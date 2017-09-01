Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T) says it has contributed $85-million (U.S.) to a new partner, Sales Benchmark Index, LLC, a U.S.-based management consulting firm specializing in sales and marketing.

"Alaris is extremely pleased to have closed the single largest capital contribution in our firm's 13-year history," stated CEO Steve King.

Alaris said the SBI distribution adds approximately 38 cents and 20 cents per share to its annualized revenues and net cash from operating activities, respectively.

The SBI contribution closed on Aug. 31 and is made up of $75-million of permanent units as well as $10-million of redeemable units.

Alaris said it funded the SBI contribution with funds drawn on its revolving credit facility. Alaris provides alternative financing to private company partners.

**

Just Energy (JE-N; JE-T) says it will commit more than $1-million in assistance to help "ease the burden" of customers affected by the severe flooding and destruction in Texas.

The company said it will provide direct relief through "special payment terms, relief on due dates, suspension of disconnections, and other assistance to enable customers to focus on other critical aspects of rebuilding."

It said many of its employees were also impacted by the storm.

**

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HWO-T) says it has signed a contract for the provision and operation of a highly mobile land rig for use in Papua New Guinea.

"The formalization of the contract follows High Arctic's conclusion of a leasing agreement with the rig owner based in Australia," the company said.

"The rig is currently located in Perth Australia and High Arctic is working with both its customer and the rig owner to conduct acceptance testing in the coming weeks in preparation for the export of the rig to Port Moresby in September."

**

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM-X) says it's raising $28-million in a bought-deal flow-through financing.

It has an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to buy 25 million common shares at a price of $1.12 each.

That's a 24-per-cent premium to the Thursday closing price, the company said.

The funds will be used to fund the exploration and development of Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project in central B.C.

**

Brick Brewing Co. Ltd. (BRB-T) says it's selling the Formosa facility for $2.4-million.

"The sale represents the last step in the supply chain consolidation project that will allow Brick to realize $600,000 of annual recurring savings," the company stated in a release.

The buyer intends to continue to operate the brewery in Formosa, said Brick CEO George Croft, "investing for the future and providing ongoing employment for the local community which is very good news."

Zhang Haoliang, leader for the buying group, said the opportunity to buy "an operation with the history of Formosa was simply too attractive to pass up. The Formosa plant has a brewing history that dates back to 1870, and we look forward to growing the business to be a meaningful player in the exciting Ontario craft beer category and beyond."

The company said the sale includes land, building, equipment as well as both the Red Baron and Formosa Springs brands.