Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA-T) says it has signed a contract valued at more than $7-million with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, a national aerospace research institution.

MDA says it will provide a communication subsystem to support the Korean Lunar Exploration Program," a project to develop the first lunar probe in Korea and secure the necessary technology for lunar exploration, such as an orbiter, a landing module, science payload, and deep space communication."

Story continues below advertisement

MDA said its communication subsystem will "provide relay information between the Lunar Orbiter and the ground station on Earth."

**

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.UN-X) says it's buying Farmers Market Apartments, a multi-family apartment community in Dallas, Texas for $66.4-million (U.S.)

"Farmers Market Apartments is an exciting live, work and play asset in a core setting, just minutes away from the Dallas Central Business District, the largest employment centre in North Texas," said REIT CEO Stephen Evans in a release.

**

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $15.4-million compared to $8.4-million a year ago.

Net earnings for the quarter were $4.5-million or 10 cents per share, compared to $3-million or 7 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 9 cents in the most recent quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Our aggressive acquisition strategy during the 2014 -2016 down cycle for base metals and bulk commodities is now being well rewarded as the inevitable cyclical recovery begins to take hold," stated CEO Brian Dalton. "While we are currently tracking ahead of our guidance of $55-million in attributable revenue for the full year we note that prices are displaying a high degree of volatility over short time frames. As such we are are choosing to maintain our estimate for the time-being and will review again when providing our mid-year results."

**

South32 Limited, which is listed internationally, said it has entered into an over-the-counter equity forward contract to buy up to another 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Inc. (AZ-T), which is equivalent to 4.9 per cent of the company.

"Our continued support of Arizona Mining is aligned with our strategy to invest in high-quality mining projects where we can add value," stated South32 CEO Graham Kerr. "This incremental investment increases our interest in the highly prospective Hermosa Project and demonstrates our commitment to work with Arizona Mining to unlock its full potential."

South32 acquired about 15 per cent of Arizona Mining in May, as part of a private placement and investor rights agreement. The investor rights agreement allows South32 to acquire up to, but no more than 19.9 per cent of Arizona Mining within an 18-month standstill period without the consent of Arizona Mining's board of directors.

**

Story continues below advertisement

MORE TO COME