Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a company with recent insider buying activity.

Atlantic Gold Corp. (AGB-X)

The share price has soared over 90 per cent so far this year, nearly doubling in value. However, the solid rally has not dissuaded this board member from accumulating more shares. On Oct. 13, Ryan Beedie, who its on the board of directors, purchased 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of $1.6524 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Beedie Investments Ltd.), increasing the account's holdings to 46,798,144 shares.

The following three companies have had recent insider selling activity.

BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

The share price has rallied 39 per cent so far this year. Sandy Scullion, vice-president and general manager - global retail and services, sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share around the $39.70 level on Oct. 17. The previous day, he sold 2,747 shares at an average price per share around the $40.70 level. After these transactions, he held 33,357 shares in his account.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T)

This stock price is down nearly 60 per cent year-to-date. On Oct. 18, Tim Hyde, vice-president of exploration, sold 33,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.31l, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 189,155 shares.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T)

The stock price has been weak, declining 32 per cent year-to-date. On Oct. 16, board member Gail Surkan decided to unload shares in the market, selling 33,000 shares at an average price per share of $6.593, leaving just 145 shares in the portfolio.