Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing two companies with recent insider buying activity.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

Chief executive officer and chairman George Fink has been accumulating shares in the market.

On Oct. 10, Mr. Fink purchased 5,800 shares at an average price per share just above the $15 level. On Oct. 4, he acquired 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.925. On Oct. 2, Mr. Fink bought 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $16.2914. Days prior, on Sept. 29, he accumulated 5,000 shares and on September 28, he bought 6,000 shares.

After these purchases, his portfolio held 3,200,999 shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

President and chief executive officer Michael Rose has been steadily accumulating shares.

On Oct. 10, he purchased 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $23.255. On Oct. 6, he acquired 2,000 shares. On Oct. 4, Mr. Rose bought 2,000 shares at an average cost per share of $24.73. The previous week, on Sept. 29, he purchased 2,500 shares at an average cost per share of $25.378.

Mr. Rose has a significant ownership position, holding over 10.2-million shares in this portfolio.

=====

The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)

On Sept. 27, U.K. president Alex Probyn exercised his options, receiving 4,666 shares, and sold all of these shares at an average price per share around the $31 level.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)

On Oct. 5, director Jason Dyck sold 217,500 shares at an average price per share of $3 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (748086 Alberta Ltd.), trimming his portfolio's holdings to 1,889,215 shares.

The previous day, fellow board member Michael Singer unloaded 100,000 shares, reducing this portfolio's position to 21,329 shares.

=====

The following company has had mixed trading with both insider buying and selling activity reported.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

On Sept. 29, Nathalie Bourque, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $56.84, increasing her portfolio's holdings to 43,690 shares.

In a previous report, we indicated that Richard Fortin, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 520,000 shares for two accounts on Sept. 15.

In his personal account, he sold half a million shares at an average price per share of $60, leaving a share balance of 656,600 shares. In addition, he sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $60.117 in an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this portfolio's holdings to 255,300 shares.

Furthermore, we previously reported that chief financial officer Claude Tessier purchased 800 shares at an average price per share of $60.64 on Sept. 8, increasing his portfolio's position to 2,600 shares.

