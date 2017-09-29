Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing two securities with recent insider buying activity.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T)

Three senior management executives have now been recent buyers in the market. The latest buyer is the chief financial officer.

On Sept. 20, Azim Lalani, the CFO, purchased 64,900 units at an average cost per unit of $9.24, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 72,421 units.

Earlier this week, we reported that the president Ian McAuley bought 97,800 units at an average price per unit of $9.20 on Sept. 18, taking his portfolio's position up to 105,898 units. We also reported chief executive officer Robert O'Neill purchased 60,000 units for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Bigwood Investments Ltd.) at an average cost per unit of $9.01 on Aug. 18, increasing the portfolio's holdings to 181,400 units.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)

On Sept. 22, Alan Hibben, who sits on the board of directors, bought 4,000 shares at an average price per share of $13.934, initiating a portfolio position.

=====

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On Sept. 21, board member John Dielwart sold 15,000 shares at an average price of $17.857 per share, leaving a portfolio balance of 106,995 shares.

BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

On Sept. 21, Martin Langelier, senior vice-president – general counsel and public affairs, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (38,775) at an average price per share of $41, leaving 49,437 shares in his portfolio.

=====

The following company has had mixed trading in recent days with both buying and selling activity.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On Sept. 21, Michael Phelps, who sits on the board of directors, sold 7,300 shares, trimming his portfolio's holdings to 83,128 shares.

On Sept. 20, Wanda Opheim, senior vice-president – treasury, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of share (28,000) at an average price per share of $51, leaving 21,309 shares in her portfolio.

Earlier this week, we reported that the president and chief executive officer Al Monaco acquired 9,356 shares at an average cost per share of $50.019 on Sept. 15, taking his portfolio balance up to 444,663 shares.

