.72, increase her portfolio's position to 2,083 shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Sept. 6, president and chief executive officer Steve Williams bought 1,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (NBCN Inc.) at an average price per share of $39.391, initiating a portfolio position.

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI-T)

On Aug. 16, executive John MacLeod, president of Vogue Optical Group, exercised his options, receiving 35,630 shares. On Sept. 8, he sold 35,630 shares at an average price per share of $32.59, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T)

On Sept. 11, Paula Jourdain Coleman, who sits on the board of directors, sold 1,400 shares at an average price per share of $18.05. On Sept. 8, she sold 4,600 shares, and the previous day, she unloaded 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $18.0193. After these transactions, she held 384,000 shares in the portfolio.

